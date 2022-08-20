MOREHEAD Friday was May Day in August.
Rowan County had a Hill of a night, too.
Sophomore Kevin Hill ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns and senior Byron May returned an interception for a score to go with two sacks – all major factors in the Vikings' 24-0 shutout of West Carter at Paul Ousley Stadium.
May and Hill enjoyed career firsts – their scores were the first of their high school careers. May was overly exuberant because he drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for spiking the ball.
“I've never scored in my life,” May said. “I had to have that celebration in the end zone; it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'm going to make the most of it.
“I've been thinking about a touchdown celebration as long as I've been playing football. I've been waiting for this moment for nine years.”
At 5-foot-7 and about 143 pounds, Hill is not the largest runner. He didn't think it mattered.
“I just work hard in practice, and I'm not scared to hit,” Hill said. “I'm not scared to run the ball.”
Rowan County coach Kelly Ford was happy.
“I was really, really pleased at the way Kevin ran the football,” Ford said. “I know he coughed it up one time, but it's part of being young.”
Were May and Hill Rowan County's lone contributors? Well, no – quarterback Zach Menard threw for 151 yards, Louis Hayes finished the scoring with a 22-yard run, the defense sacked West Carter quarterback Hayden Hall three times, and Josh Drake picked off Hall midway through the second quarter.
One important Comet was not on the sidelines. Coach Daniel Barker was instead in the press box recovering from an emergency appendectomy, bacterial pneumonia and low blood oxygen levels that kept him in the hospital several days.
“Feeling fine,” Barker said before the game. “I still get tired – real tired.”
Neither Barker nor anyone else wearing West Carter maroon liked what transpired.
The Comets' Cole Crampton took the opening kickoff to the Rowan County 41.
Then, disaster – on second-and-12, a snap sailed over everyone. West Carter punted, and five plays later Hill was in from 9 yards out. (Hill carried twice for 37 yards.)
Two plays into West Carter's (0-1) next drive, another errant snap cost the Comets a 23-yard loss. The Vikings converted again – Menard found Hayes for 19 yards, hit Drake for another 10, and Hill finished the six-play, 55-yard drive with a 23-yard score 35 seconds into the second quarter.
“We struggled to throw the ball,” Barker said. “Whenever you have a drive going and you're really run-heavy, you just can't afford to lose yardage. It put us in a hole, but we didn't do much better the rest of the night finishing drives, really.”
The Vikings (1-0) gained 309 total yards and held the Comets to 151.
Crampton had 18 carries for 139 yards.
West Carter's Kadin Thompson recovered one of the Vikings' two fumbles. Crampton's 50-yard run put the ball at the Viking 25, which didn't hurt much because Drake intercepted Hall two plays later.
May's interception started with a stumble – he said he was tripped.
“I just put my hands up because that's what coach (Jeff) Jones, my D-line coach, always tells me to do,” May said. “I put my hands up, got lucky, batted it down, pinned it to my body, started running it in.”
Late in the third quarter, a bobbled snap ended up in Crampton's hands. He took it around right end and dove at the pylon for a score – which didn't happen because the Comets were caught for holding.
Hayes's run took at least 70 yards. He started around right end, switched course and ended up untouched around the left side.
“He got good blocking on that,” Ford said. “He does what he does. He's the fastest kid on our team.”
Rowan County hosts East Carter next Friday, while West Carter is home against Fleming County.
“I feel great about this year,” Hill said.
W. CARTER 0 0 0 0 – 0
ROWAN CO. 6 12 0 6 – 0
FIRST QUARTER
RC-Kevin Hill 9 run (kick failed), 4:45
SECOND QUARTER
RC-Hill 23 run (kick failed), 11:25
RC-Byron May 17 interception return (kick failed), 0:37
FOURTH QUARTER
RC-Louis Hayes 22 run (kick failed), 8:53
WC RC
First downs 10 19
Rushes-yards 23-123 31-158
Comp-Att-Int 4-11-2 INT 9-13-0 INT
Passing yards 28 151
Fumbles-lost 3-0 2-2
Punts-Avg. 4-26.2 0
Penalties-yards 5-35 5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
West Carter rushing: Crampton 14-139, Walker 1-8, Dean 1-(minus-1), Hall 3-(minus-23).
Rowan Co. rushing: Hill 14-95, Drake 6-12, Menard, 6-32, Hayes 6-41.
West Carter passing: H. Hall 4-11-28.
Rowan Co. passing: Menard 9-12-141, Norden 0-1-0.
West Carter receiving: C. Hall 1-3, Bledsoe 1-17, Crampton 2-11.
Rowan Co. receiving: Hayes 2-40, Smith 2-46, Drake 1-10, Birchfield 2-26, Kappes 2-29.