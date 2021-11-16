OLIVE HILL East Carter had high expectations for this season.
But not this high.
“I thought we had a chance to be this good and make it to the third round, but I knew we’d have to beat Ashland and Russell to do it. Once we won the first game (over Russell), I thought we’d have a good shot at winning the second game,” Raiders coach Tim Champlin said. “At the beginning of the season, I thought we had a puncher’s chance (to advance this far), but by the end of the regular season I thought we could if everything went right.”
East Carter did both and will host Mason County on Friday in the third round of the playoffs.
On Monday at Carter Caves State Resort Park, Raiders and others were recognized for their achievements this season at the annual Eastern Kentucky Conference banquet.
Charlie Terry was named the conference Player of the Year with Champlin as the Coach of the Year.
“It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t really expect it,” Terry said. “I’ve got great teammates, great coaches. I really thank my teammates, my offensive line. Everybody’s pushed me, (especially) my parents. It’s a blessing to get that award and I couldn’t be happier.”
So far, Terry has rushed 189 times for 1,558 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has also caught six passes, scored seven 2-point conversions and returned a kickoff for a score. Defensively, he has accounted for 50 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack and one interception.
“I really do think that the O-line this year compared to last year is a lot better. We’ve got a lot more underclassmen that can also play and contribute to the team,” Terry said. “I hit the weights and did everything I could to get better during the offseason, so I think all of that combined really helped us to improve this year and have a better season.”
Like Terry, Champlin deferred attention away from himself.
“It should be called the staff award,” he said. “I’ve got a great staff of guys that’ve put a lot of work into this. This isn’t a one-man show by any means.
“I’ve got nine other guys on staff that do a great job and a great group of kids that go out and win and execute the game plan that we lay out for them,” he added. “I think it’s a great award, but I think it (says) more about our staff than it does me.”
Champlin credited Terry and the play at several positions as reasons for their success.
“Our offensive line and Charlie Terry have been a major key to our offense and our ability to score, and then I think our secondary has played extremely well on defense to keep the passing attack down and not allow people to be able to throw the ball deep downfield and get big plays on us,” he said. “The continuity of this team, we’ve got 14 seniors and the depth of our team this year and our experience (have made the difference).”
As good as East Carter has been this season, it was not the team that was crowned as the EKC champions. That honor went to Raceland, which like the Raiders has advanced to the third round of the playoffs. The Rams are 11-1 and posted a 5-1 conference record this fall.
East Carter was the runner-up with a 3-1 EKC mark. Among the others in the 13-team league, Bath County and Lawrence County both finished 3-1, while Rowan County was 4-2 and Russell ended 3-2.
According to commissioner Gary Kidwell, with Lawrence County joining the field, the 2021 season featured the most squads ever to participate in EKC play. The large number of teams led to 71 players earning All-EKC First-Team honors.
The individual honorees included Russell senior quarterback/defensive lineman Bradley Rose and Rowan County senior running back/safety Cole Wallace sharing the Offensive Player of the Year honor. Rose went 124 for 214 for 1,784 yards through the air and had 21 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Wallace finished with 224 rushes for 1,795 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also threw the ball successfully on 5 of 6 attempts and caught 13 passes for 107 yards with one TD reception. He added a pair of 2-point conversions.
Russell’s Connor Goodall and Greenup County’s Mason Sammons were named co-Defensive Players of the Year. Goodall, a senior offensive lineman/linebacker, recorded 134 tackles (101 solos), had six tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Through eight games, Sammons was solely responsible for 32 of his 37 tackles. He also had six tackles for a loss, one sack and recovered one fumble.
Raceland junior offensive lineman/linebacker Ben Taylor was tabbed as the EKC’s Lineman of the Year. Defensively, he accounted for 47 tackles (25 solo), 10 sacks, five tackles for a loss, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. The team has allowed 148 points, 1,116 yards rushing and 1,265 yards passing. On offense, he’s anchored a line whose blocking has produced 451 points, 2,619 yards on the ground and 1,818 yards through the air.
