Most likely, no one is happy the KHSAA canceled spring sports, but at least one individual believes he benefited from the decision.
If Nicholas County baseball coach Travis Sims could not watch his Bluejackets chase a third straight 20-win season or their third 38th District title in four years, pursuing his recovery from cancer surgery was a good consolation prize.
And Sims thinks that not playing baseball this spring has helped him in that cause.
Early on the morning of Dec. 27, Sims experienced several seizures and his wife, Jenny, found him unresponsive and biting his tongue on the living room couch of their Nicholas County home. Within a few hours, Sims was airlifted to UK Medical Center.
He did not regain consciousness for three days and remained hospitalized through New Year’s Day. Initially doctors were unsure what was causing the problem, but eventually he learned he had a lesion in his brain.
A late January MRI revealed the mass had grown by 50% and measured 18 millimeters. Surgery to remove it ensued on Jan. 31 and required taking bone from his skull and inserting a titanium plate. Afterwards, doctors told Sims they believed the lesion had been completely removed and although tests would determine if it was malignant, he likely had brain cancer.
The first week of February, Sims was officially diagnosed with glioblastoma, a grade IV cancer.
Prior to suffering the seizures, Sims was preparing to embark on his 19th year as the Bluejackets’ head coach. However, by January that all changed and he just hoped he would be healthy enough to return to full-time coaching in some capacity by the time the team traveled to Fort Walton Beach, Florida on April 5 for the first game of its spring break trip.
Now with baseball removed from the equation, Sims can solely focus on his recovery. Although he wishes he could be coaching this spring, he knows it would have taken a toll on him both mentally and physically.
“Honestly, I believe going to work every day and having treatments, practices and games would've worn me out,” Sims said. “So the virus going around is a blessing in disguise. (Now I can just) stay home, rest and do treatment.”
The original plan was to have longtime assistant Josh Earlywine, whose role had been reduced in recent years because of his job as the Nicholas County High School assistant principal, take over on-field responsibilities while Sims, still technically the head coach, called the shots from the dugout.
“Travis is like a big brother,” Earlywine said. “I played for Travis for three years in high school. I was a sophomore in 1998-99 when Travis (first became) an assistant. I started helping (coach) in 2005.”
Earlywine and another lifelong friend, Scot Allison, an EMT and Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame umpire, have been by Sims’ side step by step since that December day.
Allison was one of the first people Jenny Sims called the morning of Dec. 27. Allison then phoned Earlywine.
“When Scot called me, the only way for it to be scarier was if it was my mom, wife, kids or sister (having a medical emergency),” Earlywine said. “We went to UK hospital that night.
“We sat in the emergency room with him the majority of time. We were there when he first saw the spot and thought it was a brain bleed,” Earlywine added. “We were (at the hospital) all the way to when he got the actual diagnosis.”
In spite of the fear and concern, there has been at least one bright moment.
“The best night I had though this was the Friday night after his surgery,” Earlywine said.
Allison was officiating a girls basketball game at St. Patrick and Earlywine was serving as the administrative representative at a Bluejacket boys home contest. When they finished, they called to check on Sims’s status and were told to come to the hospital to celebrate a successful operation.
“Travis had a dream that the boys beat Augusta that night. The first thing he asked (us) was, ‘Did the boys win?’ It was the best he’d been in a month. He was laughing when we came into his hospital room. We spun him around in the room and he was giving us first pumps,” Earlywine said. “We debated on whether or not to go (to the hospital) that night and it turned out to be one of the best nights of my life.”
Sims did ask one favor.
“He wanted (Raising) Cane’s chicken. So we went through the drive through on the way to UK and bought four to five dinners and a gallon of sweet tea,” Earlywine concluded. “That night we were celebrating so loud we were told to be quiet at 1 a.m.”
Still, in many ways for the father of twin 7-year-old boys Brock and Cole, the battle is just beginning.
