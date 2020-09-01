FLEMINGSBURG Fleming County shut down an athletic team it did not name on Monday due to an athlete testing positive for COVID-19 and the need for that team — players and coaches — to quarantine, superintendent Brian Creasman said in a letter posted to social media.
A request to Creasman to confirm which team was not returned before deadline. Panthers football coach Bill Spencer declined comment on the record.
Practice and competition will stop for the affected team “out of an abundance of caution ... until further notice,” Creasman said in the letter. He added that the quarantined players and coaches are working with the Fleming County Health Department.
It was the fourth positive test for COVID-19 for a player or coach in the Fleming County school district in August — two for Panthers athletes, one for a Simons Middle School athlete and one for a Fleming County coach. The district declined to shut down programs after the first three tests, citing the following of protocol.
“It is important that we understand that we undoubtedly will have COVID-19 cases throughout the school year,” Creasman wrote. “It is equally important that we do not panic but learn how to better mitigate and live with COVID-19 in schools, athletics and society.”
Creasman urged the Fleming County community to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, avoid large crowds and wash hands often.
Fleming County’s stoppage is the seventh publicly announced due to COVID-19 amoing northeastern Kentucky programs since the KHSAA ended a coronavirus dead period in June.
Russell, Bath County, Greenup County, Johnson Central, Paintsville and Lawrence County all have experienced pauses, as has Ironton.