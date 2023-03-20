Haven Ford’s legacy and indelible impact can be felt well beyond the lines of a basketball court.
The senior guard, small of stature, but large on heart, grit and determination, continues to pile up the postseason accolades. The number keeps growing like buckets on her stat sheet. The countless lives, respected opponents, beloved teammates and younger players she continues to inspire are too big to measure.
So, it was a shock to no one that she left the Lexington Griffin Gate Marriot Resort on Sunday with not one, but two of the night’s biggest awards.
Ford arrived knowing she would be honored with the Donna LJ Murphy Award, named for one of the most respected players in Kentucky basketball history. The recognition is given to a standout female senior basketball player who exemplifies the meaning of being a great student-athlete.
The excitement would only build for Ford and her family. She would step to the stage one more time after she was named the 2023 Miss Basketball.
Ford becomes the third Northeastern Kentucky player to win the coveted award since its inception in 1976. West Carter’s Megen Gearhart claimed the prize in 2003. Boyd County's Savannah Wheeler took home the trophy in 2019.
“I actually just froze for a little bit,” Ford said about hearing her name called. “But from there, it just went straight to excitement. The 2023 class of nominees was so competitive. Any one of us deserved it. I just focused on doing things that I can control. I want to go out and always do what I can to help my team get wins. I put up good enough numbers to get it. You never know how the voting went.”
“It’s a great honor,” she added. “With all the Miss Basketball winners previously, you see how they impacted their community. They represented the state well. Moving forward, I want to do the same thing. I have the opportunity to stay in my home state to play college ball and represent Kentucky.”
Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said a local business bought a table for Ford so she could have her friends and the coaching staff in attendance along with her family.
Stokes believed he was more nervous on Sunday night than his star guard.
“You go through so many emotions,” Stokes said. “You're happy and excited for her but you are also sad because she will be leaving our program. There were a few tears shed at our table because we all know how hard she has worked her whole career. I don’t think this award was ever on her radar since the day she stepped onto a high school floor. Coaches in our region would tell me that you've got a special player. I still feel mentally drained from all the excitement (on Sunday night).”
Ford said it was a thrill to win the Miss Basketball award and spend time with so many great players that she’s had the privilege to play with and against, whether it was at Rowan County or during travel ball.
The Donna Murphy Award will always hold a special player in her heart. First, it’s the significance of the name associated with the award.
Murphy played at Newport High School. She was named the 1975 Most Valuable Player of the Sweet Sixteen in 1975 after only playing in two games. Murphy won the first Miss Basketball award in 1976.
Ford said the recognition is reminder of her greatest role model and close friend, Justin Graham. The Rowan County alum was one of the brightest lights in Ford’s life and a shining example of leadership, honor, responsibility and respect She wants to carry on his message and his example as she moves forward in life.
Graham won the prestigious “Wah Wah” Jones Award in 2015, which recognized his contributions to his sport, his school and his community. Graham died three years later from leukemia.
“Our families are so close,” Ford said. “He was like a big brother to me. I looked up to him and the impact he had on our community. I just want to be as impactful as he was. It’s why the Donna Murphy award was a little more special for me.”
“I want to say that I left the legacy here in Morehead and our community,” she continued. “I want to impact the younger kids, so they know whenever you set your mind to something, you have to continue to put in the work. Trust that there’s always someone out there watching. Anyone can make an impact. To be able to keep Morehead on the map and bring that mindset to our community, it has been so meaningful. I give all the glory to God.”
Stokes has seen the Ford influence in his program and in her hometown. He expects her to have the same everlasting effect as she continues her basketball career.”
“You can see her basketball skill and her basketball accolades,” Stokes said. “Many people don't see behind the scenes with what she does for people and how well she treats people. The teachers love her because she is a respectful young lady. … She takes time out of her schedule to work with the youth in our area. She works with camps. Shaelyn Steele asked her to help with a camp at Russell and she was excited to do it. We try to involve younger players as much as we can. They go into our locker room. They look up to Haven. Basketball is great, but it’s just a small part of her life and what she has to offer.”
