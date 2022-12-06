OLIVE HILL Rowan County senior guard Haven Ford showed once again why she is a 2023 Miss Basketball candidate in a 76-38 Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament semifinal win over West Carter on Monday night.
Ford stuffed the stat sheet with 34 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and five assists.
Both coaches heaped praise on the performance by Ford.
“Haven is just a great player,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “She just plays. She lets her game speak for itself. It is exciting what the future holds for her down the road.”
Vikings coach Matt Stokes is pleased with her production on less shots this season.
“She has really turned it up a notch,” he said. “Her shooting percentage is so much higher. She sometimes would get 25, but on 25 shots. This season she is scoring at a high clip on less shots.”
The game started slowly offensively for both teams. The Comets led 4-3 three minutes into the contest. Ford and fellow senior Katie Chandler combined for the next 11 points as part of a 19-0 Viking run to stretch the lead to 24-6 after one quarter.
West Carter opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run with 3s from Millie Henderson, Emilee Barker and McKenna Nichols. Ford led a quick 7-0 spurt with six of the points to stretch the Rowan County lead to 31-16 late in the half. The Comets outscored the Vikings 11-9 after that to trim the halftime lead to 33-17.
Conn was pleased with the fight by her team, led by Henderson.
“The effort my girls give will always keep us in games,” she said. “I don’t think Rowan County could ever relax tonight despite the final score. Millie is our most experienced player and she has became a good leader for us.”
The third quarter was competitive, much like the second. Rowan County pushed the lead 52-30 as Ford added a dozen points in the third stanza.
The Vikings pressure finally took over in the final quarter. The Comets committed 38 turnovers in the game.
Reserve guard Kassie Perkins drained a trio of 3-pointers en route to scoring all 11 points in the final eight minutes. Rowan County dominated the quarter 24-8 to secure a 76-38 victory.
Stokes has seen Perkins shoot the ball effectively in practice.
“Cassie has come a long way,” he said. “She is probably our best 3-point shooter. It kills me in practice because she hits them in practice and the girls let her shoot them. I tell them you have to guard her. We are looking for instant offense from her off the bench.”
Chandler joined Ford and Perkins in double figures, scoring 13 on the night. Henderson led West Carter with a team-high 17 points and six rebounds.
Stokes is excited for his team to play for the EKC Tournament championship Thursday night.
“I love the EKC,” he said. “We talk to the girls about the conference. Getting to play for a championship this early in the season is special. It is an awesome chance to see how we react this early in the season.”
ROWAN CO. 24 8 19 24 – 76
W. CARTER 8 11 13 8 – 38
Rowan County (76) – H. Ford 34, Kat. Chandler 13, Perkins 11, Beach 5, Kan. Chandler 3, Pecco 2, Utterback 2, K. Ford 2, Rogers 2, Wills 1, Walker 1. 3-pointers: 8 (Perkins 3, H. Ford 2, Kat. Chandler 2, Kan. Chandler). FT: 14-21. Fouls: 13.
West Carter (38) – Henderson 17, Barker 7, Nichols 5, McCleese 3, Kinney 2, Nolen 2, Cooley 2. 3-pointers: 5 (Henderson 3, McCleese, Barker). FT: 3-4. Fouls: 16.