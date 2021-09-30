Both Steve Trimble and Justin Arms said Tuesday afternoon supplied some of the most mentally difficult and emotionally draining moments of their lives.
Trimble, Johnson Central’s interim head coach, and Arms, the high school principal and an assistant, grieved with their team following the death of legendary coach Jim Matney. He died Tuesday at age 62 from COVID-19 complications.
Players and coaches consoled one another and reminisced about an irreplaceable man.
“We talked and we prayed and we cried,” Trimble said. “It was a tough time. They not only lost a coach, they lost a father figure.”
Trimble and Arms both said Matney would completely disagree with postponing Friday’s game. So, they called off practice and any other extracurriculars Tuesday, but they resumed those activities Wednesday.
“We’re going to try to refocus, regroup and prep for a big district game,” Arms said.
Clay County will visit the Golden Eagles tonight at 7:30. Johnson Central (3-2) walloped Henry Clay, 60-21, in Matney’s last game. Since then, the Golden Eagles took a COVID-cancellation loss on Aug. 27, earned a W when fraudulent Bishop Sycamore forfeited, beat Cahokia (Illinois), 42-36, and fell to Rock Creek Christian (Maryland), 22-14.
Trimble’s role immediately and drastically expanded when Matney got sick.
Over the last 17 years, Trimble — a former principal and superintendent for his alma mater — helped Matney call the offense, but in a limited capacity.
“Usually I showed up on Thursday, and (Matney and I) would watch film. Then I’d be there on Friday nights in the press box,” Trimble said.
Superintendent Thom Cochran, athletic director Tommy McKenzie and Arms asked Trimble to accept interim coach status.
“I did it for four reasons — for coach Matney; these kids needed somebody to step in who was familiar with the program; for love of the school system; and the administration asked me to,” Trimble said.
Trimble and Matney had been buds for 40 years. They played against each other as seniors in 1976, when Matney and Belfry clipped Trimble and the Golden Eagles, 14-13, after a controversial missed field goal by Johnson Central. Trimble contends the ball split the uprights. Matney sided with the officials that it did not.
Years later, Matney told Trimble he possessed film of that game, and invited him to watch.
“I couldn’t wait to get to that field goal, and that film got to the end of the game, and it cuts off right before the field goal,” Trimble recalled. “(Matney) said, ‘yeah, the film ran out.’ I said, boy, how convenient.”
Matney loved to claim Trimble instigated a huge brawl that required a state police escort to defuse at Pond Creek.
“I didn’t, but he loved to say I did,” Trimble said with a laugh.
Wrestling was another bond for Trimble and Matney. Trimble coached at Johnson Central in the 1980s, when Matney led Sheldon Clark on the mat.
When Trimble was principal, he attempted to hire Matney twice before the third time was indeed the charm in 2004.
“The first two times, he just felt like Sheldon Clark needed him more,” said Trimble, who added that Matney gifted him a television set as a peace offering after one of the two denials.
Trimble said he is motivated to not disappoint Matney as the season moves forward. He acknowledges he can’t fill his shoes, he said.
“In my opinion, he’s the best coach in the state,” Trimble said. “We don’t have that edge now. The kids are going to have to work twice as hard to succeed, and I think they will.”
The coaching staff and players have thoroughly impressed Trimble.
“We have some unbelievable coaches, and the kids are some of the best kids I’ve ever been around,” he said. “I think that’s a testament to Coach.”
Trimble and Arms both said Matney’s wife and sons — Debby, Dalton and Carson — are first and foremost on their minds.
“That’s who I pray for and worry about the most,” Trimble said.
“Together, we will get through this,” Arms said.
The Golden Eagles have dedicated the rest of the season to Matney and his family.
“We’re going to play every down of every game for him,” Arms said.
Funeral services for Matney will be Monday at Johnson Central’s football field, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, services will be moved to the gymnasium. Visitation is Sunday from 6-9 p.m. in the gym.
(606) 326-2664 |