Ford’s time on the court has been just as stellar. The senior is Rowan County’s all-time leader in points, assists and steals.
She averaged 26.1 points this season and grabbed 12.5 rebounds a game. Ford’s focus this year was getting into the paint and scoring around the rim. The Murray State signee knows a trip to the paint at the next level will come with bumps and bruises. She’s ready to meet that challenge too.
Stokes said Ford Facetimed with her future Racers coach, Rechelle Turner, after she received her awards.
The Vikings season was its own rocky road, filled with injury roadblocks along the way. Rowan County finished with a 24-8 record after losing starter Destiny Utterback for the season with a knee injury. Several players missed minutes this year.
“It's been a rollercoaster,” Ford said. “We knew we had the pieces to bring home a region championship. Some things didn't go our way as far as injuries and not being fully healthy. In the midst of all that, others on the team stepped up. The younger players helped us finish our season strong. When we lost Destiny for the season, we had to figure out which lineups worked and change our style of play. I think it helped others grow.”
Ford finished her high school career with 3,325 points and nearly 1,500 rebounds from the guard position.
The city of Morehead held a celebration in Ford’s honor on Monday night. The senior received a police escort through Main Street so her classmates and her community can show support for their heralded hoops legend.
Stokes said Ford will want her teammates and coaches to share her spotlight. Ford appreciates each individual who has helped her along the way.
“She really never looks to that individual stuff,” Stokes said. “I was nervous, and the coaches will nervous the whole week. Her mom had talked to her and Haven said that she’s done everything that she could. I had a good season and I've had a great career. If it happens, it happens. After she won, you could just tell she was thinking that this is awesome. We were all excited for her. I’ve watched the replay of her name being called at least 25 times.”
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard was named Mr. Basketball.
Past Miss Basketball Winners
1976 Donna Murphy, Newport
1977 Geri Grigsby, McDowell
1978 Irene Moore, Breathitt County
1979 Beth Wilkerson, Paris
1980 Lisa Collins, Laurel County
1981 Lillie Mason, Olmstead
1982 Connie Goins, Western Hills
1983 Clemette Haskins, Warren Central
1984 Carol Parker, Marshall County
1985 Brigette Combs, Whitesburg
1986 Kris Miller, Owensboro Catholic
1987 Mary Taylor, Marshall County
1988 Kim Pehlke, Doss
1989 Lisa Harrison, Southern
1990 Kim Mays, Knox Central
1991 Ida Bowen, Sheldon Clark
1992 Becky McKinley, Bullitt East
1993 Brandi Ashby, Webster County
1994 Laurie Townsend, Apollo
1995 Ukari Figgs, Scott County
1996 Jamie Walz, Highlands
1997 Rachel Byars, Union County
1998 Beth Vice, Montgomery County
1999 Jody Sizemore, Leslie County
2000 Jenni Benningfield, Assumpton
2001 Katie Schwegmann, Bishop Brossart
2002 Erica Hallman, Holmes
2003 Megen Gearhart, West Carter
2004 Crystal Kelly, Sacred Heart
2005 Carly Ormerod, Sacred Heart
2006 Arnika Brown, Christian County
2007 Rebecca Gray, Scott County
2008 Tia Gibbs, Butler Traditional
2009 Adia Mathies, Iroquois
2010 Sarah Beth Barnette, Lexington Christian Academy
2011 Sara Hammond, Rockcastle
2012 Sydney Moss, Boone County
2013 Makayla Epps, Marion County
2014 Ivy Brown, LaRue County
2015 Maci Morris, Bell County
2016 Erin Boley, Elizabethtown
2017 Lindsey Duvall, Bullitt East
2018 Seygan Robins, Mercer County
2019 Savannah Wheeler, Boyd County
2020 Maddie Scherr, Ryle
2021 Brooklynn Miles, Franklin County
2022 Amiya Jenkins, Anderson County
2023 Haven Ford, Rowan County