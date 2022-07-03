Let me begin by saying this is my first go on this side of the newspaper as I have only worked behind my lens covering sports and events for The Daily Independent. However, after a bit of coaxing from Zack and my husband, James, here goes nothing.
Emotions came running through me Saturday in the Summer Motion 10K/5K as the gun sounded and the race began. It was hard to hold back my tears and take in breaths as I took off for my first 5K. Quickly the memories came rolling through my head of how I got to this point and the journey that brought me here just two short years ago.
This journey began when I tipped the scales at 308 pounds. My life was miserable. I could hardly walk through the parking lot without taking a break to catch my breath. James and our boys Nicholas and Trey would have to wait for me as they would be so far ahead that a simple trip to the store seemed simply too much. We would spend 15 minutes looking for a parking place close to the door so I would not have to walk as far. I really wanted to jump one of those powered scooters but was too embarrassed to get on one. Walking had become a daily challenge ending with knee, hip, and back pain, sweats and shortness of breath. This was merely after a trip to the store, not for any part of exercise.
I could not do anything active with my family due to my size and health. I was always on the sidelines taking pictures and cheering them on, wishing I was part of what they were doing. I would always find some excuse of why I would stay back. Fearful I would break something, the belts not fastening and of course the reactions of people when they saw me. Ziplining, horseback riding, roller coasters and water parks are a few of the things that were impossible for me to do because of my weight. If you know our family, you know that we are a huge baseball family. Going to games, which we did a lot of, was not easy for me. I love attending these games with my family but was always ashamed as we took our seats. I would barley fit in the chair and heaven help the person setting next to me.
Things had to change, but how? I have been on every crazy diet possible and purchased all the gadgets seen on television to help you lose weight and would lose a few pounds, get off track and gain back the weight I had lost, plus more. But I was miserable and missing out on life. James had mentioned surgery in the past, but I would tell him that was stupid and all they do is eat smaller portions. I did not need surgery to do that, so it was not an option. However, one simple picture changed that.
I worked with a lady that was about my size who had Bariatric surgery. She showed her “before” and “after” pictures to me and I was astonished by her transformation. I remember to this day being speechless and telling her I never remember seeing her that size. After work she gave me the information about the surgery and the doctor that she saw. I took the info home and told James that I thought it was time that I made an appointment.
I still was not convinced that I was going to have this procedure done, but I had six months to figure out if this was something that I was ready to do. Those six months involved meeting with a group of others and the dietician to learn not only about the surgery but how to prepare both before and after the surgery. The biggest thing that was taught to us was that the surgery is only a tool to jump start your weight-loss journey. You must make a lifestyle change. This was the key to what I did not understand prior to these classes. After being flabbergasted by the picture of my co-worker and the knowledge I had from the classes I had taken, I was ready to take the leap and have the surgery.
Aug. 11, 2020 was the day that changed my life and allowed me to become the wife, mother and person that I have always wanted to be. Little did I know exactly how much things were going to change.
The first few months were very challenging recovering from surgery. Eating a strict diet and a limited amount of exercise provided little doubt that this was going to work. I was focused and determined that I was ready to make this transformation. I began to make little accomplishments and met small goals and then things started to click.
My first big goal came on Oct. 13 and I had to call my co-worker to share the news. “I crossed my legs. Holy crap, I crossed my legs,” I said. I thought she would think that I was crazy for such a ridiculous conversation, but she said that she actually remembers the day that she was able to cross her legs for the first time as well. She went on to tell me that on a group she followed, people would post pictures of their legs crossed.
This was the first to so many achievements I have encountered on my lifestyle journey. Things that seem so simple have impacted me and helped me to succeed. Last summer, James and I took a trip to Montana and the first thing I encountered was the plane ride. Prior to surgery, I would have to ask for a seatbelt extender. Not only did I not have to ask for one, there was plenty of room left on the belt. During this trip, we rode horses and went ziplining, white water rafting and hiking. Yes, hiking up these beautiful mountains. I was also able to go to Six Flags with James and the boys. During this trip, I was not on the sidelines taking pictures, I was in the middle of all the activities — even riding on the roller coasters, which I had not done for 23 years because I was too big to fit in the seat.
