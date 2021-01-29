SANDY HOOK You could almost hear Greg Adkins scream “Count that basket!” from the concession stand.
Elliott County's normally reserved boys basketball coach bellowed the aforementioned three words as Hunter Lyons' layup beat the halftime buzzer. It turned out that a lot of Lions buckets were tallied Friday in the Lions' 76-50 win over Menifee County.
As impressive as Elliott County's scoring was — senior Bryson Dickerson led everyone with 20 points and Lyons and Gavin Whitt added 17 each, the Lions' defense on Menifee County's Eli Johnson was equally noteworthy.
The Lions (2-3) held Johnson, the Wildcats' leading scorer (23.9 points a game going into Friday) to only four in the first half. It was a group effort — twin brothers Eli and Gatlin Griffith and Whitt befuddled Johnson for much of the night.
“They were just wanting to face-guard me, not let me get the ball,” Johnson said. “Sometimes they'd start to double if I come off a screen or something like that. Overall, it's something I expect.”
Whitt thought his defense was “100%” more important.
“I focus my game more off defense than I do offense anyway,” Whitt said. “We've got other scorers around me, and my main purpose out there is to go out and guard the best player, hold them to their season low and try to help us get a win.”
Lyons talked science outside Adkins' office.
“We've got pretty good chemistry, but there's plenty to work on,” Lyons said.
With just four games involving 16th Region teams on Friday's schedule, you assume intra-team bonding is as important as free throws. Dickerson, who has verbally committed to Asbury University and wants to have a formal signing whenever in-school classes replace virtual, said online learning has been a smooth transition.
“A lot of kids today are really find of technology anyway, so it's not that big of a difference,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson was Elliott County's main scorer this week; Friday's 20 points followed a 22-spot in Tuesday's 55-50 triumph over Lewis County.
Menifee County (1-9) took a 5-2 lead a little more than a minute into the game on Brevon Ricker's 3-pointer and a Joe Davis field goal. After that, the Wildcats managed just seven points the rest of the quarter.
“Indecision creates confusion,” Adkins told his team during a 30-second timeout late in the first quarter.
A second-quarter sequence was especially illustrative of how the Lions befuddled the Wildcats.
A little less than three minutes in, when Johnson tried to dribble near the right sideline, Eli Griffith stopped him, Nathaniel Buckner scurried to Johnson's back, and Johnson stepped out of bounds.
Elliott County finished with a 17-9 run the rest of the period and a 25-9 second stanza.
Menifee County's eventual result: another evening of Sandy Hook sadness; the Wildcats have not won a game in the Lions' gym in coach Tim Swartz's nearly 10 seasons in Frenchburg.
“If we could play more physical (but) we can't, Swartz said. “we're young and we need in the weight room. If we get to where we can play physical, I think we'd be all right.”
Johnson fared much better in the second half. He finished with 16 points, one fewer than Davis' 17.
Adkins is a part of the six 16th Region title teams — he was an assistant under Rick Mays from 2007-09 and the head coach in another three-peat from 2015-17. That said, he considers the 2020-21 Lions a special squad.
“This is a group right here that I truly love; and I've loved every group I've ever coached, all the groups that I've been blessed to be around,” Adkins said. “There's something special about this bunch. They just come, and they've kind of ignited me a little bit.
“ … Everybody's going to evaluate everything by wins and losses at the end of the day. They have a feel about them. They have an energy level about them.”
MENIFEE CO. 14 9 16 11 — 50
ELLIOTT CO. 19 25 15 17 — 76
Menifee Co. (50) — Davis 17, Brooks 3, Ricker 11, Johnson 16, Williams 3. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Ricker 3, Davis 2, Johnson, Brooks, Williams). FT: 4-6. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Elliott Co. (76) — E. Griffith 10, Adams 3, Whitt 17, G. Griffith 9, Lyons 17, Dickerson 20. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Whitt 3, G. Griffith 2, E. Griffith 2, Lyons, Adams). FT: 11-19. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: Whitt.