RUSSELL In the last two years, it was the end of the Eastern Kentucky Conference Track and Field Championship that got the most attention.
Last spring, it came down to the last race before one of the team titles was decided. On Saturday, it was an incoming storm on the horizon that meet officials were eyeing, hoping to finish before it hit Henry R. Evans Stadium.
In the end, the competition concluded before the downpour hit and the boys champion was the same.
This year, Russell did not need to wait for the final event to declare itself the victor.
To sweeten things for Russell, the Red Devil girls also were crowned as champs.
However, this spring it was the girls final standings that featured a close finish. The home team scored 104 points to edge Boyd County (100.50) and Fleming County’s Pease sisters, Erin and Kalynn, who combined to win seven events and place second in another. The Panther pair tallied 78 points between them as Fleming County’s total team finished third with 96.
It was the Russell boys’ second straight title and their fourth in the last six EKC meets. The Red Devil girls took back the crown from defending champ Rowan County after having previously won it in 2019. The competition was not held in 2020.
“Our girls had to fight though some adversity today. We had some really key pieces that got hurt and I pulled them from events. But it’s numbers and it’s the right girls who are willing to do whatever they can to jump in. They may not be the best in that event, but they are willing to jump in,” Russell coach Chris Holbrook said. “Of course, Bethany Allen, she holds down the field events for us. You don’t have to worry about what’s going on (with her), she’ll score top-three in most of them, most of the jumping events. So, that helps a lot.”
Allen, a freshman, accounted for 25 points after finishing second in the high jump at 4 feet. 8 inches, third in the long jump at 14 feet, 7 inches, third in the triple jump at 30 feet, 7.75 inches, and fourth in the 400-meter run in 1:07.25.
Russell’s girls did their biggest damage in the throws, where the Red Devils got first and second in discus and second in fourth in shot put. They even had the fifth-place finisher in the discus (senior Campbell Jachimczuk), but only the top two can score.
“I know Reagan Williams probably did her best at discus today. That’s new. We’ve got two girls who beat each other (Williams and freshman Celia Monte),” Holbrook said. “They are some of the best throwers in the region and they are on my team, which that’s a good problem to have.”
Williams, a senior, won the discus with a throw of 88 feet, 5 inches, while Monte took second after recording a distance of 86 feet, 8 inches. In the shot put, Williams was second at 29 feet, 8 inches, with Jachimczuk fourth at 27 feet, 2 inches. Fleming County junior Lexi Williams won the latter event at 30 feet, 1 inch.
The Red Devil boys also benefitted greatly from their field-event performers, especially the throwers. But Russell’s most significant individual achievements were two-record setting efforts that snapped school marks that had stood since the 1970s.
“(The) shot put record has been around I think since ’74. I don’t know. It was broken today. David Harless, he’d been knocking on the door all year, so it was just a matter of time before he got it,” Holbrook said. “Davis Brown in the 800 broke a school record that’s been around for a long, long time. That’s a hard one to break. You know, you can count on David and Davis both to score you points.”
Harless, a sophomore, won the shot put with a toss of 51 feet,10.5 inches, and took second in the discus with a mark of 135 feet, 4 inches. Senior Bradley Rose was the shot put runner up after his throw measured 43 feet,10.5 inches. Greenup County senior Trenton Hannah, the defending champ in both events, won the discus (146 feet, 2 inches) and was fourth in the shot (39 feet, 6 inches).
Brown, a senior, clocked a 1:56.06 in the 800-meter run, finishing behind Louisville signee JB Terrill of Boyd County (1:55.75).
“Our boys are solid when we are all together. This is the first time we’ve not had somebody missing because they were hurt or some type of concert or some other obligation they needed to be at,” Holbrook said. “Brady Bell, obviously, he is very important to our team in the triple jump. We throw him in on the relays and our whole relay team, D’Marques Kershner, Dougie Oborne, Riley Anger, Brady Bell. That 4x2 relay team, that’s a pretty special group, too.”
