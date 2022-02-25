Every year, at about the same time, Al Baker has the same conversation.
“When the state finals in track (are on), someone will call me up and say, ‘Wow, I didn’t know you ran track!’” Baker recounts. “They saw the (listing of state) records and things like that. ‘Are you from Trigg County?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ They’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, that was you in the program!’”
Baker’s career may gain a little more notice now. He is one of four members of the 2022 class of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame with ties to northeastern Kentucky.
Other locals in the 17-member group include Jim Matney, the late Johnson Central football and wrestling coach, Kelly Wells, a Rowan County alumnus who went on to coaching excellence at Mason County and the University of Pikeville, and David Couch, a basketball great at Johnson Central who went on to play at West Point and has continued to impact high school sports and state education through his work in technology for the Kentucky Department of Education.
Baker is well known locally as the director of cultural diversity at Ashland Community and Technical College and the president of the Boyd and Greenup County chapter of the NAACP. But he made his name athletically on the gridiron and the track at Trigg County, where he rushed for 5,396 yards and 51 touchdowns and set a Class A state record in the 100-meter dash of 10.70 seconds that still stands. Baker went on to play football at Kentucky.
Baker sees the award as validation of not just his own sporting excellence, but of the people on whose shoulders he stands and who stood beside him as a youth. That includes a large family — he was one of 11 children, he said, with four brothers who helped guide him athletically — as well as the greater community of his hometown.
“The people of Trigg County pushed me to be my best,” Baker said. “Even though (the award) has got my name on it, I think it represents Cadiz and the people of Trigg County because they were the ones that helped me get where I’m at today. ... I ran, but a lot of people didn’t see the other things around that helped me get to that point.”
Baker remembers people who spent time at the same recreational complex giving him a baseball foundation when he was in elementary school and coaches molding him in middle school. As he grew, educators and other pillars of the community played a greater role in keeping him on the right path, he said. And he recalls encouragement from a local media member when he was having a rough time in college.
“I was probably a difficult kid in high school, not ‘bad’ bad, but if you were to go back in those days, people would say, ‘Well, we probably need to give this kid detention or something,’ you know what I’m saying?” Baker said playfully. “I was just doing little stupid stuff. And instead of doing stuff like that, (teachers) loved me. They bent over backwards to help me out.
“As I got up in the community and got older, we had people from the community like judges and doctors that helped me go to that next level.”
Baker touted the significance of track as a propulsion into greatness in any other sport — even for himself. On the football field, Baker coupled his powerlifter’s build with blazing speed.
“They’re like, ‘Can you believe your record’s still there?’” Baker said, describing a recent conversation. “And I’m like, ‘Just imagine if I was 205 or 198 (pounds). I’d have been a lot faster! I was 225.”
Wells, a 1990 Rowan County graduate, played on three 16th Region Tournament basketball championship teams for the Vikings and was twice first-team All-State before going on to play collegiately at Tulsa and Morehead State.
He coached Marion County to the Fifth Region Tournament title in 1997 before moving on to Mason County, where he led the Royals to three region championships and the 2003 state title. He moved to the college ranks at Hawaii Pacific and then Pikeville, which he coached to the 2011 NAIA Division I national championship.
Wells has also long publicly and valiantly fought kidney disease, with which he was diagnosed during his time at Morehead State.
Wells shared credit for “an amazing and humbling honor” with his family, his current and former programs and his hometown and alma maters.
“I have been very blessed in my lifetime being surrounded by so many transformational people in my playing and coaching careers,” Wells said. “A huge thank you to all the coaches, administrators, parents, players, teammates, communities and influencers who were a huge part of this journey. I share this award with you.”
Couch lettered in basketball, cross country, golf and football for the Golden Eagles before graduating in 1979. He was twice an All-State performer on the hardwood and once produced a 50-point outing against Paintsville. He played collegiately at Army and in an ensuing military career received the Army’s Meritorious Service Medal and National Defense Medal for work with technology systems during Operation Desert Storm.
Couch is now associate commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education in its office of education technology, which he also credited for his induction.
“I was most likely selected due to the combo of being both an athlete and total K-12 technology nerd,” Couch said in an email, adding a winking emoji. “I have a passion for academics, sports and student-athletes.”
Through Couch’s work with the KDE, every school district in the state had Internet access by 1995 and within just 11 months at that, he said, becoming the first state with that distinction.
In relation to high school sports, that allows for easy transfer of game film, the creation of highlight portfolios for personal use and for college recruitment, and for digital broadcasts of games, which has proven crucial throughout the pandemic, Couch said.
Additionally, that system allows easy access to coaches, athletes, administrators and parents of grades and attendance records, helping streamline maintenance of eligibility. Couch touted Kentucky’s pioneering role in the use of that technology.
Couch also has coached girls and boys basketball, softball, baseball and football at the youth level, “so I’m known as ‘coach’ to a lot of youngsters in Woodford County,” the Versailles resident said.
“Have tried to champion and help Kentucky school sports any other ways that I could over the years,” Couch said.
Couch also found it meaningful he will join his brother, the late Joey Couch, and his high school coach, Wendell Wallen, in the Hall and is entering in the same class as Matney.
Matney needs no further introduction locally as the architect of strong football and wrestling programs at first Sheldon Clark and then Johnson Central. His pigskin teams won 309 games and made five consecutive appearances in the Class 4A state final, winning it in 2016 and 2019. His wrestling programs routinely ranked among the best in eastern Kentucky and the commonwealth. Two weeks ago, the Golden Eagles won their 14th consecutive region tournament championship in dominant fashion, continuing a streak that began under Matney’s leadership.
Matney died in connection with COVID-19 at age 62 in September, but as a measure of both the respect he’d earned across the state and the continued impact of his coaching excellence, he was posthumously voted last fall’s Courier Journal Coach of the Year. Matney was known not just for building elite athletic programs, but for an emphasis on building up the youth of hardscrabble Appalachia.
The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be inducted on May 15 in the Central Bank Center Ballroom in Lexington.