Nicholas County’s record-setting all-purpose standout Arturo Lopez-Dominguez and Russell junior kicker Nathan Totten were co-Special Teams Players of the Year winners. Lopez-Dominguez was the Bluejackets’ kicker and punter while also seeing time at wide receiver and defensive end. He finished his senior campaign 25 for 28 on extra points and made 7 of 14 field goals, several of which came from at least 40 yards. He converted a 54-yarder in a home game against Frankfort. Totten made 35 of his 37 point-after tries and was 4 of 5 on his field goal attempts.
Two players were the recipients of the Wes Hopkins Courage Award. West Carter junior quarterback/safety Eli Estepp completed 86 of 176 passes for 1,741 yards and 23 TDs against just four interceptions. He also has three rushing touchdowns and made 10 of 13 PATs. Greenup County senior lineman Connor Lykins had 14 tackles, including five for a loss, through eight games. The coaches of both players applauded their response to the adversities they suffered through this year.
Russell’s Dennis Callihan’s 18 years of work behind the scenes, primarily in facility maintenance, was rewarded. He was the recipient of the EKC Commissioner’s Award.
Raceland defensive backs/receivers coach Gary Fannin received the Leland “Tiny” Roberts Assistant Coach of the Year honor.
A new category was added this year that recognized West Carter senior wide receiver/cornerback Jackson Bond. This season, he set school records in career catches, yards and touchdowns, as well as single-season receiving yardage to earn Comeback Player of the Year honors. Bond tore his ACL the first week of February and missed the end of basketball season as well as the first two football games this fall before returning to the field and catching 36 passes for 813 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has run the ball eight times for 78 yards and a pair of scores. Additionally, he has a pair of 2-point conversions to his credit.
Six individuals collected at least their third career All-EKC award at the banquet. Wallace has been a first-team selection four straight years, while Bond has been named to the first team twice and the second team twice. East Carter’s Bryson Kiser, West Carter’s Blake McGlone and Fleming County’s Zeke Conn and Logan Pinkley were also recognized in 2020 and 2019. Kiser and Conn have been named to the All-EKC First-Team in all three seasons.
The 2022 EKC Grid-o-Rama, normally unveiled during the ceremony, will be released at a later date.
Three teams remain alive in the state playoffs. West Carter joins East Carter and Raceland with Friday third-round games. The Comets travel to Middlesboro for a Class 2A tilt. The Raiders host Mason County for a 3A contest at and the Rams will entertain Bishop Brossart in Class A action.
All-EKC First Team
Bath County: Carter Hart, Quentin Lewis, Diego McCowan, Zack Otis
Boyd County: Camaron Collins, Jacob Meade, Dakota Thompson, Josh Thornton
East Carter: Nikk Barnett, Connor Goodman, Mikey Holbrook, Bryson Kiser, Kanyon Kozee, Izack Messer
Fairview: Cory Caldwell, Jeremy Harper, Austin Miller, Camron Mitchell
Fleming County: Zeke Conn, Isaac Frye, Carson Oldham, Logan Pinkley, Austin Trent
Greenup County: Jayce Griffith, Connor Lykins, Noah Nichols, Mason Sammons, Tyson Sammons
Lawrence County: Caden Ball, Dylan Ferguson, Blue Fletcher, Doug Hall, Alex Strickland
Lewis County: Ayden Cooper, Austin Howard, Zared Lewis, Ethan Sizemore
Nicholas County: Carter Fryman, Jacob Herrington, Viston Hudson, Tate Letcher, Arturo Lopez-Dominguez, Austin Waymire
Raceland: Cole Conlon, Will Farley, Conner Hughes, Logan Lundy, Landyn Newman, Ben Taylor, Noah Wallace
Rowan County: Arian Brown, Byron May, Rocky Miller, Blake Perry, Landin Raines, Cole Wallace
Russell: Max Coburn, Connor Goodall, Mason Lykins, Carson Patrick, Andre Richardson-Crews, Bradley Rose, Jaden Smith, Nathan Totten
West Carter: Gavin Adams, Jackson Bond, Cole Crampton, Eli Estepp, Sam Jones, Blake McGlone, Sam Rayburn