RUSSELL The Rowan County Vikings return only one starter from last year’s 16th Region Tournament finalist squad, and yet they will be playing for an EKC Tournament championship Thursday night against district foe Bath County.
Led by returning starter Chase Alderman and junior Branden Hammonds, the Vikings dominated the glass to claim a 43-32 win over East Carter on Tuesday night.
Veteran Vikings coach Shawn Thacker leaned on some encouraging words from his son Tyler about his current Viking squad.
"Tyler coached these kids in middle school, and he told me these kids are used to winning," Thacker said. "I relayed that to the players this week. We are not a very experienced bunch, but they know what it takes to win.”
After a sluggish first quarter which saw the two team combine for four total field goals, Alderman and sophomore Colby Wilburn combined for nine points to push their 6-3 first-quarter lead to 19-9 at the half. The Raiders never got could get comfortable against the Vikings multiple defenses as they shot a frigid 3 of 17 in the first half.
Raider coach Cole Brammer, making his head coaching debut, knew it would be challenge offensively in their season opener.
“I never thought we got comfortable in the first half, and that is a credit to Rowan County’s defense," Brammer said. "It was definitely a tough opener, with the multiple defenses they can throw at you.”
The Vikings turned up their pressure in the third quarter, forcing six Raider turnovers that turned into10 points for the Vikings. Alderman notched eight of his game-high 17 points in the decisive third quarter. The Vikings stretched their lead to 35-19 despite Raider guard Evan Goodman scoring all 10 of his team’s points in the quarter.
The Raiders mounted one final run midway through the final stanza, cutting the Viking lead to nine points, before Alderman put the game away, hitting four of five free throws to clinch the 11-point win.
Both coaches felt the Vikings' advantage on the glass was key to the game.
“We felt like we do a good job on their first shot," Brammer said. "Alderman and Hammonds just killed us on the offensive glass. We had kids battling, but their size and strength were just too much."
Thacker was pleased with his players' work in the paint.
“Hammonds's level of play has come a long way since this time last year," Thacker said. "He has to be Chase’s wing man in the paint. Chase has been a beast in our first three games, and it continued tonight.”
Alderman led the Vikings (2-1) with 17 points and 12 rebounds while Wilburn chipped in with 13. Hammonds also pulled down 12 rebounds in the win.
East Carter was led in scoring by the Goodman brothers. Evan drained three treys en route to a team-high 14 points and Connor scored 13 for the Raiders.
Thacker is happy to be playing for a championship.
“As a coach, there is a whole lot of things for us to work on," he said. "We know we will have our hands full with Bath County. Our whole district is going to be tough this year and this tournament experience will help to improve.”
EAST CARTER 3 6 10 13 32
ROWAN COUNTY 6. 13 16 8 43
EAST CARTER FG-FGA FT-FTA REBS PTS
C. Goodman 5-18 1-3 0 13
E. Goodman 5-16 1-2 4 14
Gee 1-2 0-0 1 2
Barnett 0-0 0-0 4 0
Hall 0-4 0-0 6 0
Boggs 0-3 0-0 0 0
Messer 0-0 0-0 2 0
Ty Scott 1-3 1-2 0 3
TEAM 6
TOTALS 12-46 4-7 29 32
FG% 26.1 FT% 57.1 3PT% 20.0 4-20 (E. Goodman 3-12, C. Goodman 1-6, Gee 0-1, Ty Scott 0-1) Turnovers: 13.
ROWAN COUNTY FG-FGA FT-FTA REBS PTS
Alderman 5-13 7-12 12 17
Collins 1-3 0-1 3 2
Hammonds 2-6 0-0 12 4
Hampton 0-1 0-0 0 0
Ingles 2-6 0-0 2 5
Maxey 0-3 0-0 2 0
Watson 1-3 0-0 1 2
Wilburn 6-10 1-2 5 13
TEAM 4
TOTALS 17-45 8-15 41 43
FG% 37.8 FT% 53.3 3PT% 7.7% 1-13 (Ingles 1-2, Collins 0-1, Hampton 0-1, Maxey 0-2, Watson 0-2, Wilburn 0-3) Turnovers: 16.
Officials: Anderson, Adkins, Whisman.