OLIVE HILL Zack Otis was clutch for Bath County on Tuesday night in the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament semifinals against Lewis County.
Taylan Sorrell was the finisher.
After Otis toed the line and drained a pair of free throws for a 54-51 lead with 10 seconds to play, Lewis County’s final look for a chance at overtime never made it past the Wildcats’ bench after Sorrell raked away the ball and any chance of a Lions upset as Bath County overcame a fourth-quarter deficit for a 56-51 win.
“A lot of times people back up and don’t put any pressure on, but I don’t like that,” Bath County coach Steve Wright said. “I like to get up there and still be aggressive and when you do that, you get a chance to get the ball and we did. If he gets a foul right there, does it really matter? That’s how we felt about it.”
After opening a 13-8 edge after one, Bath County watched its lead vanish to start the second after Caden Box sparked a 5-0 run to even the game at 13-13 early in the frame. An Otis bucket soon followed, but so did a bit of drama after Lewis County coach Scott Tackett received a technical foul after emphatically pleading his case of Otis throwing an elbow to gain the open look at the rim. Otis sank both free throws and Montana Brashear followed with a bucket to open up a 19-13 lead midway through the second.
“It was a physical game with two evenly matched teams,” Tackett said. “I thought my guys responded really well except for some lapses in execution in the last three minutes. I’m very proud of the toughness and resolve that we showed.”
Bath County was in position early on to pull away, but Lewis County responded after the Wildcats surged with one of their own behind the efforts of Lions big man Drew Noble. The Lions closed the half on a 12-2 run, with Noble netting eight in the stretch.
“Tonight, (Noble) just kept getting loose,” Wright said. “We didn’t know what else to do but to jam it and run some guys down in there. Even when we were in man a few times, when the ball went below the free throw line, we jammed that, too. Good players like that get open. You’re trying to coach your guys and you forget he’s just a good player. He’s going to get open sometimes.”
Tackett said Noble is the region’s standard in the post.
“Drew is the premier big man in the 16th Region, in my opinion,” Tackett said. “He’s a load on the block, he’s very skilled and he makes his free throws. We are going to continue to have to play through him to be successful.”
Noble paced the Lions with 17 points and went 9 of 10 from the charity stripe.
After a stalemate in the third quarter and a 40-40 score after three, Andrew Collins splashed home a triple for a 43-40 edge to open the fourth. Although Bath County trailed most of the final stanza, a pair of Otis free throws with less than a minute to play put the Wildcats in front for good.
Otis led all scorers with 25 points. Brashear added 12 points.
“It was a grind-it-out type of game and the 16th Region, a lot of the games are that way,” Wright said. “We were a little bit ugly at times and just hung in there.”
Both coaches spoke at length regarding the other’s in-game adjustments and how it forced both to experiment with their offensive approach.
“Every time I changed offenses, (Lewis County) changed defenses,” Wright chuckled. “So, it really didn’t matter (what we did).”
Tackett said a junk defense approach kept the Wildcats guessing for most of the night.
“We went 1-3-1 and Otis had nine in the first quarter but only two in the second,” Tackett said. “I think we confused them with that. I assumed they would get more comfortable with it, so we went triangle-and-2 and I think changing defenses kept them off-balance.”
Bath County meets Russell Thursday night at 8 p.m. for the EKC Tournament championship.
LEWIS CO. 8 17 15 11 – 51
BATH CO. 13 11 16 16 – 56
Lewis County (51) – Box 9, H. Gerike 2, Collins 11, Prater 7, Noble 17, B. Gerike 1, McGlone 4, Tackett. 3-Pt. FG: 3(Box, Collins, Prater). FT: 16-20. Fouls: 19.
Bath County (56) – Sorrell 9, Roussos 4, Smith 6, Otis 25, Brashear 12, Bowling, McCarty, Butcher, Bashford, Robinson. 3-Pt. FG: 2(Sorrell 2). FT: 20-23. Fouls: 19.