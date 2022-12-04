RUSSELL Rowan County defeated Russell on Saturday night, 54-42, to advance to the girls semifinals of the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament.
The Vikings were propelled by the scoring prowess of senior Haven Ford, who put 31 points and shot 66% from the field.
The win is the first of the young season for Rowan County, after losing a close game to George Rogers Clark on Monday.
“I think we were ready,” Vikings coach Matt Stokes said of the challenge presented by Russell. “This is the first time in a long time that we have a group that can handle some pressure. We knew Russell was coming on the defensive rebound and put pressure on you, but we handled it.”
Both teams traded shots to start things off. Neither squad was able to get the early upper hand as both teams were searching for their rhythm.
Rowan County seemed to find that rhythm in the final minute of the first quarter, as it ran off an 8-0 run and managed to get a five-second turnover on Russell’s final possession of the quarter.
“Credit to their defense, we were struggling to make shots and get into any type of flow,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “It’s a real credit to Rowan.”
Going into the second quarter down 13-5, the Red Devils found a spark to get going, including a 3-pointer from junior Shaelyn Steele.
Russell continued to dig itself out of the first-quarter hole as the Red Devils pulled off an 11-3 run to tie things 16-16 with just two minutes to go in the first half.
A couple of free throws from Ford gave Rowan County an 18-16 lead going into the half.
The Red Devils held the Vikings to just one made field goal in the second quarter, a 3 from senior Katie Chandler.
At the break, Russell’s Steele and Rowan County’s Ford led in scoring with seven each.
Rowan County stormed out of the locker room with seven unanswered before Layne called a timeout to regroup her squad.
“That’s our senior leadership,” Stokes said of the Vikings’ bounce-back in the second half. “You got someone like Kelsey Lewis, she doesn’t score a lot but she has such a big defensive presence for us. Of course you’ve always got Haven and Katie down there too. But the fact that they have some game time under their belt now, I don’t think too much is going to fluster them.”
Out of the timeout, Russell went toe-to-toe with the Vikings, but couldn’t make up any ground lost from the quarter’s start.
“In the second half, we had to get over the press,” Layne said. “But we couldn’t contain the way that we wanted to in a game like that.”
Up 33-24, Rowan County continued to keep the Red Devils at arm’s length. With 3:08 to go in the game, Layne called timeout down 42-31 to see if her team could make a rally.
But that run didn’t come. The Vikings stayed focused and made key free throws down the stretch, most from Ford, to secure a 54-42 win.
“I think we’ve learned that we’ve got a long way to go,” Layne said. “We have a lot of young kids that are getting in the lineup. I have to do a better job of making sure that they know what their role is and where they’re supposed to be on defense. I know we’re known for running and trying to get out in transition, but we weren’t able to do that tonight, and when we did we weren’t able to finish.”
Ford’s point total of 31 was three times that of her next highest-scoring teammate Chandler, who finished with 10 points.
“That’s typical of Haven,” coach Stokes said. “She’s the general on the floor and we kind of go with what she feels. She can tell what we need. She gets everyone to calm down. She was down there telling everybody, ‘Relax, let’s calm down and play.’ Her and Katie as well, they work so well together and they know exactly where to be and where to get everybody else too.”
The Red Devils look to regroup in the EKC consolation game against East Carter.
“Tomorrow we’ll watch film and see what we need to correct,” Layne said. “We’ll get a game plan together and just focus on getting better.”
Rowan County moves on to play host West Carter in the semifinals today.
“As long as we’re playing our game and being tough on defense, I think we’ll be OK,” Stokes said of the matchup.
ROWAN CO. 13 5 15 21 — 54
RUSSELL 5 11 8 18 — 42
Rowan County (54) — Haven Ford 31, Katie Chandler 10, Destiny Utterback 6, Brynlee Walker 3, Kelsey Lewis 2, Helaina Rogers 2. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Chandler 2, Utterback 2). FT:12-19. Fouls: 19.
Russell (42) — Shaelyn Steele 23, Hannah Sanders 6, Kennedy Darnell 5, Josie Adkins 3, Gabby Oborne 3, Bella Quinn 2. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Steele 2, Oborne 1). FT: 15-20. Fouls: 19.