OLIVE HILL Elliott County found itself cornered early – but in a good way.
The Lions knocked down four first-quarter 3-pointers – two from the left corner and two from the right. They needed them to subdue West Carter, 75-70, Tuesday at John “Hop” Brown Court.
Though there were no Casey Kasem song requests, Elliott County's first half featured lots of long-distance dedications – the Lions made 7 of 14 of their 3s and 11 of 20 for the night.
“It's the best we've had since mid-December,” Elliott County coach Greg Adkins said.
Elliott County's Nathaniel Buckner led all scorers with 27 points, to go with six rebounds, an assist and a block, and he knocked down 4 of 6 from 3.
“It's definitely a season high,” Buckner said.
Buckner was sure of something else: the 200 3-pointers he shoots every trip to the gym in Sandy Hook is starting to pay off.
“Last year I didn't really shoot the ball,” Buckner said. “I've been working on it.”
The rest of the Lions' list from distance: Cam Adams' 3 of 4, Taylor Whitley's 2 for 2 and Nathan Sturgill's 2 for 4.
Gatlin Griffith was next on the scoresheet with 16 points (he also had nine assists), and Taylor Whitley added another 14.
Some of Elliott County's team statistics were good. The Lions were 25 for 46 from the field for 54.3% (including 11 of 17 in the second half), and the defense limited the Comets to 5 of 14 3 pointers.
“I liked our overall attack,” Adkins said. “I liked the way we were trying to get the basketball to the middle and run things from there.”
West Carter out-rebounded Elliott County, 29-23, made 17 of 18 free throws (94.4%) and got 26 points and 12 rebounds from Landon Nichols and 20 points and six assists from Jackson Bond.
Which encouraged Comets coach Jeremy Webb not even a little bit.
“(Elliott County) shot it really well,” Webb said. “Defensively, we allowed them to get dribble penetration going to the basket. When you don't guard out on the floor and you give teams open looks from the 3-point line, they're going to make a high number of them.”
After Nichols dunked on a Sam Jones assist, Adams drained a 3 from the left side. It started a cascade – Buckner from the left side, Adams from the right and Whitley from the right.
By the second quarter West Carter (10-9, 4-1 62nd District seeding) had Bonded; his three free throws gave the Comets a 23-22 lead which they expanded to 30-25 with 2:55 before intermission on Brycen Boggs's 3.
It was an advantage Elliott County erased with a 12-3 run the rest of the way. Sturgill knocked down two 3s and a free throw (he had 11 points at the break), Buckner had one from distance and Whitley added a field goal.
You could've been forgiven if you thought Elliott County (11-6, 3-2 district seeding) was safely ahead, 62-51, two minutes into the fourth quarter. West Carter, however, was far from finished – a Brycen Boggs bucket (on Bond's assist) pulled the Comets to within 73-70 with :38 left.
Then, the two steals that possibly saved the Lions.
Whitley stole a pass left of West Carter's free throw line – he converted two free throws with nine seconds left. “We just wanted to come up with the stop,” Adkins said.
Four ticks later, there was Griffith's theft from Bond.
“All respect to Bond; he's a great player,” Griffith said. “But I knew he was going to shoot it, so I thought I'd just get a hand in there and just tip the pass away from him and seal the game.”
ELLIOTT CO. FG FT REB TP
E. Griffith 0-5 0-2 1 0
Adams 3-5 0-0 1 9
Whitley 5-7 2-2 8 14
G. Griffith 5-10 6-8 2 16
Sturgill 3-5 1-2 2 9
Buckner 9-14 5-8 6 27
Team 3
TOTALS 25-46 14-22 23 75
FG Pct.: 54.3. FT Pct: 63.6. 3-point FG: 11-20 (E. Griffith 0-2, Adams 3-4, Whitley 2-2, G. Griffith 0-2, Sturgill 2-4, Buckner 4-6). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Dailey 3-9 0-0 3 7
Bond 5-14 8-8 2 20
Nichols 9-12 8-8 12 26
Jones 0-1 0-0 3 0
Fuston 0-0 1-2 2 1
Boggs 5-6 0-0 2 11
McGlone 2-7 0-0 2 5
Team 3
TOTALS 24-49 17-18 29 70
FG Pct.: 49.0. FT Pct: 94.4. 3-point FG: 5-14 (Dailey 1-3, Bond 2-6, Boggs 1-1, McGlone 1-4). PF: 23. Fouled out: McGlone. Turnovers: 11.
ELLIOTT CO. 20 17 15 23 – 75
W. CARTER 15 18 12 25 – 70
Officials: Jordan Barker, Joe Coldiron and Charlie Graham.