GRAYSON When Tim Champlin slid up to East Carter’s head-coaching chair in 2015, high on his to-do list was some recruiting of those who already wore navy and red.
“When I first got here, a name I heard a lot about was Adams,” Champlin said after a Raiders workout last week. “They were big basketball players here, and great athletes. And so I knew that was a name that we wanted to try to get out here, and being able to have four of those guys come through the program has been great for us.”
Great, to the tune of 15 all-purpose touchdowns and 990 yards, 45 tackles and three interceptions from since-graduated Micah Adams last year in East Carter’s first winning season in 14 years.
And three more Adamses expected to play heavy roles as the Raiders try to continue their climb: senior lineman Tyruss, junior tight end/linebacker Jesse and sophomore tight end/linebacker Cason.
Tyruss is Micah’s brother. Jesse and Cason are cousins with each other, as well as with Tyruss and Micah.
“It’s been great for our program to have a family like that around, connections in every which way possible, and just to help out and do things around the program,” Champlin said.
The Adams family is like that off the gridiron, too. Vic Adams — uncle to Tyruss and Micah; cousin to Jesse; uncle to the quartet’s late cousin Colt — is a promoter for Rudy Fest and the main promoter of CamFest.
Bluegrass festivals are important to the fabric of rural northeastern Kentucky, perhaps nowhere more than Carter County.
“Instead of AC/DC in the weight room, we have a lot of bluegrass,” Champlin said with a grin. “I enjoy it, I like it and it’s right up my alley. (The Adamses) are all bluegrass guys; they like the festivals and being around the bands.”
The tight-knit family has sustained its share of tragedy in recent years. Colt, a 16-year-old who was ranked the No. 1 Class A/AA tight end/fullback combo for his age by one West Virginia football ranking service, according to his obituary, was killed in a car accident on his way to school at Wayne on May 28, 2019.
“Last year, when Colt passed, that hit us really hard because it came out of nowhere,” Tyruss said. “You can see in a lot of photos they took of me and Micah last year, we usually had bands on our wrists — not (Micah), because he lost his — but it had Colt’s (jersey) number on it.
“I wore those for him, and I tried to play for him and Micah because I felt that’s what he would want us to do.”
Added Cason: “(Colt) was a great linebacker too. I want to get that way. I play for him all the time, and I know whenever I quit, I always gotta push harder for him.”
Rudy Fest was canceled due to COVID-19 this summer, but CamFest — “Cam” being short for “Colt Adams Memorial” — went ahead Aug. 5-8 at Mandolin Farm in Fleming County.
And it’s where the Adams cousins lost another family member — George Adams, who was Vic’s father, Tyruss and Micah’s grandfather, Jesse’s uncle and Cason’s cousin.
George Adams, 75, was often found wherever the Raiders were playing football. “I don’t think he ever missed one game, honestly,” Jesse said.
George had been diagnosed with liver cancer about six weeks before CamFest and was given nine months to live, Tyruss said. He made sure he made it out to CamFest one more time.
“We were all up there listening to it, and Vic came up there to the stage,” Jesse said. “I don’t remember who was playing, but they asked him to play a song for (George) because he was down to four breaths a minute.”
George died that Friday in a camper listening to music and honoring his late grandson.
“It hit quick,” Tyruss said. “He wanted to do two things, he wanted to go to CamFest one more time and he wanted to watch me play football. He got to go to CamFest, and in my heart I know he’s still watching me play football.”
Champlin cited the role of the team in helping the Adamses heal.
“You try to come together as a team and try to be there and love on ‘em,” Champlin said. “To me, that’s what coaching’s about, is to understand adverse situations and teach young men how to deal with those. ... Don’t really have an answer for it, but you can be there as a team, love on each other, and count on each other.”
On the field, Tyruss authored a breakout season on the offensive line last year. In 2020, he’s one of two returning starters up front.
“He knows the ropes, especially when we get in that first game (Sept. 11 at West Carter), as big of a game as that’s gonna be,” Champlin said. “It’s a huge game any other time of the year; now you put it at the beginning of the year and things are gonna be hectic and crazy. It’s nice to have somebody there to say, ‘Calm down, relax, let’s do this.’ That’s what we’re looking to get out of him.”
Cason and Jesse play the same position on both sides of the ball and are constantly competing, both said. Champlin noted Jesse’s speed and Cason’s physicality.
All three are cut from the same cloth as Micah, Champlin said.
“I think that was the most I’ve heard Tyruss speak in the four years that he’s played,” Champlin cracked after observing an interview. “He’s a lot like Micah in that regard — doesn’t say a whole lot, doesn’t show a lot of emotion, just does work and goes after it.”
Though all four cousins love bluegrass music, Micah is the only one of the four cousins who plays it, Champlin said — he’s picked up the guitar. Champlin also wants to keep Micah involved in the program as a middle school coach while he attends Ashland Community and Technical College.
“I could coach here for 40 years and it’s still not gonna mean to me what it’s gonna mean for somebody that wore the jersey,” said Champlin, a Pikeville alumnus, “and I mean that with the utmost respect and I care about this place. But it just means something when you play here and wear those colors.
“To get those guys that have played for us, that know what kind of culture we’ve built up here and understand what we’re doing, that can take that culture at (younger) levels and start implementing it there, (helps).”
Micah’s family has bought into East Carter’s culture, too — as well as the family-first concept. Tyruss called the build-up to this season similar to what it was before the Raiders’ breakout year last fall, except that they have the Barrel this year — and with a key difference in his personal outlook.
“Last year, I was more focused on putting work in so that Micah got to have a good season, and trying to win that (West Carter) game for him,” Tyruss said. “This year, it’s more, I want to make my family proud.”
