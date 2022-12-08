OLIVE HILL Lewis County’s girls had pulled to within 31-29 of Rowan County early in the third quarter Thursday.
The Vikings need not have worried. They scored 17 of the next 23 points and took the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament title, 61-50, at West Carter’s John “Hop” Brown Court.
As folks in the 16th Region have come to expect, Rowan County senior Haven Ford led the Vikings with 19 points and 11 rebounds. She’s also first to credit her teammates – Katie Chandler and Destiny Utterback, who added 13 points apiece.
“We built that big lead in the first quarter,” Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said. “We just had some silly mistakes in the second.”
There was also a scary moment.
With 1:43 left in the second quarter, Utterback went down with a left leg injury.
“I was going up for a rebound, and I came down on my left leg, and it kind of just popped to the outside,” Utterback said. “After that I cried like a little girl.”
Thursday’s first quarter, everything Rowan County did worked.
Katie Chandler’s bucket and Utterback’s 3 from the left wing staked the Vikings to a 5-2 lead in a little more than a minute.
The marquee matchup featured Ford and Lewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington, who led the Lions with 18 points and nine rebounds. Weddington won the first skirmish but didn’t score – about two minutes into the first quarter with Ford on her, a lob found Carriann Highfield underneath the bucket.
Other times, Ford won the battle. Less than a minute after Highfield’s score, Ford stole the ball from Weddington, skedaddled downcourt and made the layup.
What Lewis County (3-1) didn’t do in the first stanza: contain Utterback. Her 13 points include a field goal from the left corner, two 3s from the left wing and a couple free throws.
Ford’s baseline layup past Weddington and free throw with less than a second gave Rowan County (3-1) a 24-11 lead after one quarter.
The Lions – more specifically Weddington and Maddie Johnson – woke up in the second quarter.
Johnson opened with a pair of 3s (one on Weddington’s assist), Weddington followed with a field goal, Kaitlynn Arnold added three free throws, and Weddington added two more.
Rowan County pulled away in the third quarter – a 15-6 run made it 50-37 Vikings.
LEWIS CO. 11 15 11 13 – 50
ROWAN CO. 24 5 21 11 – 61
Lewis Co. (50) — Johnson 9, Arnold 11, Weddington 18, Campbell 8, Highfield 4. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Johnson 3, Arnold). FT: 18-20. Fouls: 8.
Rowan Co. (61) — Katie Chandler 13, Utterback 13, Ford 19, Lewis 4, Wills 5, Eastham 7. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Utterback 3, Katie Chandler 2, Wills, Eastham). FT: 10-11. Fouls: 15.