WESTWOOD Forget waiting all day for Sunday night. Quintan Farrow waited 57 weeks for Friday night.
That’s when Greenup County’s senior back saw his first game action since tearing his ACL in last year’s season opener. Farrow made the most of it — totaling 165 yards and two touchdowns on 13 first-half carries to spark the Musketeers past Fairview, 49-0.
“It was pretty crazy, man,” Farrow said with a wide grin. “Line blocked good. Holes were open.”
Farrow’s 32-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second stanza opened the scoring after a point-less first quarter. And once the Musketeers scored, they didn’t stop — opening up a running-clock margin on Farrow’s two-point conversion run with 25 seconds to go in the first half.
“He’s been ready for this for a long time,” Greenup County coach Zack Moore said of Farrow. “To be able to see a guy like that that hasn’t played in a year to come out and have a good night, that’s always gratifying.”
Carson Wireman threw for 103 yards and three TDs — two to Brayden Craycraft and one to Auston Clarkson — before intermission in his first start under center replacing graduated star Eli Sammons. He also kicked all five extra points he tried.
“Carson’s only gonna get better and better,” Moore said. “Carson’s been on the big stage in baseball since he was in the eighth grade, so he’s not gonna flinch at the moment. There’s gonna be times where he’s gonna have some rough patches as a 10th-grade quarterback and starting his first season, but he’s strong enough mentally, he’ll be able to battle through it.”
Ike Henderson and D.J. Higginbottom added second-half scoring runs for Greenup County (1-0).
The Musketeers outgained the Eagles 388 yards to 69 and picked up 16 first downs to Fairview’s three.
The Eagles were hampered by 10 fumbles — four of which they lost — and two interceptions by Clarkson, as well as injuries to two outside linebackers.
One of those fumbles and the running clock combined to keep Fairview from running any offensive plays in the third quarter. The Eagles muffed a punt return after forcing Greenup County to kick, giving the Musketeers the ball back at the Fairview 17, and they held it the rest of the frame.
“It’s frustrating,” Eagles coach Daniel Armstrong said, “and it was really the special teams fumbles that were the most frustrating. To be completely honest, you can’t expect to perform well, period, offensively or defensively if you’re turning the ball over like that.
“We just had some missed opportunities all night long, and the negative started to build up and kinda steamroll on us.”
The Eagles’ two biggest plays on offense were on their first two drives, with sophomore stud Jeremy Harper involved in both. He took an option pitch 30 yards on the first drive, and he accepted another pitch on the second possession, stopped to throw and found Cody Caldwell open for a gain of 29.
Both drives stalled, though, in Musketeers territory, on a turnover on downs at the Greenup County 33 and an interception from the Musketeers’ 36.
Fairview didn’t get inside the Greenup County 48 again.
Armstrong credited first-year Eagles (1-1) starting QB Tanner Johnson with his ability “to stand in there and be that option quarterback and take that beating” from an effective Musketeers defensive front, he said.
The win was Greenup County’s first in the series on the field since 1979. The Musketeers picked up a forfeit victory in 2012 from a game they’d initially lost 72-0. Greenup County and Fairview met for the sixth time.
GREENUP CO. 0 36 7 6 — 49
FAIRVIEW 0 0 0 0 — 0
SECOND QUARTER
GC — Quintan Farrow 32 run (Carson Wireman kick), 11:52
GC — Auston Clarkson 9 pass from Wireman (Wireman kick), 5:06
GC — Brayden Craycraft 25 pass from Wireman (Wireman kick), 4:52
GC — Farrow 9 run (Wireman kick), :51
GC — Craycraft 46 pass from Wireman (Farrow run), :25
THIRD QUARTER
GC — Ike Henderson 22 run (Wireman kick), 2:20
FOURTH QUARTER
GC — D.J. Higginbottom 3 run (kick fails), 7:05
GC F
First Downs 16 3
Rushes-Yards 37-285 18-20
Comp-Att-Int 5-7-0 5-9-2
Passing Yards 103 49
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 10-4
Punts-Avg. 3-30.7 2-37.5
Penalties-Yards 9-80 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Greenup County rushing: Farrow 13-165, Henderson 4-45, Haislop 4-32, Clarkson 2-18, Adkins 2-13, Boggs 4-12, Higginbottom 2-9, Wireman 2-(-4), Team 4-(-5).
Fairview rushing: Harper 2-32, Johnson 2-10, McDowell 3-3, Blevins 1-(-1), Smith 4-(-6), Team 6-(-18).
Greenup County passing: Wireman 5 of 7 for 103 yards.
Fairview passing: Johnson 4 of 8 for 20 yards, 2 interceptions; Harper 1 of 1 for 29 yards.
Greenup County receiving: Craycraft 3-71, Clarkson 2-32.
Fairview receiving: Caldwell 2-37, Crooks 2-7, McDowell 1-5.