RACELAND Parker Fannin seemed destined for the gridiron since the day he was born.
It’s the same tale for many families in Raceland. The football program is part of its culture. Friday nights in the fall are the most revered time on the calendar because the team has built a tradition as strong as the railroad tracks that run through the small town.
Fannin’s father, Gary, wants his son to decide his own journey, whatever will make him happy. Gary, a 1995 Raceland graduate, had only one destination in mind after college. He wanted to come back home.
Sharing the same household, the two’s paths were never far apart. Gary has been an assistant coach for the Rams since 2000. He is currently the receivers/defensive backs coach. Parker plays both positions.
“Parker has been raised here,” Gary Fannin said. “For most of the junior and senior class on the varsity team, I was also their JFL coach. I had double duty for several years. The varsity would get off of the practice field at 6 o’clock and I would have a bunch of seventh-graders show up at 6:15, wired and ready to go.
“Most of those kids in their class are pretty close,” he added. “They’ve spent a lot of time in my house. Parker and I have a really good relationship. He’s always been around football and spending time with him has been great. He is a student of the game. He takes it seriously, as a coach’s kid, like I have all these years.”
The Fannins’ blood has as much orange as red. Gary Fannin played football at Raceland for late legendary coach Bill Tom Ross. He graduated from Alice Lloyd College with coaching aspirations of his own.
While he weighed his options, Gary went to Ashland for a year and coached the middle school basketball team. When he heard a position opened up on the football staff, he quickly applied at his alma mater.
Coach Michael Salmons is a former fullback at Raceland. The majority of the Rams coaching staff has long and dedicated ties to the school.
Salmons often touts program guys, and that extends to everyone on the sideline.
“When you think about program coaches, it’s essentially our entire staff,” Salmons said. “We have college coaches that come around and they ask how long some of the (coaches) have been here. I say 17 years, and then another one, 16 years, and 22 years. They are amazed. It’s a sense of loyalty and trying to serve people that’s always been so good to you. It’s been consistent in our staff and it’s a big part of us getting to this stage.”
Parker Fannin said Gary has instilled the rich Raceland tradition in him from an early age and given him a solid source of support and discipline.
The junior indicated the two sides – father and coach – have one distinct difference.
“The coach is far less strict,” Parker Fannin said with a grin. “At home, he makes sure that he’s raising a good kid. He’s always on me about being respectful to others. As a coach, if you’re making a mistake, you’re not nearly punished as much.”
Gary and Parker Fannin will add another memory to their football scrapbook when the Rams make the trip to Lexington on Friday.
Raceland will compete in its second state championship game when it meets Pikeville at Kroger Field for the Class A title.
“Friday will be special, for sure,” Parker Fannin said. “This is something that we’ve talked about around the house for a while. Since I was really young in JFL and when we got back at it my freshman year, we’ve gotten to see it come together and now come full-circle.
“We discuss football a lot. It’s something that we get to share together. We’ll talk about scouting reports and what I need to look for on film.”
Gary Fannin also coached the Raceland track and field team for a couple of seasons and served as an assistant when the Rams won the school’s only state title in 2003.
He said he learned much by coaching and instructing in the youth leagues and now sees his son adapt his high level of preparation.
“We have our coaches’ meeting on Sunday,” Gary Fannin said. “We bring the kids in to watch film. Parker is always waiting on me when I come home. He has questions on the game plan and what we’re doing here on that play or against this particular player. We spent so much time here at the field working on stuff. The main thing I say at the house is, you need to watch more film.”
Parker said he gravitated towards the wide receiver position as his progression increased. He also acknowledges how special it is to play the same positions as his father.
“When I was younger, I was not the most skillful person,” Parker said. “We were taught the wishbone in JFL. We ran the ball, and I played split end and backup quarterback. I always felt I was a receiver. We started throwing the ball around and it just stuck.”
Fannin has 28 catches this season for 569 yards and nine touchdowns. He had two receptions for 93 yards and a score in the state semifinals against Louisville Holy Cross.
Quarterback Logan Lundy said he was grateful to have an experienced and talented receiving corps when he started his tenure under center.
“They are always here to help me with the little things,” Lundy said. “They have really bailed me out as a young quarterback. We have great wide receivers. They make me look good.
“Parker is one of the hardest workers on this football team,” he added. “He’s a great teammate. He will do anything for you. We’ve built good chemistry. He makes me better and I hope I make him better.”
Gary Fannin feels the Rams’ unselfishness has been the biggest factor in their success. He seldom talks to the group about his playing days, but he does fondly recall his former teammates and the ex-players that he’s had the privilege to coach.
“We have had a lot of teams in the past that have been on this level,” Gary said. “We just met the eventual state champion earlier in the playoffs. We’ve had state championship-level kids, coaches and administration. We haven’t had state championship-level luck. We never really had any selfish kids, but this team is amazing with how unselfish they are. You can go to 10 different guys who should get the ball more, but there’s only one football.”
Concurred Parker: “Sharing the wealth never comes up in the locker room. The receivers want us to run the ball and the backs want us to pass. No one cares who gets the ball. We just want to win the game.”
Salmons said Gary Fannin’s energy and dedication makes an impression on his players. He sees the same qualities in Parker.
“Gary really relates to kids well,” Salmons said. “He is extremely dedicated to the cause. There are no egos here. Gary is one of the most unselfish guys that we have. It’s just who we are. The kids sense that. … He’s always very prepared. The things we have learned in this program from coach Ross, coach (Randy) Vanderhoof, coach (Mark) Lewis and all the historical figures in this program, you have a sense of loyalty and responsibility.
“Parker has grown up here,” Salmons added. “He knows family, church and football, and not necessarily in that order. The family values were instilled in him at a young age. There’s not a harder worker that epitomizes what football means here than No. 10, Parker Fannin.”
Parker gets that work ethic from his father.
“He always said to bring your mental toughness,” Parker said of Gary. “When everything goes wrong, you make sure you don’t show any bad body language and move on to the next play. Accountability was also a big thing with him.
“He said the bond you make with your teammates is very real. He still has a lot of friends that he played with in high school to this day.”
Gary also coaches baseball, so he stays busy throughout the school year.
He couldn’t do his dream job without love, support and understanding from his wife, Charon, and his daughter, Carly, he said.
Gary said his draws inspiration from his former high school coach and wants to set the same example with his players.
“Coach Ross was always very special to me,” Gary Fannin said. “He’s a big reason why I got into coaching. It was always about kids. He made kids believe they could do things that they may not have been able to do (otherwise). His teams exceeded expectations, just because of his relationship with them.”