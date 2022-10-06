OWINGSVILLE Some things change, while others remain the same.
Sophia Newsome, JB Terrill, Gavin Brock, Grant Chaffin and Emily Harrington have all moved on, but several new faces have stepped in to replace them for the Boyd County cross country teams, who maintained their stranglehold on the Eastern Kentucky Conference cross country crowns. Both Lion squads captured their fifth consecutive team titles at Wednesday’s races at the Owingsville/Bath County Community Sports Complex.
But the departures of Newsome, Terrill and company also opened the door for new winners. Rowan County’s Autumn Egleston and Nicholas County’s Donovan Maddox stepped into those spots. It was the first time runners not from Boyd County won either race since 2018.
In fact, no Viking or Bluejacket has been crowned as an individual champion as far back as 2009, when there is a break in MileSplit's year-by-year records.
Boyd County has been so dominant at the meet, both genders have won the team competitions since the school began sending representatives in 2018.
“Hudson Cox is a senior and he has been a part of the boys (team) like JB Terrill and Grant Chaffin and that group. The senior girls, they’ve doing this since the sixth grade, so they’ve been part of that group as well,” said Boyd County assistant coach Tracey Crawford. “But we have some new up-and-comers. (Sophomore) Lexi Ramey did a fabulous job tonight. She’s been kind of battling a little bit of injuries, but she’s slowly getting back to where she needs to go. But I think everybody on the team just wants to continue that tradition of Boyd County cross country.”
However, this year’s titles did not come as easily as in past seasons. The girls edged runner-up Russell by 16 points and third-place Rowan County by just 31. On the boys’ side, Boyd County’s 31 points were only 34 more than East Carter’s 65 and 48 more than third-place Nicholas County’s 79. Last fall, the Lion girls scored 18 points to runner-up East Carter’s 63, while the Lion boys tallied 16 to 80 for the second-place Raiders.
“The girls did a really good job today. We’ve been focusing on packing together. They did that. Every meet, you never know who is going to be in the top seven. Sami (Govey) always does a good job and tonight Harmony Ray and Abby Baldridge did really good,” Crawford said. “I think the girls just wanted to make sure they came away as the winners and they were really battling all of the other teams.”
The remainder of the girls’ team standings saw Greenup County placing fourth with 126 points, and East Carter (137), Nicholas County (155), host Bath County (173) and Raceland (187) rounded out the field.
“That was the biggest thing, getting ahead of East Carter and getting up there in the top 10 and the boys did a really good job today doing that,” Crawford said. “Mason Newsome always does a good job. He works hard in practice and really just tries to do the best he can do. Ayden Riddle did an awesome job. He’s a freshman and he’s really coming along great. Rolen Sanderson did an awesome job. Hudson Cox and Adam Sworski, and even our sixth man, Adam Bowling, he’s young, but he’s coming along really strong.”
Russell took fourth among the boys with 109 points, followed by Rowan County (130), Elliott County (156), Greenup County (163) and host Bath County (166). Morgan County had four entries in both races, as did Raceland’s boys, but did not qualify for the team standings. Elliott County did not have any girls run. EKC members Fairview, Fleming County, Lewis County and West Carter did not attend.
Egleston won her 5K race in 20:17.50, outdistancing Govey (21:03.47). Govey finished second for the second straight year. Egleston’s twin, Ariah, was third in 21:48.83. A trio of Red Devils claimed the next three spots as Stevie McSorley was fourth in 22:06.95, Courtney Fitzpatrick was fifth in 22:23.82 and Raegan Osborn was sixth in 22:26.75. Osborn finished third in 2018.
“My time wasn’t really slow, but I knew coming into this course I wasn’t going to go for time. I was going to go for place. So, I kind of raced this course as ‘what’s the best place I can get in this course,’ so that’s how I put my mind to it.”
Boyd County’s Ramey was seventh in 22:47.14, followed by Morgan County’s Abby Allen in 22:56.23. Ray and Baldridge rounded out the top 10 in 23:07.04 and 23:10.00, respectively.
Autumn Egleston did not compete at last year’s meet, but the Rowan County junior was second in both 2019 and 2020 and seventh in 2018.
“The course felt fast and the competitors helped with my mindset of how I needed to race this, because I have a way of thinking of pacing how long I need my stride to be based on how close the person behind me is,” she said. “(I wanted to) go out hard and just try to keep it. I went out really hard and then kind of strided it out from there until the last mile. … and it worked pretty well to my advantage.”
Donovan, a junior, was sixth in last year’s race, which included seven Boyd County runners in the top 10. He edged the 2021 runner-up, Newsome. Donovan covered the 5K course in 17:15.09, with Newsome second in 17:18.34.
“I tried to play like a sit-and-kick, so I was like drafting right behind this kid (Newsome) until the 2-mile mark and then I tried to get in front of him and push away from him," Donovan said. "Right here, I didn’t want to kick early, so I slowed down with him until the end and then I kicked and got away from him. Everybody said it was going to be a pretty hard race, so I felt pretty good.”
And Donovan won despite missing a turn and running by his estimation an additional 20-30 yards.
“Up in the hayfield up there, the ground was real hard and bumpy and I was rolling my ankle a little bit and I missed the turn back there towards the back where the 2-mile mark is, and I had to come back and he had about a 20-foot lead and I had to catch back up," Donovan said. "But it was pretty rough. I didn’t know the course. I walked (it) a little bit, but I didn’t get all the way back there.”
Riddle took third in 17:50.83, with Sanderson next in 17:58.76. Greenup County’s Cody Borwn was fifth in 18:06.03, followed by Rowan County’s Cohen Perkins (18:11.20), East Carter’s Peyton Fannin (18:15.37) and Cox (18:28.61). East Carter’s Tyler Rupert (18:33.78) and Rowan County’s Charlie Luke (18:50.17) rounded out the podium finishers. East Carter’s Gabriel James missed a top-10 spot by 99-hundredths of a second.
Many of the competitors will return on Saturday for the Area 7 championship, which will be held in Ashland’s Central Park.