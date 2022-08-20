WHEELERSBURG For much of the offseason, much of the attention has been placed on Ironton’s skill players – especially its three NCAA Division I FBS committed seniors in Trevor Carter, Jaquez Keyes and Ty Perkins.
However, it was another horse in the stable who made his presence felt in Week 1 – Amari Felder.
In his first career start for the Fighting Tigers after transferring from Huntington over the offseason, Felder shined the brightest with the lights at their highest intensity at Ed Miller Stadium against Wheelersburg, scampering off of right tackle for a 45-yard burst late in the fourth quarter that ultimately set up his own 9-yard touchdown run with 2:45 to play.
The 5-9, 190-pound running back finished with 72 yards on eight carries to lead Ironton to a 12-3 victory over Wheelersburg in the season opener in a throwback to the glory days of smash-mouth football.
While the victory wasn’t exactly what Trevon Pendleton had in mind in terms of execution, he ultimately wasn’t concerned.
“It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but I’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day of the week,” Ironton’s coach said. “The beauty about it is that at the end of the year, when the records go up, they don’t look and have an asterisk beside how you got it done. It’s a testament to our kids.”
Wheelersburg coach Rob Woodward found the result disappointing.
“Too many times, I felt like we shot ourselves in the foot, and weren’t necessarily stopped by them,” Woodward said. “I definitely felt that leaving that game, we were the better team. The score didn’t show that, but I felt, as a coach, that we were the better team.”
Wheelersburg controlled the first 10 and a half minutes. After forcing an Ironton three-and-out, the Pirates went on a 12-play, 68-yard drive that chewed up 9:38 behind Wheelersburg’s leading two rushers – Ethan Glover and Derrick Lattimore.
Glover, who led the Pirates with nine carries for 49 yards, ran five times for 40 yards on the opening drive, helping Wheelersburg drive from its own 32 to the Ironton 3 on 11 straight rushing plays.
However, with the Pirates preparing to punch in an early touchdown, movement on the left side of the line backed Wheelersburg up five yards on a key third down and forced the Pirates to settle for a 24-yard Connor Estep field goal.
Wheelersburg was flagged eight times for 70 yards – including three holding penalties and a false start that put the run-heavy Pirates behind the chains.
Wheelersburg’s defense, however, held the explosive Fighting Tigers to 15 total yards and used an Eric Lattimore interception to get the ball back with 11:06 remaining in the opening half.
“I thought that our defense played outstanding all night,” Woodward said. “They really made (Ironton) earn anything that they got. Aside from (Felder’s run), there weren’t any plays for big chunks of yardage. Eric had that big second-quarter interception in the end zone and the defense made stops on a number of big fourth-down plays.”
Ironton, after running out of the Pistol formation throughout much of the opening quarter, began mixing in the pistol with the Maryland-I formation, matching Wheelersburg’s run heavy attack with a run heavy scheme of its own that Pendleton said could potentially have more wrinkles added to it.
The Fighting Tigers took 4:07 off the second quarter clock and mixed run with pass before quarterback Tayden Carpenter finally found Perkins, diving in the far-left corner of the end zone, from 6 yards out to give Ironton the lead for good with 4:55 to play in the first half.
Carpenter, who played his most meaningful game vtime since his sophomore season after battling injuries through the 2021 campaign, completed 8 of 13 passes for 41 yards and the touchdown to Perkins.
“He played some last year, but it was here and there and very sparingly,” Pendleton said. “That was his first live action in a real big game besides the four plays last year in nearly two years of football. I think he’s going to knock the rust off, and I have all the faith in him … I think in Tayden, Bailey (Thacker) and Braden Schreck, we have the three best quarterbacks in the Tri-State Area. That’s phenomenal.”
Ironton, after forcing a fourth-quarter incompletion on fourth-and-5 with Wheelersburg driving at its 32, got the final lift from Felder.
“We got a little Thunder and Lightning (in the backfield),” Pendleton said. “Ja has been nursing an injury, so we knew that he wasn’t going to get the brunt of the load yet and was going to play his way back into shape. He’s going to be good to go. Ja, Amari and Trevor Carter are forces. Really excited for them going forward.”
IRONTON 0 6 0 6 — 12
WHEELERSBURG 3 0 0 0 — 3
FIRST QUARTER
W – Connor Estep 24 FG, 1:50
SECOND QUARTER
I – Ty Perkins 6 pass from Tayden Carpenter, 5:03
FOURTH QUARTER
I — Amari Felder 9 run, 2:45
I W
First Downs 8 9
Rushes-Yards 25-144 39-166
Comp-Att-Int 8-13-1 2-12-1
Passing Yards 41 14
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 4-42.0 5-40.0
Penalties-Yards 5-30 8-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ironton rushing: Felder 8-72, Keyes 10-37, Thacker 3-21, Carpenter 2-10, Barnes 1-6, Carter 1-(-2).
Wheelersburg rushing: Glover 9-49, Eric Lattimore 12-39, Jake Darling 6-28, Eli Jones 8-27, Derrick Lattimore 1-15, Creed Warren 3-8.
Ironton passing: Carpenter 8 of 13 for 41 yards, 1 interception.
Wheelersburg passing: Jones 2 of 12 for 14 yards, 1 interception.
Ironton receiving: Schreck 3-23, Perkins 1-6, 1 touchdown, Landen Wilson 1-6, Barnes 1-4, Felder 1-2, Aris Pittman 1-0.
Wheelersburg receiving: Caleb Arthur 2-14.