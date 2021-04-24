WESTWOOD Dustin Allen didn't have time to think about it.
With Fairview leading South Point 9-8 in the top of the seventh inning, and two outs and two runners aboard, the Pointers' Blaine Freeman hit the ball to right field.
South Point sent Zac Cline, carrying the potential game-tying tally, toward the plate. Allen, patrolling right for the Eagles, sought to stop him.
"I just saw it hit the ground, and they were screaming, 'He's going home,'" Allen said, "so I just threw it."
Allen indeed threw a seed from shallow right field to Fairview catcher Landon McDowell, who made the tag to preserve the Eagles' dramatic victory on Saturday afternoon.
That capped Fairview's rally from deficits of 5-0 midway through the second inning and 8-4 halfway through the fifth.
"It was awesome," Eagles first-year coach Cody Sammons said. "We've been dealing with adversity all year. We got down early, but we came and battled back."
Fairview (9-6) scored five runs in its final two at-bats to complete the comeback. Each was aided by a Pointers error, passed ball or wild pitch.
In the home half of the fifth, Jaxon Manning came home on an error, Gage Crooks scored on a passed ball and Bradly Adkins came around on a pair of errors on the same play. Jeremy Harper tallied on a wild pitch.
And in the sixth, Manning singled with one out, stole second and third base and capitalized on a two-out South Point error.
All told, Fairview swiped eight bases and took advantage of other Pointers bobbles and misplays.
"I want to be aggressive always," Sammons said. "I thought we ran the bases really well. We didn't get too crazy with it, but we did what we needed to do to get a win."
Harper took the mound in relief in the top of the second and got the win, working 5 1-3 innings. He scattered five hits and three runs, striking out six Pointers and walking four.
After South Point's Xavier Henry stole second in the top of the sixth in a tie game, Harper fanned the next four Pointers batters.
Cline reached for South Point, down a run in the bottom of the seventh, on a two-out error and Levi Lawson followed with a single. Cline was bound for the dish from second on Freeman's base hit, but Allen got the ball to McDowell first.
"Dustin played his butt off," Sammons said. "I'm proud of him. He doesn't have many varsity reps under his belt, but that throw, that was one for the season. It was a great throw, ended the game and we got out of here with a win."
Harper also produced a two-out bases-clearing double and took third on an error in the bottom of the third frame. Adkins had gotten Fairview on the board an inning earlier with an RBI single.
Manning went 2 for 4 for the Eagles.
The big rally was Fairview's second this season against the Pointers. South Point led the Eagles, 7-1, in the second inning on April 1, Sammons said, before Fairview won, 18-12.
"It was just determination and being ready to fight back against them," Allen said.
The Pointers dropped their 12th straight game and fell to 1-15. But coach Zack Jenkins was upbeat after the game -- which was South Point's first that went the distance all week.
The Pointers had dropped their previous three outings to Ohio Valley Conference opponents Ironton, Gallia Academy and Portsmouth by an aggregate 45-3.
Seven of South Point's eight league games have been double-digit losses, so even a setback decided on the final play at the plate seemed a respite -- and progress for a team that started six freshmen and sophomores in its batting order.
"Just simply playing in the seventh inning (was good)," Jenkins said. "Our conference is really good, and we take our lumps with a young team like this. We're battling to the very end.
"I have a freshman (Freeman) get a base hit that could've tied the game, but (Allen) made a great throw. Just getting these kids the experience of being in a tight spot is the best thing for that part of the situation."
Lawson went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs for the Pointers. Freeman went 2 for 4.
Hunter McCallister threw a six-inning complete game and took the decision for South Point, allowing five hits. He had four punchouts and four walks.
"Our energy was really good," Jenkins said. "Kids stepped up today. ... Next week, we got three more tough opponents, but it's good for these kids. We're gonna grow up, we're gonna get better and here in a couple years, look out. That's the way I look at it."
Each team committed eight errors in the field.
Fairview won for the fourth time in its last five outings after a three-game skid.
"Starting to build," Sammons said. "We're 9-6 now. That's a pretty good record for us, I feel like. We've played some decent competition. We've got some good wins under our belt."
S. POINT 230 120 0 -- 8 7 8
FAIRVIEW 013 041 X -- 9 5 8
McCallister and Dawson, G. Chapman (5); McDowell, J. Harper (2) and Crooks, McDowell (3). W -- J. Harper. L -- McCallister. 2B -- J. Harper (F).