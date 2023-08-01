GRAYSON LAKE On the last day of July, the mild temperatures and calm conditions made for an ideal backdrop to this year’s Boyd County Lady Lion Invitational at Hidden Cove Golf Course.
And while the Cove might be hidden, the talents of the young golfers involved were on full display.
Atop the field this year was Greenup County’s Cambria Burke, who shot a 1-under-par 71 to take the first-place individual trophy.
“I’m very proud of myself after my past tournaments this year,” Burke said of the win. “I was finally making some putts.”
Just behind Burke was Boyd County’s Morgan Kennedy, who shot a 3-over-par 74 for the runner-up spot, and West Carter’s Kinzie Kilgore who took third with a 5-over-par 77.
The top three spots received individual honors at the event.
Burke’s first-place performance was kicked off on the fifth hole, as part of the event’s shotgun start.
Burke tallied pars on her first 10 holes before sinking a birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
“I wasn’t driving it as well as I’d like, but I played it safe,” Burke said. “I made sure every shot was safe and in bounds and was able to hit a good second shot.”
A bit of a stumbling block appeared for Burke on holes 16 and 17, with back-to-back bogies, which put her at 1-over-par when she headed back to the front nine to tackle holes one through four.
“My tee shots were hooking on me,” Burke said. “But, where I still kept them in bounds, I was able to still hit my approach shots on or at worse chip and then make the putts.”
Burke managed a pair of back-to-back birdies on the first and second holes, before paring out to finish 1-under-par.
“The birdie on two was probably my best,” Burke said. “I actually hit a great tee shot and then I hit a great second shot, and then a great putt.”
Burke hopes this win builds momentum for her as she looks to cap off her high school career with success at the state level.
“I just hope to keep consistently playing in the 70s,” Burke said. “That way I can keep getting points for All-State.”
As for Kennedy, her day started at No. 1, a par-4 hole, which she birdied.
“I think it went pretty well,” Kennedy said. “The greens were definitely a lot faster than what I’ve played this past week. So, getting it around the hole to make par or birdie was a challenge. I made a couple of really big putts for birdie that helped though.”
Holes two and three really proved to be the difference maker for Kennedy, as she bogeyed the par-4 second hole and triple-bogeyed the par-5 third hole.
“I had that one bad hole,” Kennedy said of the triple-bogey. “It can be fixed so easily though, in practice and in other tournaments.”
Kennedy was able to recover and hit birdies on the par-3 seventh and 11th holes, to help her finish with a 2-over-par 74.
“I made a lot of good birdies to come back,” Kennedy said. “I stayed steady after that (third) hole. I played solid after that, which is good.”
“I’m hoping to stay where I am right now scoring-wise,” she added. “I’ve been in the low-70s the last couple of weeks, which I’d be happy to stay there. And I really want to make First-Team All-State again. Doing that again would be awesome.”
Kilgore’s day started on the par-4 sixth hole. While settling for a handful of bogeys throughout the round, Kilgore managed to keep the damage minimal and avoid any double-or-worse bogeys throughout the round.
“I kind of just had to stay out there and keep a level head,” Kilgore said. “I had to make sure things stayed a little shorter since everything was rolling out there today. I think my biggest obstacle was trying to hit it short of the green to make sure it didn’t go over but also not be too short.”
She ended her day with a pair of pars on the par-3 fourth and par-5 fifth holes, to lock in her 5-over-par 77.
“On the fifth hole, I hit a really good drive, straight down the middle,” Kilgore said. “And my second shot, with a club I don’t normally use, I got it closer to the green than I normally would. I almost birdied, but tapped in for par.”
Team honors were awarded to the top two schools.
The first-place team trophy was presented to Boyd County, which consisted of Kennedy, Kristen Ramey, Mia Brandenburg, and Anna Tague. They collectively put up a team total of 355.
“Today, our team did outstanding,” Boyd County coach Missy Kennedy said. “This is one of our best team scores we’ve had in a long time. Morgan (Kennedy) and Kristen (Ramey) are always so consistent. Morgan keeps it low, Kristen’s been right around that 80 mark, but the dark horse today was Mia Brandenburg. Today was her first high school team tournament.”
Second place went to Rowan County, which fielded Cadence Caskey, Callie Baber, Kyndra Howard, and Alana Kidd on its team and had a total of 418.
In addition to the first, second, and third-place winners, the next two highest scorers were named to the All-Tournament team.
Those awards went to Powell County’s Darcy Lawson, who shot an 8-over-par 80, and Ramey, who was just behind with a 9-over-par 81.
Boyd County Lady Lions Invitational
Team Standings
1. Boyd County (355): Morgan Kennedy 74, Kristen Ramey 81. Jossy Pack 116. Anna Tague 104, Mia Brandenburg 96.
2. Rowan County (418): Cadence Caskey 82, Alana Kidd 122, Kyndra Howard 118, Callie Baber 96.
3. Mason County (423): Maura Hartman 100, Sydney Ullery 87, Bentley Shepherd 115, Taylor Schroer 121, Ainsley Roberts 148.
Schools not eligible for team competition
Ashland: Laney Sorrell 86, Sophia Evans 122, Grier Campbell 137, Sloane Campbell 155
Fleming County: Sadie Price 91, Presley Dowdy 114, Ariana Adams 116, Mallory Price 107, Hanley High 130.
Montgomery County: Anna Hensley 129, Hannah Lykins 116, Maddie Wells 139.
Russell: Olivia Martin 114, Blakely Monte 99.
Individuals
Boyd County: Mackenzie Bond 143.
East Carter: Emily Ledford 86.
Greenup County: Cambria Burke 71*.
Lewis County: Maddie Johnson 117, Laira Kennedy 97.
Morgan County: Caroline Johnson 116.
Pikeville: Kaitlyn Stepp 96.
Powell County: Darcy Lawson 80*.
Rowan County: Reece Butler 139
West Carter: Bristol Boggs 100, Kinzie Kilgore 77.
*Medalist
