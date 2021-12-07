RUSSELL Russell is once again out to prove defense wins championship.
Led by junior guard Jenna Adkins clamping down on West Carter star Allie Stone and the offense of Shaelyn Steele down the stretch, the Red Devils punched their ticket to Thursday’s Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament final with a 51-37 win over the Comets Monday night.
Both teams struggled offensively in the very physical, grueling contest. Russell jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead in the game’s opening minutes. The Comets responded with two quick baskets, but a Adkins 3 and Bella Quinn’s bucket pushed the lead to 13-4 midway through the quarter.
The two teams combined to shoot 18 of 34 in the first half. Russell converted several baskets off its defense to claim a 28-19 lead at the break.
“(Russell) bodied us all over the floor tonight. Some could have been called fouls, but they called it the same both ways, so you can’t really blame it on that,” Comets coach Faith Conn said. “They did a good job of moving us where they wanted us to move. not where we wanted to move. We missed a lot of layups as well. We just need to prepare more in practice for the physical play.”
Both teams turned up the defense in the third quarter, with Russell outscoring the Comets 8-6 to take a 36-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Comets made a quick 5-2 run to cut the lead to 38-30 with six minutes to play. At that point, the talented Steele put the game out of reach for the Comets.
The highly touted sophomore knocked in a trey to make it 41-30. She then picked the pocket of a Comet ballhandler for a layup and following another steal, she made a great pass to Quinn for a layup and a 45-30 Red Devil lead.
Adkins and her teammates held Stone to a 1-of-14 shooting night. Russell coach Mandy Layne knew that was the key.
“That was our game plan going in,” Layne said. “We were going to help on her even if we had to give up some open shots. Jenna was exceptional tonight.”
Conn was pleased to have a chance in the fourth quarter despite the Comets’ 22.6% shooting night.
“We got it down to eight and just made a couple poor plays,” she said. “We didn’t shoot it well at all. Allie 1 of 14, that won’t happen again the rest of the year. I give credit to the Russell defense. They had a lot to do with our poor shooting.”
Noted Layne: “That is why we play pressure defense. It leads to those 7, 8-0 type runs. I was also pleased with our half-court defense as well.”
Steele posted game highs in points (22) and rebounds (17). Josie Atkins added 10 points and a strong performance on the defensive end. Amelia Henderson’s 12 points and Alexis Bond with 10 led the Comets.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 0-11 0-0 4 0
Stone 1-14 3-5 7 5
Bond 4-9 0-0 8 10
A. Henderson 6-15 0-0 6 12
H. Henderson 1-8 1-2 5 3
Burton 2-5 2-3 1 7
Kinney 0-0 0-0 3 0
Team 8
TOTAL 14-62 6-10 42 37
FG Pct.: 22.6. FT Pct.: 60.0. 3-pointers: 3-17 (Bond 2-3, Burton 1-3, Middleton 0-3, Stone 0-3, A. Henderson 0-4, H. Henderson 0-1). Turnovers: 13.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Jachimczuk 2-6 0-0 7 5
Adkins 2-8 2-2 3 6
Steele 8-24 5-8 17 22
Quinn 2-5 2-4 3 6
Atkins 4-7 2-2 4 10
Sanders 1-4 0-0 2 2
Darnell 0-1 0-0 1 0
Oborne 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 8
TOTAL 19-55 11-16 45 51
FG Pct.: 34.5. FT Pct.: 68.8. 3-pointers: 2-12 (Jachimczuk 1-4, Steele 1-4, Quinn 0-2, Adkins 0-1, Sanders 0-1). Turnovers: 12.
W. CARTER 7 12 6 12 — 37
RUSSELL 13 15 8 15 — 51
Officials: Ramsey, Kegley, Jones.