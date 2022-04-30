ASHLAND Russell's freshman girls basketball coach saw Bethany Allen and didn't just think of jump shots and dribble-drives.
Lance Evans also saw an athlete who could help the track and field Red Devils.
"He told me that I was a good jumper," Allen said, "and he did track, so he told me that I'd be good at it."
On Saturday, Evans was right.
Allen, in her first season in the sport, claimed the High Point Award in the Ernie Chattin Memorial Invitational at Ashland's Rex J. Miller Track. It helped pace Russell's girls to a 24-point victory -- its first in the event since 2009.
Allen won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and the triple jump (29 feet, 2.25 inches), claimed second in the long jump (15 feet, 4 inches) and was fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:06.70).
"It's awesome," Russell coach Chris Holbrook said of the freshman Allen's progression. "She's done it the last two meets. She's starting to figure track out.
"It's pretty fun to watch her. She smiles, she's happy, she's enjoying it and she's good at it."
Those characteristics would also describe the rest of Russell's girls, their first-year coach said. The Red Devils racked up 118.5 points in a meet shortened by five events due to weather.
Russell also got event victories from Courtney Fitzpatrick in the 300-meter hurdles (50.49 seconds) and in the 4-by-100-meter relay. Janelle Jenkins, Maggie Wehrle, Aliegha Kershner and Savannah Conley completed their collective trip around the track in 55.47 seconds.
"We had a lot of new pieces, a lot of moving parts," Holbrook said. "They're warriors. There's a little something about them when they go into competition. That's the most important thing, we've got numbers and got the right numbers, the right kids who want to win and compete.
"And they all smile doing it," Holbrook said, adding with a deadpan, "even my distance runners. I don't get it, but they're happy to do it."
Added Allen: "It's pretty great to be able to come out and compete with the team. We all do great, and that's a good thing."
Raceland claimed second place. The Rams scored 94.5 points, led by victories for Kassie Wallace in the discus throw (87 feet) and Sophie Maynard in the 100-meter hurdles (18.36 seconds).
Ashland (71 points), Rowan County (61) and Morgan County (41) rounded out the girls top five. Ten schools scored.
The Kittens and Vikings each won three events. For Ashland, Lillian Sebastian claimed the 100 (12.88 seconds), Aubree Hay prevailed in the 1600 (5:32.16) and Riley Brogdon won the shot put (27 feet, 4.5 inches).
Rowan County won the two-mile and 800-meter relays. Autumn Egleston, Ariah Egleston, Isabelle Willis and Kaycee Moore finished the 4x8 in 10:52.33, and Ella Besant, Skylar Perry, Madison Raines and Moore completed the 4x2 in 1:55.29.
And Besant won the 400 in 1:01.03.
Coal Grove great
Coal Grove claimed Chattin's top boys honors for the first time ever in the event's 16th running. The Hornets compiled 104 points, getting past second-place Russell and its 89.
"Hated it that the weather conditions didn't cooperate better," Coal Grove coach Jay Lucas said, "but I thought it was great competition. Glad that our kids had the opportunity to come over and compete. I was really proud of them."
The Hornets ended on a strong note, with Chase Hall winning the 300-meter hurdles in the last event completed before the meet was called early. Hall won that event in 42.50 seconds and also the 110 hurdles in 15.42 seconds en route to boys High Point honors.
Coal Grove also swept the throws. Dustin Lunsford won the shot put (45 feet, 10.5 inches) and Perry Kingrey claimed the discus (142 feet, 11 inches).
Russell won three events en route to runner-up status, including two relays. Elijah Grubb, Nate Sabotchick, Davis Brown and Luke Pridemore finished the 4x8 in 8:59.02, and D'Marques Kershner, Riley Anger, Brady Bell and Dougie Oborne did the 4x2 in 1:35.46.
And Bell won the triple jump (37 feet, 5 inches).
Holbrook credited Coal Grove's quality but was disappointed the meet didn't reach its complete conclusion. The boys high jump, 200, 800, 3200 and 4x4 relay were yet to come when the Chattin was called off rather than sit through a third thunder-induced 30-minute delay, and the pole vault had by then also been scratched.
"I'd love to have seen how it played out," Holbrook said, "but Coal Grove's really, really good. They've got some really nice athletes. ... No shame in that at all."
Raceland was third with 80 points, followed by Spring Valley in fourth with 69 and fifth-place Prestonsburg with 43.
The Rams' Christian Waugh, Mason Lykins, Cameron Bell and Parker Gallion won the 4x100 in 46.69 seconds.
Rowan County's AJ Barker collected 1600 top billing, completing the mile in 4:49.83.
Dodging weather, but pleased with meet
"I would like to say that was my stomach rumbling, but I do not believe so," said Ashland assistant coach Chris Bruner, to whom public-address duties were delegated, upon hearing thunder at 12:46 p.m.
That began the first weather delay of Saturday's meet, contested in intermittent rain and under overcast skies. Mere moments after an open-track warm-up period concluded to get the meet going again, thunder rumbled again.
The meet finally resumed after that second delay but didn't get far before a third stoppage. Instead of waiting that one out, the meet was called.
Holbrook said the event will prove memorable because of its conditions.
"It was fun," Russell's coach said. "Even the weird circumstances, it's fun for our kids to have to experience that. They'll remember it the rest of their lives.
"I hate it, my feet are wet, my socks are soaked, but they'll remember it the rest of their lives."
Saturday was the second of three big meets at Ashland in a span of 12 days. Rex J. Miller Track hosted the Kentucky-Ohio Valley Cross Country and Track Conference meet on Tuesday, and Ashland will be the site of the Area 7 meet on May 7.
The three-meet burst in a week and a half stands out more because the last event at Rex J. Miller Track before that was in 2018.
Between resurfacing of the track, necessary preventative stabilization of the slope below the complex and the lost season in the first spring of COVID-19, the KOVCCT event was the first meet Ashland had hosted in four years.
"The parents have been great," Ashland coach Kerri Thornburg said. "To not ever have done it before, they really ran a great meet (Saturday), even if the rain was not on our side. ... We are excited to be at home again."
For complete meet results, visit ky.milesplit.com.
