GRAYSON LAKE Greenup County defended its Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament girls golf title on Tuesday by carding a 192 in nine holes at Hidden Cove.
The Musketeers edged Boyd County by one shot.
Boyd County’s Morgan Kennedy medaled with a 38, two shots fewer than runner-up Cambria Burke of Greenup County.
“I’m just so thrilled for my girls,” Musketeers coach Kacey Carver said. “Several are multi-sport athletes, so scheduling has been rough at times. They’ve been so good at finding time to go out on their own outside of practice, or when they have to miss, because they want to be better. As a coach, it’s such a good feeling to see them be rewarded for all the hard work that they’ve been putting in.
“And they are constantly setting goals, which definitely causes them to be extra hard on themselves at times. I know several yesterday were recounting holes that felt they struggled on, and felt that their scores should have been better. So being able to pull it together after those rough holes and still come out on top says a lot about their growth in this game mentally, which is huge and something we have been working on. I love my team, and I couldn’t be prouder.”