OLIVE HILL Lewis County coach Jay Fite was upset with himself for not getting a better shot to win at the end of regulation in the EKC Tournament semifinals against Bath County on Monday night.
Fite redeemed himself in overtime by setting up star forward Sarah Paige Weddington with the rock on the post on consecutive possessions to propel the Lions to a 54-49 overtime win to advance to the EKC final Thursday night versus Rowan County.
“Our kids did a great job executing in overtime to get Sarah the ball in her sweet spot,” Fite said. “She was big for us all night. I think she had two points in the first quarter and ended up with 28 points. I told her a couple times in the second half to just lead us. That is exactly what she did for us.”
The first half was a tale of two quarters. Bath County’s pressure caused the Lions problems in the opening stanza forcing six Lion turnovers. The Wildcats behind the scoring of Ashtyn Barrett jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter.
The second quarter belonged to Lewis County. The Lions went on a 13-2 run to take a 24-20 lead with just under three minutes left in the opening half. Weddington scored 10 points in the quarter while Liv Campbell and Kaitlyn Arnold chipped in with four points each. Bath County freshman Bayley French scored four points to end the half to cut the Lewis County lead to 26-24 at the half.
“I felt good going into halftime only trailing by two points,” Bath County coach Mark Collier said. “We had some foul trouble with Barrett and (Kirsten) Vice and we hung tough. We had some other kids make plays to keep us in the ball game.”
Lewis County held a 30-28 lead midway through the third quarter before Vice made two nifty post moves for baskets and Jerrika Norris made a runner off the glass for a 34-30 Bath County lead. Weddington hit one of two free throws to cut the margin to 34-31 heading to the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was big basket after big basket from Weddington and Barrett. Campbell drained a 3 to start the quarter to knot the game at 34. Four Weddington free throws tied the game at 38. Barrett hit a step-back triple to give the Wildcats a 41-38 lead at the 4:53. Weddington responded with a trey from the right corner to tie the game at the 4:10 mark of the fourth.
Arnold made one of two free throws with 3:50 to play to push Lewis County back in front at 42-41. Barrett, not to be outdone, drained another jumper to give Bath County a 43-42 advantage. Following the Barrett basket, the Lions broke the Wildcats press beautifully and Carriann Highfield made the layup for a 44-43 lead with 1:08 to play. Barrett drained one of two free throws to tie the game again at 44. The Lions could only manage a long 3 at the horn that missed short.
Weddington scored the first six points of overtime and Campbell was 4 of 4 from the line to secure the victory.
Fite was proud of Campbell’s floor play from her point guard position in the win. “Liv has really learned and grown up over the last few years,” he said. “We have taught her if she isn’t scoring to handle the ball and get it where it needs to go. She stepped up and hit a huge 3 and made clutch free throws down the stretch. We want the ball in her and Sarah’s hands late in games.”
Campbell complemented Weddington’s 28 points with 11 of her own. Barrett led Bath County with a team-high 25.
Collier was glad his team played an opponent like Lewis County.
“It was a fun game,” he said. “We needed to be in a dogfight. I thought our girls played very hard all night. It was the first game we have had to play in late-game situations. We will learn from this game. It was our first semifinal EKC game in a while and we battled until the end.
“Hat’s off to coach Fite and his team. They made big plays down the stretch. It was good experience tonight in a good atmosphere and we will learn from it.”
Lewis County will make its first EKC title game appearance under Fite.
“I am excited for our team,” he said. “I told them this game would be an absolute battle and it was all that and more. We have a tough opponent in Rowan County Thursday. They can play and they have an absolute warrior in (Haven) Ford. We hope to slow them down and have chance to win it in the fourth quarter.”
BATH CO. 16 8 10 10 5 – 49
LEWIS CO. 8 18 5 13 10 – 54
Bath County (49) – Barrett 25, Vice 8, French 7, Norris 7, Crouch 2. 3-pointers: 3 (Barrett, French, Norris). FT: 12-14. Fouls: 18.
Lewis County (54) – Weddington 28, Campbell 11, Johnson 5, Arnold 5, Highfield 5. 3-pointers: 5 (Weddington 2, Campbell, Highfield, Johnson). FT: 17-24. Fouls: 10.