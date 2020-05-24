The 1988 canonical baseball movie Bull Durham contains a few scenes in which the radio voice of the Durham Bulls, Teddy Garland, doesn’t travel with the team on the road but is still expected to keep the home fans apprised of the exploits of their boys of summer.
Not to fear — Garland has devised a system: someone in attendance at the game relays home the outcome of each play over the phone. If it included the ball being put in play, Teddy strikes together two pieces of wood to mimic the sound of bat meeting ball.
WLGC’s Jim Forrest, Dicky Tiller and James Collier didn’t go to the same lengths to create the sound of a baseball broadcast in a time when no prominent organized baseball is being played anywhere in the Western Hemisphere, but the trio have harkened back to a similar thirst for action in creating a fantasy 16th Region baseball Tournament — filling the void of the one that would ordinarily be played this week, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic that caused the KHSAA to cancel the spring sports season in April.
“Of course, this is less than ideal by any stretch of the imagination, but facing the circumstances we are facing as a society as we continue to battle COVID-19, this provides fans a form of ‘live’ sports action while continuing to stay safe at home,” Collier said. “The most important part of this was finding a unique way to spotlight our seniors who have lost their final high school season. For some, this season was the last year they would play the game, so this gives each player a chance to at least be involved in some form of a game their senior year.”
It isn’t laid out exactly like a typical region tournament in that the eight teams aren’t equally distributed from among the 16th Region’s four districts. WLGC employed the seven schools it covers — Boyd County, East Carter, Fairview, Greenup County, Lewis County, Raceland and Russell — and added Ashland to round out the field. And the quarterfinals feature two district matchups, which wouldn’t happen in a region tournament but was determined in this case by random draw, Collier said.
Forrest and Tiller concocted the idea to use dice with a value assigned to a particular outcome. So, if and when Collier shouts “Yahtzee!” after a home run, as he has been known to do in live games, he is in this case speaking literally.
Forrest obtained a projected lineup and pitching rotation from the coach of each aforementioned school and rolled the dice to create the outcome of each at-bat, then created a script for the broadcaster of each game to follow.
“How that outcome (of a given play) happened was totally up to the broadcaster,” Collier said. “We could have a ball hit on the first pitch in the at bat or on a 3-2 count after fouling off five pitches. It really places the creativity aspect of the game into the hands of each individual broadcaster. Our job is to paint the picture to the listener with hopes they feel like they are sitting in the stands watching the action live.”
Broadcasters are also conducting pregame interviews with coaches, as they would before a real game, to add the same flavor.
“Without divulging any of the outcomes, I believe any fan of the game will enjoy the call of each contest,” Collier said. “Although the luck of the dice created the overall winner, getting from the first pitch Monday night to the crowning a champion Friday night is guaranteed to be an exciting ride. Fans will not want to miss a single pitch.”
Each game will be broadcast on WLGC (105.7 FM) and on the Kool Hits app. The schedule is as follows:
Tonight — Fairview vs. Lewis County, 6; Boyd County vs. Ashland, 8
Tuesday night — Raceland vs. Russell, 6; East Carter vs. Greenup County, 8
Thursday night — Semifinals, 6, 8
Friday night — Final, 6
