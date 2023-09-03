IRONTON Ironton kicked off its final season of Ohio Valley Conference play by kicking around Fairland.
The Fighting Tigers (3-0 overall, 1-0 OVC) dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, opening holes for their hard-running backs and pressuring Dragons quarterback Peyton Jackson without blitzing in a 61-14 triumph Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
“What a testament to those guys,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said of his defensive front. “Those guys don’t get talked about a lot. We rotated some guys in there. Aiden Layne, Noah Patterson, Jesse Copas, Caleb Jacobs and Carson Akers, they played hard and are getting better every week.”
Ironton fell behind 7-0, then ripped off 41 consecutive points to pull away.
Fairland (2-1, 0-1) appeared to take a 6-0 lead when Will Callicoat scooped up a fumble and returned it 38 yards to the end zone, but an illegal block penalty nullified the result. Undeterred, the Dragons scored five plays later on a 3-yard run by Kam Kitts and an extra point by Aiden Miller to lead 7-0 at 6:45 of the first quarter.
Ironton answered with a 27-yard TD pass from Bailey Thacker to Shaun Terry with 1:36 left in the first quarter. David Fields kicked the extra point to tie it 7-7.
The Tigers took a 13-7 lead when Zayne Williams skirted left end to cap a 10-play, 67-yard drive. The conversion run failed. Ironton made it 20-7 when Gavin Hart raced 25 yards up the middle for a TD 6:20 before halftime, then scored again on a 49-yard pass from Thacker to Terry for a 27-7 lead.
“We’re 3-0, but we’re not looking for 3-0,” Terry said. “We’re looking for a state championship.”
Ironton scored on the final play of the first half, when Thacker threw 28 yards to Tyler Roach to head to the locker room with a 34-7 lead. Thacker and Terry connected again for a 53-yard scoring strike early in the third quarter to make it 41-7. The pass went about 3 yards downfield and Terry juked and wiggled past numerous defenders to reach the end zone.
“We have a lot of weapons,” Pendleton said. “We have to find a way to get the ball in their hands. Shaun’s not the only one we have.”
Fairland came back with a 10-play, 72-yard drive, capped by Peyton Jackson’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Brycen Hunt, to make it 41-14, but by then the contest was well out of reach.
Terry caught three passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Thacker completed 8 of 13 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns. Thacker also ran 10 times for 75 yards and a touchdown.
“We have to do a little better job up front,” Pendleton said. “We have to get (Thacker) in winning situations and let him utilize his talent. Ultimately, our kids dug out of a hole and played hard. I’m proud of them.”
For Fairland, Jackson completed 13 of 25 passes for 123 yards and one TD.
The Dragons entertain Trimble at 7 p.m. Friday. Ironton returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday versus Cabell Midland at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
FAIRLAND 7 0 7 0 — 14
IRONTON 7 27 14 14 — 62
F — Kitts 3 run (Miller kick)
I — Terry 27 pass from Thacker (Fields kick)
I — Williams 8 run (run failed)
I — Terry 49 pass from Thacker (Fields kick)
Keep Watching
Skip Ad
I — Roach 28 pass from Thacker (Fields kick)
I — Terry 53 pass from Thacker (Fields kick)
F — Hunt 30 pass from Jackson (Miller kick)
I — Thacker 1 run (Fields kick)
I — Carmon 42 run (Fields kick)
I — Edwards 7 run (Mullins kick)
F I
First downs 7 11
Rushes-yards 24-36 35-246
Passing 13-25-0 8-13-0
Passing yards 123 176
Total yards 159 422
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-yards 7-52 5-30
Punts 5-33.8 1-42.0
Rushing
Fairland — Jackson 7-15, Cremeans 6-4, Kitts 3-3, Hayden 1-1; Ironton — Thacker 10-75, Williams 8-43, Sloan 2-3, Hart 2-27, Moore 1-4, Edwards 2-22, Copas 7-22, Carmon 3-50.
Passing
Fairland — Jackson 13-25-0, 123 yards; Ironton — Thacker 8-13-0, 176 yards.
Receiving
Fairland — Hayden 3-19, Kitts 2-13, Davis 1-29, Hunt 3-35, C. Collins 1-6, Graham 2-9, X. Collins 1-12; Ironton — Terry 3-129, Pittman 1-7, Schreck 3-22, Sites 1-18.