FLEMINGSBURG Fleming County has elected to keep its sports programs running after a Panthers athlete tested positive for COVID-19, superintendent Brian Creasman said Wednesday.
Fleming County “immediately implemented protocols” and began contacting students who may have come into contact with the athlete who tested positive, Creasman said in a Facebook post to the Fleming County district page.
School staff followed protocol set in place by the KHSAA, the school district and the Fleming County Health Department and because of that determined “there is no need to suspend athletics,” Creasman said.
“We continue to update protocols to mitigate COVID-19 and other viruses,” Creasman said. “I cannot emphasize (enough) the importance of students with symptoms or not feeling well to work closely with their coaches. Out of an abundance of caution, students with new symptoms should not be attending practice or workouts. We have school nurses available to help make recommendations and to answer questions.
“At this time, no player is being penalized for not attending practice due to health reasons. All coaches have made this clear and are willing to help to protect the health and safety of all student-athletes.”
An attempt to reach Creasman for additional information was unsuccessful before press time.
Fleming County is the third 16th Region school to announce a connection with a positive COVID-19 case. The other two — Russell and Bath County — both paused workouts for two weeks. That remained the case at Russell even after the student in question was found to have falsely tested positive.
Ironton also paused after an athlete tested positive in late July.
The Red Devils, Wildcats and Fighting Tigers have since returned to workouts.