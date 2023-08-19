IRONTON The quarterback was no small change.
Ironton adjusted its offense at halftime, turning quarterbacks Bailey Thacker and Braden Schreck into runners, and the strategy worked as the Fighting Tigers flipped momentum and defeated Wheelersburg 17-14 Friday in high school football at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Those quarterbacks combined for 103 yards on 24 carries.
“We wanted (Thacker) to carry the ball,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “I don’t know about (20) times. He’s fortunate he’s not playing defense and he’s a weapon back there. Not a lot of people know about him, yet. He’s knocking the rust off a little bit, and I look for him to have a bright future.”
Schreck added four carries for 40 yards to Thacker’s 20 for 63 when Thacker went out for a series after suffering leg cramps.
Thacker ran seven times for 41 yards and completed two of four passes, both to Schreck, for 21 yards as the Tigers drove from their own 27 to the Wheelersburg 9. Penalties set the ball back to the 14 before David Fields kicked a 31-yard field goal to set the score.
Ironton dominated early. Schreck’s interception at the Tigers’ 1-yard line set up an 84-yard touchdown run by Shaun Terry around right end at 4:34 of the first quarter. Fields kicked the extra point.
Terry’s 27-yard punt return to the Wheelersburg 38 set up Zayne Williams’ 29-yard skirting of right end on a 29-yard scoring jaunt to make it 14-0 with 1 minute remaining in the first period.
The second quarter appeared as if the teams had traded uniforms. The Pirates recovered a fumble at the Ironton 32 five plays into the second quarter. Five plays later, Braylon Rucker threw 11 yards to Devon Lattimore for a touchdown to make it 14-7. Conner Estep made the extra point.
Wheelersburg tied it thanks to a spectacular piece of open-field running by Lattimore, who reversed his field twice and avoided six would-be tacklers in a 20-yard run to the Tigers’ 13. Four plays after that, Landon Hutchinson raced around right end for the tying touchdown 35 seconds until halftime.
The Tigers gained just 35 yards in the second quarter after picking up 137 in the first frame.
“None of us liked the outcome of the game, but there are plenty who didn’t expect what they saw from us tonight,” Wheelersburg coach Rob Woodward said. “Our guys fought hard. We made mistakes, sure, but we’re a young football team. We took a couple of shots on the chin real quick, but kept fighting.”
Woodward said he was pleased to hold Ironton to three points in the second half.
“That big, long drive and we held them to a field goal, that was a huge job by our defense,” Woodward said.
Wheelersburg entertains Cincinnati McNicholas at 7 p.m. Friday. Ironton returns to action at 8 p.m. next Saturday, playing host to Jackson in the Ironton Gridiron Classic.
WHEELERSBURG 0 14 0 0 — 14
IRONTON 14 0 3 0 — 17
I — Terry 84 run (Fields kick)
I — Z. Williams 29 run (Fields kick)
W — Lattimore 11 pass from Rucker (Estep kick)
W — Hutchinson 1 run (Estep kick)
I — Fields FG 31
W I
First downs 13 13
Rushes-yards 35-144 42-289
Passes 10-21-2 4-10-0
Passing yards 67 51
Total yards 311 340
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 6-40 14-120
Punts 5-36.8 4-37.0
Rushing
Wheelersburg: Warren 11-54, Rucker 8-22, Cunningham 8-25, Hutchinson 5-11, Evans 1-(minus-2), Lattimore 1-20, Maxie 1-14; Ironton: Terry 2-91, Williams 6-48, Thacker 20-63, Hart 9-43, Schreck 4-40. Team 1-4.
Passing
Wheelersburg: Rucker 10-20-1, 67 yards, Hutchinson 0-1-1; Ironton: Thacker 4-9-0, 67 yards, Schreck 0-1-0.
Receiving
Wheelersburg: Lattimore 4-31, Evans 3-1, Adkins 2-18, Warren 1-17; Ironton Tery 1-15. Schreck 3-36.