Earlier I mentioned parking as close to the door before surgery to reduce the distance I have to walk. Recently, Trey and I went to the store and he got his phone out as soon as we parked and I asked him what he was doing. “I’m calling an Uber to take us to the door because we are parked so far away,” he said. As we were heading back to the car, he told me to stop and look where I was. I did and started looking for the car because I never remember where I park and just figured I was way off of the direction I needed to be going. He said, “Mom, you are walking in front of me. You are a new person.”
A new person I am. Walking was such a task before and this journey has pushed me up mountains, down roller coasters and now running in 5Ks. I used to think, why in the world would people would want to run on purpose? Well, the thought hit me as we were covering the Run by the River back in June. I told James this is something I would like to try. He took that and ran with it. We looked on Tri-State Racer and found the next race was the Summer Motion 10K/5K on July 2. That gave us only three weeks to prepare for my first-ever race.
We marked off a path for a distance for a 5K in our neighborhood and started preparing. Lacing up my Nike Roshes, off we went. My first time was 44:40 and I wanted to quit several times along the way, but James was there pushing me to keep going. My shins and ankles were so sore the next day and both heels were covered in blisters. I was not sure if this was something that I was going to be able to do, but I was determined and was not going to let a little bit of pain get in the way.
James spoke to one of his friends who is a dedicated runner that gave some very helpful tips, starting with the correct type of shoes. The next day I was lacing up my newly fitted Brooks that felt as if I was running on air, and off we went again, trimming off just a little from my first time. If we were not running, we rode our bikes to keep our legs moving. The week prior to the race we went down and ran the course that would be used for the 5K. To my surprise, I ran the course in 37:45, well below my goal of 40 minutes flat.
I was getting so nervous with three days to go before the race. We decided to rest the next couple of days; however, we were camping and I decided it would be a great idea to run with my German Shepherd, Fenway, until I took a face plant in the gravel. My first thought was, great, all this work and I just screwed It up. Nope, all was good and no more running with Fenway!
Race day finally arrived and with it came rain, an element I had never encountered, which left my nerves unsettled wondering how the traction under my feet would be as we ran. James and I started warming up with stretches and a light jog, which brought more doubt as my knees were aching. My doubts were getting the better of me, but it is what it is at this point.
The start of the race was something I was not prepared for as people were bunched together and I was not sure how this was going to go. They announced the route, the gun fires and we are off.
I started crying and struggled to get my breath, but I just kept saying to myself, I cannot believe you are doing this. Get it together and let’s go!
Before I knew it, we had made it to the first turn, which prior to race day, I had already taken a few breaks to walk and catch my breath, so I was proud. The group that I had started with was pulling away and at first, I was bummed, but decided it was OK because I was running for me, not to win the race. Just as we had practiced earlier that week, when we got to the last stretch, I put all the cramps and the I can’ts behind me and grinded to the finish line with everything I had. James was on my heels cheering me on, and as we crossed the finish line, he grabbed and hugged me telling me how proud he was of me, which made all the work we had done worth every step. My final time was 35:36, good for third place in my age division. In just three weeks, I have shaved nine minutes off my time. WOW! I have no words to describe how running this race and the accomplishment feels from where I was two years ago.
All of this would not have been possible without all the sacrifices James has made and all the support he and the boys have provided me in becoming the new me.
For anyone struggling with weight loss like I did for over 20 years, I hope this inspires you to take that leap and begin your journey of becoming the new you. My journey was jump started by the “tool” bariatric surgery. But it was just that, a tool. Thanks to my family and friends, I have created a new lifestyle that I plan on living for years to come.
FALECIA COLLIER is a freelance photographer for The Daily Independent. Follow her on Twitter @Collier_Photos.