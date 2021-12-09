RUSSELL The Russell girls basketball team “Steele-d” a win Thursday.
What you just read was neither a spelling mistake nor a grammatical gaffe. What it was: sophomore Shaelyn Steele’s career-high 40 points gave the Red Devils a 65-49 win over Rowan County – and the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament title – at Russell’s Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.
Steele’s stat line: 12-of-22 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range, 12 of 14 free throws, six rebounds, four assists, a steal and only three turnovers.
Of course,the most memorable number of the night was Steele’s: she scored 28 of Russell’s 31 second-half points.
“No, I was not aware of that,” Steele said, “but it’s good enough.”
Russell coach Mandy Layne had never seen anything to compare with Steele’s game.
“Like I say, when she’s ready to play, she’s super good,” Layne said.
Steele started with an uncontested layup 15 seconds into the game. Josie Adkins added four points and Campbell Jachimczuk’s 3 put Russell ahead, 9-6.
Rowan County (3-1) turned to junior Haven Ford – a sound strategy because she led the Vikings with 20 points. Her eight points – including a 3 over Steele – made it 13-11, Vikings, with 3:34 left in the first.
Cue Steele the rest of the period; her array of shots was as varied as the colors in a bag of peanut M&Ms.
In order: a top-of-the-key 3, a steal, offensive rebound and stick-back layup, and an 8-foot jumper made possible by a jab-step that befuddled a Viking defender.
“I’m definitely more of a driver than a shooter,” Steele said.
Jachimczuk’s bucket staked Russell (4-1) to a 20-14 lead after eight minutes.
Describing the second quarter in a single word was relatively easy: “rallies” was the best choice because the Red Devils and Vikings each had one.
Jachimczuk’s six points, Steele’s four and two apiece from Adkins and Bella Quinn gave Russell a 31-19 lead, which Rowan County closed to 34-33 at intermission because Ford, Hailey Rose and Helaina Rogers finished with a 14-3 streak.
Steele scored 12 of Russell’s 15 third-stanza points (Quinn knocked down a 3). In the fourth, her five-spot gave the Red Devils a 54-40 lead, and her six free throws accounted for the final margin.
“She’s so quick with the basketball anyway,” Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said of Steele. “Our girls have got to learn not to be too aggressive.”
ROWAN CO. 14 19 7 9 – 49
RUSSELL 20 14 15 16 – 65
Rowan Co. (49) — Katie Chandler 7, Rose 12, Lewis 4, Ford 20, Rogers 6. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Rose 4, Fortd 4, Katie Chandler). FT: 6-8. Fouls: 14.
Russell (65) — Jachimczuk 11, Adkins 6, Steele 39, Quinn 6, Atkins 2, Sanders 1. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Jachimczuk 3, Steele 2, Quinn 2). FT: 13-16. Fouls: 8.