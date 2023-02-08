ASHLAND Winners of the local Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot contest will travel to Frankfort to compete in the State Hoop Shoot this weekend.
Kenley Kouns and Carson Enochs won the Ashland No. 350 Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot on Dec. 18. Kenley was 18 out of 25. Carson matched that.
They participated in the East District event on Jan. 28 in Cynthiana. They each won their age division. Kenley tied at 13 out of 25 before winning the tiebreaker by shooting 9 out of 10. Carson won with a score of 21 out of 25.
They are set to compete this weekend in Frankfort. Should they win there, the next level will be Regionals in Paducah in March.