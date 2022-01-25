RUSSELL It took less than a nanosecond for Russell's scoreboard to go dark.
Fleming County, meanwhile, won't forget Tuesday's result: a 66-61 win at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.
The Panthers improved to 14-5 overall – nearly reversing last year's 6-14 struggle. Tuesday's heroes: Adam Hargett, who led everyone with 20 points, Larkin McKee with 15 points, Lucas Jolly with 12 and Seth Hickerson with 11.
“This Russell team's a really good team,” said Hargett, who also grabbed eight rebounds. “Being able to score 20 points against them, that's a great feeling. Hopefully I can make it come out more often in the future.”
Nice as the offensive numbers were, the Panthers' defense was maybe more impressive. They held Russell's Brady Bell – he of the 26.1 points a game – to just 13. That wasn't all – Bell and Griffin Downs, were a combined 12 for 35 from the field.
Hickerson's assignment was to guard Bell.
“I put all the credit on my teammates,” Hickerson said. “I probably played pretty good defense up front, but my teammates helped me a lot behind me.”
Hickerson fronted Bell when he was in the low post and relied on back-side help. If Bell was on the perimeter, the objective was to make him go to his left.
“I knew if he was going to his left hand,” Hickerson said, “I knew he was going to pull up.”
Russell coach Derek Cooksey looked as gassed as his team – he slouched on one of two couches in his office. The Red Devils had not played since a 71-50 win over Greenup County on Jan. 14.
“We fought back from some deficits,” Cooksey said. “We didn't shoot it badly; we missed some easy shots at the rim.”
Downs, Carson Patrick, and Bradley Rose picked up the slack for Russell, adding 15, 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Russell (10-4) hadn't played a game in 11 days, but the Red Devils took an early 7-2 lead the way they often do – Bell's four points led the rally.
“We knew the layoff was there,” Fleming County coach Buddy Biggs said. “That didn't change our approach.”
Fleming County wasn't flummoxed; it took the Panthers about three minutes to knot things at 14-all.
The Panthers also did what they usually do – run, run and run. They uncorked a 19-10 run for a 33-26 lead in less than six minutes.
Hargett scored 15 points in the first half. Cooksey said that was partly because there was only one defender to guard against run-outs; he added two in the second half.
“He beat us in transition,” Cooksey said.
Jolly's bucket late in the third quarter put Fleming County up, 49-42 – which Russell cut to 51-48 less than a minute into the fourth.
After Patrick's layup with 2:12 to go made it 60-59, Fleming County, the Panthers finished with a 6-2 streak on two free throws by Hargett and Jolly and a Hickerson layup.
Rose led Russell with 13 rebounds.
Biggs – and the Panthers – thus continued to revel in the results of all the work they've put in since losing to Bath County in last year's 61st District Tournament.
“This has been 10 months in the making,” Biggs said. “A lot of work behind the scenes that nobody has seen.”