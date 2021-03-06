Mia Ferguson is used to playing tennis with her sister, Maci.
After several years apart, they will have that chance again after Mia committed to continuing her athletic career at Georgetown College, where Maci is a junior on the women’s tennis team.
Reuniting with her sister was a major factor in her decision, but according to the Russell senior, virtually everything about the school's tennis program felt like family. Six members of the Tigers’ women’s team and three of the men’s players were on hand for her signing Sunday afternoon at the Edge Business Center in Russell. And just like family, several of them spent the night at the Fergusons' after returning from a match in Indiana on Saturday.
“Honestly, I knew I wanted to go Georgetown. I knew the coach and players, and I was always (on campus) with Maci. I’ve actually gone to a few classes with Maci to see what it was like,” Ferguson said. “It felt like home to me. I knew so many people. It felt like I was already a part of (the team).”
Georgetown tennis already had a home-like feel for Ferguson. In addition to her sister, three former Ashland standouts also are there: Emma Hill and Parker Clarke as players, while the former Jessica Virgin (now Cunningham), is the coach of the women’s team. Cunningham graduated from Ashland in 1998 after winning the state doubles title with Amity Chapman that spring.
Mia is not the only one excited about keeping a familial atmosphere in college. It will make it easier for her parents to watch both girls play their matches.
“It’s really special for us having them get to play together (considering) their history at Russell. Not only do they get to be in college together and be teammates again, but hopefully they’ll be able to play tennis together again (as a doubles pair),” said mom and Russell coach Larra Ferguson. “It will definitely make it easier to get to see college matches by being able to just go to one match instead of two.”
Mia Ferguson has barely seen the court through most of her high school years. Russell only played once last season before the pandemic shut it down. In 2018, she played with what was later diagnosed as a torn labrum. That injury led to surgery in January 2019 and caused her to miss that spring season. She played some USTA events that summer before hurting her back this past fall and spent the better part of four months in a brace before finally having it removed a few weeks ago.
Ferguson hopes those injuries are behind her as she prepares to enter her senior season.
“I feel like I’ve missed out on a lot. I’ve been playing high school tennis since the fourth grade, but only one of my actual high school years,” she said. “I’m excited to see what I can do now. I’ve had a lot of setbacks. I’ve wondered how many regional championships I could have had, but hopefully I’ll get one this year in my last year.”
Next season, Ferguson hopes to play doubles with her sister. The pair won the 16th Region crown and advanced to the state semifinals in 2018 when Mia was a freshman and Maci was a senior.
“I’m really excited to have her here,” Maci said of Mia. “We had chances in high school to play together, but here we’ll be able to play at a higher level. We both have more experience now.
“I can always push her harder than I can push other people. It’ll be nice to have her here just to hang out with because it’ll give (college) more of a homey feeling.”
Mia prefers playing doubles, although this spring she will focus on singles. But it was her skills playing as a part of a duo that caught the attention of Cunningham. Ferguson has made four appearances at the state tournament, twice playing doubles.
“We have a tendency to really recruit very good doubles players. It’s easier to turn a great doubles player into a good singles player than making a great singles player a good doubles player,” Cunningham said. “(Mia) is a well-rounded player and based on her academics, smart and intelligent on the court, and she plays at a high level.”