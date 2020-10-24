WESTWOOD “We’d sing the song,” a half-joking Scotty McCoy hollered to the Betsy Layne sideline and bleachers, “but we don’t know it!”
The Bobcats had just outlasted Fairview, 18-12, on Friday night in dramatic fashion for their first victory on the field since their last meeting with the Eagles almost exactly a calendar year earlier in Stanville.
Betsy Layne made a goal-line stand with less than two minutes to play, and an unusual turn of events in the final seconds kept Fairview from getting a last crack at a comeback.
That made the Bobcats’ tiebreaking Chase Mims-to-Brady Robinson 22-yard scoring strike with 8:03 to play stand up.
“They played hard,” McCoy said of the Eagles. “We knew it was gonna be a battle, and we just happened to come out on top.”
Trailing by six, Fairview set itself up in good position to tie or take the lead when Gage Crooks blocked a Betsy Layne punt and the Eagles recovered at the Bobcats’ 9-yard line with 4:42 to go.
But an Eagles illegal procedure penalty and a sack on third-and-goal led to a turnover on downs at the Bobcats 8 with 1:52 remaining.
Fairview coach Daniel Armstrong took responsibility for that sequence — “Coaches lose football games, kids win football games,” he summarized it — but the Eagles nearly got another chance.
Fairview forced the Bobcats into a three-and-out in the final minute, stopping Mims for no gain on third-and-3 at his own 15. But an Eagle was banged up on the play. He did his best to get off the field but finally had to go down, Armstrong said, with 36 seconds remaining, the clock rolling and Fairview out of timeouts.
By rule, the play clock resets to 40 seconds when play is stopped for an injury, and with more time on the play clock than the game clock, the Bobcats didn’t have to snap it again.
It was a tough end to Fairview’s most competitive game since its season-opening victory over Morgan County and the best outing the Eagles defense has compiled this season, in Armstrong’s eyes.
“I don’t believe in moral victories,” Armstrong said. “It’s win or lose. We did good things. I’m not gonna say that everything about this game was bad just because we lost. Our kids played with tremendous effort ... and when you play with that kind of effort, you gotta be happy about it.
“But at the same time, this one hurts. You just simply can’t turn the ball over four times. You can’t.”
Jeremy Harper returned an interception 65 yards to the house and Tanner Johnson threw an 8-yard third-quarter scoring pass to Austin Miller for the Eagles (1-5, 0-3 Class A, District 6).
Johnson rushed for 62 yards piloting Fairview’s misdirection and option attack and Gracin Smith picked up 51 yards.
The Eagles ran for 82 of their 118 rushing yards after halftime, and five of their six first downs on the night came in the third quarter. It began with a 13-play, 69-yard drive that ate 8:17 off the clock and culminated in Miller’s TD catch.
That tied the game at 12. Fairview got three more possessions after that either with the score tied or down one possession, but had two interceptions and a turnover on downs.
“I told our kids that this feeling is a feeling they really need to hold onto,” Armstrong said, “and when they feel like cutting a rep in the weight room next year, they don’t want to come in on a snow day to lift weights, that we really need to hold onto this feeling and let it burn inside us.”
Mims threw for 195 yards on 12 of 22 passing for Betsy Layne (1-4, 1-0 district). He connected on a 60-yard TD to Nicholas Howell in the second quarter and also ran for the Bobcats’ first score from 1 yard out in the first quarter.
Howell caught six passes for 109 yards and Robinson snared two for 43 yards.
“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” McCoy said of Betsy Layne’s mentality. “We’re working. Hopefully the administration and the parents are gonna back us, and we’re gonna come out and give it everything we got every game, hopefully.”
B. LAYNE 6 6 0 6 — 18
FAIRVIEW 0 6 6 0 — 12
FIRST QUARTER
BL — Chase Mims 1 run (pass fails), :11
SECOND QUARTER
F — Jeremy Harper 65 interception return (run fails), 11:24
BL — Nicholas Howell 60 pass from Mims (pass fails), 2:50
THIRD QUARTER
F — Austin Miller 8 pass from Tanner Johnson (pass fails), 3:43
FOURTH QUARTER
BL — Brady Robinson 22 pass from Mims (pass fails), 8:03
BL F
First Downs 8 6
Rushes-Yards 26-18 37-118
Comp-Att-Int 12-22-1 5-13-3
Passing Yards 195 30
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Punts-Avg. 5-25.0 4-21.0
Penalties-Yards 3-23 4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Betsy Layne rushing: Tackett 13-27, Mims 9-13, N. Howell 1-(-2), Team 3-(-20).
Fairview rushing: Johnson 10-62, Smith 14-51, Miller 2-8, Byrd 1-6, Caldwell 3-2, Blevins 1-2, Harper 3-(-4), Team 3-(-9).
Betsy Layne passing: Mims 12 of 22 for 195 yards, 1 interception.
Fairview passing: Johnson 5 of 13 for 30 yards, 3 interceptions.
Betsy Layne receiving: N. Howell 6-109, Robinson 2-43, Burchett 1-29, L. Howell 1-11, Tackett 2-3.
Fairview receiving: Miller 2-22, Harper 1-4, Mills 1-4, Crooks 1-0.