PIKEVILLE Northeastern Kentucky boys teams participating in the 15th Region Tournament drew into two of the top first-round games at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
On the girls side, Lawrence County is part of what could be the best individual matchup in the tournament.
Defending boys region champion Paintsville (19-8) drew Betsy Layne (22-7) on Thursday and Lawrence County (24-7) came out with the Pikeville (28-2) pill for Wednesday.
In girls play, Lawrence County (25-7) meets Shelby Valley (22-9) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The Bulldogs and Wildcats each feature one of the premier players in the region.
Lawrence County's Kensley Feltner leads the state in scoring (26.8 ppg). Shelby Valley's Cassidy Rowe, the KABC region Player of the Year, a Miss Basketball candidate and a Kentucky signee, is dropping in 16.9 ppg.
But Rowe's status for Tuesday night is in question. She badly injured her right wrist in the 59th District Tournament final against Pikeville on Thursday night.
Shelby Valley beat Lawrence County, 60-51, on Dec. 14 on Robinson Creek.
Paintsville's girls (18-12) meet Belfry (16-14) on Tuesday at 6:30. They did not face off in the regular season.
Monday's girls quarterfinals match Martin County (22-6) with Pike County Central (12-17), then three-time defending tournament champion Pikeville (28-2) against Floyd Central (20-9). The semifinals are Friday and the title game is Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
In boys play, Pikeville and Lawrence County hook up Wednesday at 8 p.m. The Panthers beat the Bulldogs, 61-48, on Feb. 1 in Pikeville.
Paintsville opposes Betsy Layne at 8 on Thursday. The Bobcats topped the Tigers, 73-65, on Jan. 11 in the All "A" Classic region quarterfinals at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Martin County (23-7) and Belfry (14-11) tip off the boys tournament on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., followed by Lawrence County-Pikeville.
Pike County Central (13-12) meets East Ridge (16-15) on Thursday, joining Paintsville and Betsy Layne in the bottom half of the bracket.
The semifinals are Saturday night and the championship game is Monday night.