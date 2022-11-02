CANNONSBURG Boyd County has endured several bumps and bruises in its efforts to revitalize the volleyball program.
So has Lyndsey Ekers. And the senior has loved every minute of it.
A quick reaction time and nerves of steel are two of the many ingredients a libero must possess. Ekers never hesitates to display her willingness to dive on the floor and sacrifice her body to keep a point alive, according to sixth-year coach Katee Neltner.
Neltner, a Calvary Christian alum, and a libero during her playing days, said she can see the same passion from Ekers that she had as a competitor, but her current libero has taken her game so much further.
“That girl can take a beating,” Neltner said. “I was intense, but I can tell you that Lyndsey Ekers is five times the player that I ever was. Lyndsey is the same strong and intense player as she was when she first arrived before her seventh-grade year. It’s great to see that in a player. She does remind me of myself a little bit.”
Ekers prepares herself mentally to take the hits during a volleyball match. Moments before the Lions took the court to defend their 16th Region Tournament title on Oct. 27, Ekers accidentally took a volleyball to the face during a warmup drill.
The senior quickly bounced back up with a smile on her face. She knew it wouldn’t be the last time she faced an incoming shot, and the next one would be coming at an increased velocity.
“I love diving,” Ekers said. “If there's a ball coming back over and I think I have a shot to get to it, I'm going to be on the floor.
“It's very nerve-wracking but also very exciting,” she added about preparing to return an opponent's big swing. “I just don't want to mess this shot up. Whenever I could dig one out, I just say to myself, heck yeah, I got that one out and started a point.”
The libero position was introduced in Italy in the 1980s. The term “libero” means "free" in Italian, and the volleyball libero is free to roam around the back line to play defense and has few limitations regarding rotations and substitutions.
The libero wears a contrasting color jersey from the rest of her teammates so the referee can keep them separate. When a coach inserts the libero, it doesn’t count against the required limit of substitutions.
For Ekers, the position has a different meaning.
“I personally think libero is one of the hardest positions to play on the court,” Ekers said. “You have to be able to read the shoulder of the opposing hitter very well. You also have to be very versatile and move all over the court. You have trust in every one of your teammates and back them up with whatever they need.”
Senior Carly Mullins said her teammate can keep the mood light when needed, but Ekers can also keep the Lions motivated with her intensity. Mullins called her “the rock of this team.”
“She doesn't get the glory from a big swing,” Mullins said, “but every point starts with her. It starts with defense. She's always there to pick us up and she can get us hyped. She is the one of the most talented players, I think, to come out of Boyd County.”
Regardless of how she’s feeling before she takes the court, it’s important to Ekers to display the same demeanor.
“I always want everybody’s energy to be up because I feel like we play better that way,” Ekers said. “I want everybody's head to stay up. I don't want anybody to be down on themselves. I want to lift everybody up. I want us all to be happy in every moment.”
Ekers took over the starting libero role as a freshman in 2018. Neltner said the senior leads with her attitude and the example she sets every day.
“She has really stepped it up this season,” Neltner said. “Lyndsey has always been a playmaker for us. She is strong defensively. I would say she’s a top-10 libero in the state, and she has been since her ninth-grade year. Her effort and her ability to lead this team have been great.
“I don't usually designate captains,” she added, “but Lyndsey has really positioned herself as the captain on this team. … I never have to look at Ekers and beg her to play with intensity.”
Neltner said the Lions' ability to respond to miscues in matches has become one of their strongest attributes.
“I really do very little coaching,” Neltner said. “I probably shouldn't say it out loud. I'll tell them that if there's an error or an issue that they don't understand, let’s talk about it. That's why we're here. But they’ve gotten to a point where they can turn around and tell me the mistake and how to correct it. That's huge in volleyball. When you have intelligent girls that have played at a high level for so many years, they make my job easier.”
Ekers has a different outlook.
“She came in and turned the whole program around,” Ekers said. “I love Katee. She’s the best coach that I've ever had. She's hard on us, but she knows what she is doing. I’m thankful for her and what she's done for the program.
“She always tells me to go out there play like I know how,” she continued. “I have to give it my all every single point. She’s improved my quickness. Everything I know about volleyball has come from her.”
Boyd County (37-4) has won 157 matches during Ekers and Neltner’s tenure. The Lions have made four region tournament appearances and claimed consecutive region crowns after going 18 seasons without one.
The revival of the program has many contributors, and the team continues to play in front of large crowds, including the last two first-round contests at the state tournament on their home floor.
“It’s really an honor to be part of this program,” Ekers said. “At any moment, it could be over. To be able to play in the state tournament again, I'm very thankful. I love being a part of this team and playing with my amazing teammates.”
Boyd County will meet Paul Laurence Dunbar in the state quarterfinals today at 2 p.m. It will be the second straight appearance for the Lions at George Rogers Clark.
Boyd County had a short stay in Winchester last year, but knowing the surroundings and the state tournament atmosphere will be beneficial for the Lions, they believe, as they keep moving forward.
“Momentum will be huge,” Neltner said. "We play a public school in the Elite Eight. There's no secret that the private schools are the elite schools you can play in Kentucky. We will watch a little film and get a feel for our opponent. At the end of the day, you just have to take care of what's happening on your side of the court.”