His outgoing personality and love for baseball drew him to accept the role as the 10th Region representative to the KHSBCA, a post he has held since 2012. Through that experience, he has garnered respect from at least one northeastern Kentucky colleague.
“Travis is a baseball sponge. He soaks up everything,” said East Carter coach and KHSBCA 16th Region delegate Jeremiah Shearer. “Baseball coaches are a tight-knit community. He’s a fighter and winner … and he’ll come at it from a competitive standpoint and it’ll help him.
“If I’ve learned anything from playing sports, it’s how to deal with adversity,” Shearer added.
It is a lesson Shearer hopes will be advantageous in Sims’s fight.
Sims has coached numerous 16th Region players at three East-West state all-star games in the past eight years. He has other ties to the area as well. He played baseball at Georgetown College when Ashland boys basketball coach Jason Mays was a graduate assistant for the Tigers’ men’s hoops squad.
“I’ve known Travis since his days in college,” Mays said. “He was a very good college baseball player.”
Mays had just left Kentucky Wesleyan and was about to interview for the Tomcats’ job when the two unexpectedly crossed paths at a Powell County-Nicholas County baseball game and Sims suggested Mays try his hand coaching in high school.
The two stayed close through Facebook and Mays called after learning of the cancer diagnosis.
Mays summarized his hopes for Sims with a phrase he frequently tells his players.
“I would tell myself if I were in his shoes: 'We all face challenges (and) his is more daunting than most. But God doesn’t protect you, He perfects you through,’” Mays said. "God has a will for his life. And I pray for him that’s he’s seeking that.”
Faith, family and friends have been the cornerstone of Sims’s fight. Many have reached out to bolster his spirits, and the outpouring of those well-wishers has been overwhelming.
“I’ve had such an amazing support cast here in the community, I can’t really describe it,” he said. “People are praying for me all over the country. I never in 100 years thought I’d be in this spot, but at the same time I never thought I’d have the support I’ve had, and a lot of those ties have come from baseball.”
Sims returned to work on Feb. 18 and spent the next few weeks shuffling between teaching in the morning, going to the hospital to get a mid-day shot and then returning to school for baseball practice.
It was a tiring schedule, but motivated to overcome the adversity, Sims readily followed through, relying in part on some wisdom he regularly passes along to his players.
“I was looking forward to getting back on the field. (Senior co-captain) Morgan Planck has been texting me a lot lately. He pretty much walked off the field (last spring) and didn’t know it was his last game. I’m in the same boat. Nobody’s guaranteed tomorrow,” he said. “I tell our guys every day, ‘Leave it on the field every day, because you never know when it’ll be gone.’”
With the cancelation of the 2020 season, Sims is uncertain when or if he will coach another baseball game.
“The doctors are not here to tell you how long you’ll live, no one knows that. You have some patients with 10-11 (more) years and some (that) don’t last a year. I’ve read online that (the average is) living 12-18 months after the diagnosis,” Sims said. “The doctors got on my case quick and thought they removed the whole tumor. The age that I was (also) helped me. The biggest thing, is I can’t go home and do nothing. I need to get up (every day) and be active as much as can. When I told them I‘d want to coach, they knew I’d work my tail off.”
Sims’s competitive nature, upbeat attitude and positive outlook will help him in his fight.
“Cancer is a killer, but cancer can be beat and people beat it every day,” he said.
He had hoped coaching this season would be a positive distraction.
“Baseball has been a big part of my life. Getting back out on the field was going to be a big deal for me. I don’t know what will happen next year. I don’t know if I’ll be able to coach,” he said. “I was looking forward to being on the field with the team. My assistants (Earlywine and Johnny and J.D. Wagoner) were going to do it all. I was just going to be in the dugout. Baseball and work were going to keep my mind off things.”
Sims recently finished one round of treatments with encouraging results. Going forward, he will take two chemo pills for the first five days of every month and then have the next 23-24 days off. That pattern will continue for at least a year.
“Everything’s been positive,” Sims said. “I feel better. I have a good attitude. The (outlook) is good and doctors are saying good things.”