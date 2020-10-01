RACELAND Fairview was rolling midway through Set 2 in its visit to Raceland Thursday night when Lady Eagles coach Rick Lambert urged Charlee Hobbs at the net.
“Get up,” Lambert exclaimed toward Hobbs, who followed with her fifth kill of the set and 10th in the match. The point gave Fairview a 14-9 lead in the set but setback they had not planned for.
Hobbs being injured on the play.
But the Lady Eagles prevailed without their leader on the floor with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-18) sweep of Raceland.
“We’ve got a lot of good athletes and they performed well,” Lambert said. “Charlee (Hobbs) is a great player and your heart sinks when one of your best players goes out, but they did well and stayed the course.”
Fairview used multiple personnel to overcome the loss of Hobbs while starving off multiple Raceland rally cries throughout.
A seesaw battle opened the match and a Shaelee Holbrook block at the net had Raceland down 9-8. However, Fairview responded with an 8-3 run accented with Hobbs second swing at the net for the point after Lambert stated, “Put it away!”
Leading 17-11, Fairview cruised to a win in the match with Graycin Price scoring three consecutive kills.
Price picked up where she left off to open the second stanza, but it was Hobbs who set the tone in the set by scoring six of the 14 Fairview points. Fairview extended its lead to 20-11 late in the frame behind a pair of Kiera Loving aces, but the Lady Rams responded behind three Fairview errors and a pair of Brooklyn Bryant aces to pull to within five.
Kamron Fry answered the call for Fairview with back-to-back points to push the Lady Eagles to a 2-0 lead in the match.
The final frame found another hero for Fairview as Corissa Conley recorded eight kills in the set to finish off the win.
“She went off,” Lambert said of Conley. “She had a couple slides there in the front row and a couple out of the pipe. She’s a beast and definitely a gamechanger. She’s probably one of the quickest girls in the 16th Region.”
After Raceland closed to within two, 19-17, Conley rolled off three of the next four Fairview points to push the game out of reach.
“Raceland played good,” Lambert said. “They came out in that first set with high energy. I told the girls, when Raceland plays with that kind of energy, it’s just getting us out of idle. We will start playing and break a sweat and get going downhill and we did after that.”
Raceland led only once in the match, 1-0 to open the final set, but battled back in sets two and three to pull to within four and three respectively, late.
“We’ve talked all year about playing with heart and we lost Macie Webb Tuesday night, she’s done for the year,” Raceland coach Bill Farley said. “Charlee Billions came on and had to take over the team at setter and she came up huge for us like I knew she would. If we learn to put a couple sets together, come district time hopefully we might surprise some people.”