Bell, a senior, won the triple jump with a distance of 39 feet, 8.5 inches, and ran legs of the winning 4x200-meter relay (1:33.44) and 4x400-meter relay (3:40.11) teams. The later included seniors Anger, Brown and Nate Sabotchick.
Greenup County’s boys put together a strong performance to finish second overall. The Musketeers were third last spring. Junior Braxton Noble won the 100-meter dash in 11.61 and was second in the 200 in 23.62, setting personal records in both races. He also ran a leg of the runner-up 4x100-meter (46.16) and 4x200m (1:36.91) relay teams.
“This meet went really well. Probably my best meet so far. I felt like I really improved on the 100. I’ve been training on my own time at my house and the 200 went pretty well,” Noble said. “We’ve been doing some workouts at practice and I felt like I kept a pretty good speed throughout the 200, so overall a pretty good meet.”
Individually, no family did better than the Peases. Kaylnn, a freshman, easily won all four of her events: the 100 in 12.60, the 200 in 59.30, the 400 (59.30) and the long jump (16 feet, 2.5 inches). Erin, a junior, was second to Kalynn in the long jump (14 feet, 9 inches), and won the 100-meter hurdles (15.98), 300-meter hurdles (49.22) and the triple jump (32 feet, 6.5 inches).
“I started off the day with my second jump getting 16-2.5 in long jump and that really got me pumped up. and then after that I found out that I got a PR in my 100,” Kalynn said. “I was really nervous about (the 400), because previously I’ve like barely hit one minute and I got under a minute today, which was a big PR for me.”
Terrill was the top scorer on the boys’ side, tallying 32 points. In addition to winning the 800, he also claimed the title in the 400 (50.78) and the 1600-meter run (4:31.08), and ran the last leg of the second-place 4x400 relay team that finished in 3:42.30.
Russell’s boys scored 148 points, followed by Greenup County (107), Boyd County (98), Raceland (82), Nicholas County (63), East Carter (50), West Carter (37), Rowan County (36), Bath County (33), Fleming County (21), Lewis County (20) and Morgan County (six).
After Russell, Boyd and Fleming’s girls went 1-2-3, Rowan County tallied 80 points to place fourth, with Raceland (71), Greenup County (66), Morgan County and Nicholas County (tied at 37), East Carter and West Carter (tied at 30), Lewis County (5.5) and Bath County (three) rounded out the field.
Other girls event winners included: Boyd County in the 4x800-meter relay (Abby Baldridge, Taylor Crawford, Sami Govey, Ava Kazee) in 10:25.21, Rowan County in the 4x200 relay (Ella Besant, Skylar Perry, Madison Raines, Kaycee Moore) in 1:57.47, Greenup County in the 4x100-meter relay (Thea Rice, Madison Menshouse, Whitley Crum, Sadie Chaffins) in 53.58, Boyd County in the 4x400 relay (Abby Baldridge, Taylor Crawford, Sophia Newsome, Lexi Ramey) in 4:26.86, Morgan County’s Abby Allen in the 1600 (6:04.56), Boyd County’s Sophia Newsome in the 800m (2:18.44), Rowan County’s Autumn Egleston in the 3200-meter run (12:23.09), East Carter’s Riley Brown in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and Boyd County’s Emma Steel in the pole vault (8 feet).
The remaining boys winners included: Boyd County in the 4x800m relay (Brock Gavin, Grant Chaffin, Hudson Cox, Mason Newsome) in 8:38.08, Raceland in the 4x100m relay (Christian Waugh, Cameron Bell, Mason Lykins, Parker Gallion) in 45.54, East Carter’s David Hutchinson in the 110-meter hurdles (16.12), Greenup County’s Ike Henderson in the 300-meter hurdles (44.76), Nicholas County’s CJ Koeder in the 200 (23.32), Boyd County’s Mason Newsome in the 3200 (10:44.02), Raceland’s Mason Lykins in the high jump (6 feet) and Bath County’s Judah Hill in the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches).