IRONTON Motorists driving past Tanks Memorial Stadium late at night around the first day of August may see the historic venue shining bright.
Don’t worry, no one left the lights on. Ironton will be spotlighting one of its cherished annual traditions.
The Fighting Tigers actually have a celebration before grueling two-a-day practices begin. Ironton holds its own midnight madness, which resembles the same event that college basketball teams used to hold every year and one that other sports are starting to adopt.
Coach Trevon Pendleton started the early-morning practice when he arrived in 2018. Ironton has held it every year, except in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The first night that we’re allowed to go full contact, we flip on the lights,” Pendleton said. “They were able to come onto the field when the clock strikes midnight. We’re out here flying around, beating and banging. We can get some kids live reps and game action.”
It’s the first opportunity for players to step onto the shiny home turf. The Tigers share the moment with their fans.
Pendleton said it’s a great bonding moment for the team. The practices will become more intense, but the Tigers can get a small taste of the atmosphere that awaits them during the season.
“It’s midnight and it usually falls on a work night,” Pendleton said, “but you look up here and nearly all the stands are packed. It looks like a Friday night game. The energy is very high, and our kids have really embraced it. It’s the first chance to welcome the freshmen and let them find out what football is all about under the lights.
“It’s a special time,” he added. “All summer long, the freshmen are lifting with you. That night and that moment is when the team comes together when you get that first experience under the lights. The team molds and gels together. It’s pretty unique.”
Younger players can absorb the special feeling of running through the tunnel from the locker room and being welcomed by the same large crowd they see every Friday surrounding Bob Lutz Field.
Senior Ty Perkins experienced the adrenaline rush for the second time after transferring from Lucasville Valley before his junior season. He said it never gets old.
“It’s always amazing to see how many people show up,” Perkins said. “It truly feels like that during most of our practices. No matter what time we practice, as we go along, you see the bleachers start to fill up throughout the day. I don’t think you get that a lot anywhere else around here.”
Football players prepare all year long, but when midnight madness hits the calendar, the anticipation of a new season starts to fill the air.
“The feeling on game day around here is like nothing else,” Perkins said. “We have the best support from our community. Our fans love high school football. It’s really what this town lives for.”
It’s a fun atmosphere, but Ironton takes the midnight practice seriously. The team runs through a series of drills for each position and ends the night with an intrasquad game.
The event doesn’t proceed too late. The Tigers will need their rest in order to spend an abundance of time on the field over the next several days.
“We do the double-team drills with the linemen,” Pendleton said. “We simulate playing off blocks. We have a stop-block drill with our receivers and a one-on-one drill with the linebackers. We try to hit some scrimmage at the end. It’s a very good day.
“Our biggest thing is not running too late,” he added. “The two-a-days start the next day. We want to get the kids out of here and get enough sleep, so they’ll be ready to go.”
The Tigers hold both practices in the evening. It was decided that simulating the environment during the opening weeks of the season was the best approach.
“It went back and forth with having two-a-days in the morning and back in the evening,” Pendleton said. “We decided on both in the evening for two reasons. You know you’re playing in heat, and getting the kids used to it is a big key. Towards the end of practice, we can flip those lights back on and it grabs the kids’ attention again. I think it’s a good thing.”
Perkins, a Cincinnati commit, feels Ironton is focused and ready to start the season. After two consecutive appearances in the state championship game, rival Wheelersburg abruptly halted another return trip last year in the region semifinals.
The Tigers open the season against the Pirates again, and Perkins hopes the clock doesn’t strike midnight before Ironton gets another shot at its third state title in Canton.
“Our practices are so electric every single day,” Perkins said. “We have worked so hard in the offseason. It’s just a different feeling here wearing that (Ironton) jersey. We are so ready to play the ‘Burg again. We can’t wait for that chance. It will be a fun game.”