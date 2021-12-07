RUSSELL Everyone in the 16th Region knows about Rowan County’s Haven Ford.
The Vikings have some firepower to complement the star junior guard, and it was on display in their 75-49 win over East Carter in the semifinals of the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament Monday night.
Ford was her usual self, scoring a game-high 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds for another double-double. Kandace Chandler and Hailey Rose added 19 and 17 points, respectively.
The Vikings jumped out to an early 11-3 lead behind six quick points by junior guard Kelsey Lewis. East Carter committed 14 first-half turnovers and Rowan County capitalized with 22 points.
Ford and Chandler combined for 21 of the Vikings’ 27 points in the opening stanza. Rose, the lone senior on the squad, scored nine of of the team’s 11 points in the second quarter as the Vikings took a 38-15 lead into the halftime break.
“It is really the first game we have had with three girls in double figures,” Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said. “If we can get a couple girls to score along with Haven, I think we are going to be a tough team to beat. I was pleased to see Katie have a good game offensively tonight.”
The trio of Ford, Chandler and Rose shot a combined 10 of 11 from the field in the third quarter to extend the Vikings’ lead to 61-30 after three quarters. All 23 points came from those three players.
Rowan County played reserves the whole fourth quarter and East Carter outscored the Vikings 19-14. Raider junior guard Makyla Waggoner scored 12 of her team-high 15 points in the final quarter. The Vikings’ Kassie Perkins scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter as the Vikings finished off the 75-49 win.
The Vikings forced the Raiders into 24 turnovers.
“We knew going into tonight that this is the growth we are going to have this season,” Raiders coach Jeff Damron said. “I want us to be competitive, but we have to worry about us competing night in and night out. We need to enjoy the journey and learn each and every game throughout the season.”
Lewis, normally the Vikings’ first player off the bench, drew the praise of her coach.
“We were down a couple players. She really set the tone for us in that first quarter,” Stokes said. “Her intensity in the third quarter was very good as well.”
E. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Mac. Moore 3-7 2-2 1 11
Waggoner 6-12 2-3 2 15
Marcum 2-3 0-0 2 6
Ockerman 0-3 0-0 2 0
Adams 1-2 0-0 0 2
Mad. Moore 0-2 0-0 0 0
B. Boggs 1-1 0-0 2 2
McGuire 0-1 0-0 3 0
Rutledge 3-10 4-6 6 10
Tiller 0-2 0-0 0 0
Tussey 1-5 0-0 2 3
Team 9
TOTAL 17-49 8-11 29 49
FG Pct.: 34.7. FT Pct.: 72.7 3-pointers: 7-18 (Mac. Moore 3-7, Waggoner 1-1, Marcum 2-3, Mad. Moore 0-1, Rutledge 0-2, Tiller 0-2, Tussey 1-2). Turnovers: 24.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Ford 9-13 3-4 10 21
Rose 7-14 1-1 1 17
Lewis 3-5 0-0 2 6
Utterback 0-3 0-0 1 0
Chandler 8-12 2-3 4 19
McDaniels 0-0 2 0
Whelan 1-4 0-0 0 3
Eastham 0-2 0-0 6 0
Perkins 3-4 0-0 1 6
Walker 1-4 1-1 2 3
Team 4
TOTAL 32-64 7-9 33 75
FG Pct.: 50.0 FT Pct.: 77.8 3-pointers: 5-17 (Rose 2-5, Chandler 2-3, Whelan 1-4, McDaniels 0-3, Lewis 0-2, Perkins 0-1, Ford 0-1, Utterback 0-1). Turnovers: 11.
E. CARTER 8 7 15 19 — 49
ROWAN CO. 27 11 23 14 — 75
Officials: Anderson, McKissick, Adkins.