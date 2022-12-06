OLIVE HILL Damon Charles view of the court in the first half was not one that he wanted after his second personal foul came only three minutes into the game.
Forced to the bench, Charles started the second half by asserting his will early and often with a game-high 22 points — with 17 in the second half — to lead Russell to a 55-43 win over West Carter in the EKC Tournament semifinals.
“Our kids responded and I challenged them at halftime,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. “I told them to get to the ball in Damon’s hands and we would play off of that.”
His squad answered the call by feeding the post and Charles the final 16 minutes and his stat line spoke for itself. Charles hit his first seven shots while missing only once and went 8 of 9 from the charity stripe. His presence in the Devils’ zone offense against the Comets 1-2-2 pressure allowed the visitors to beat the press and find easy looks at the bucket in the second half.
“That’s a sign of maturity,” Cooksey said of Charles’s play. “He knows he’s a valuable part of our team on the floor and our kids understand, we are going to work it off the post. I think we are a work in progress, but we are getting better.”
West Carter opened a 20-10 lead in the first half, but a 12-2 West Carter run to close the half evened the affair at 22-22 after turning up the defensive pressure on the Devils. But West Carter coach Jeremy Webb also noted that was the point when Charles’s absence from the court favored the Comets.
“That kind of changes the dynamic of the game,” Webb said. “He’s such a good finisher in and around the basket and he presented a difficult matchup for us, but I feel like my guys really battled.”
Coy Maddix and Nathan Webb splashed home a pair of 3s to ignite a Comets run.
But Russell patiently played through the post and Charles and as the Comets collapsed around him, Russell’s perimeter game came to life after Noah Quinn drained back-to-back triples to help the Devils push the lead back to double digits.
“He’s a kid that has worked so hard and has shown some promise in the offseason,” Cooksey said of Quinn. “He’s just carrying it from the practice to the games and we have all the confidence in him.”’
Webb noted the added pressure the Comets had to apply in the post on Charles allowed the Devils shooters open looks from the perimeter.
“It makes shooting so much easier when you have a big in there that people really have to hunker down on to leave those guys open on the wing,” Webb said. “They played very confident and made some big shots.”
Quinn was 3 for 4 from downtown and netted 13. Carson Blum drained three trifectas as well, putting in 13 points.
Maddix paced the Comets with nine points. Jordan Fuston and Jacob Waddell added eight each.
“I felt like we played well enough to win the game, but we aren’t to the point yet, with our youth and inexperience, that we can make mistakes overcome them,” Webb said. “I asked my kids after the game of how many missed layups. I mean uncontested layups and six of them raised their hands. I’m not saying we hit all of those, but we lose by 12. Not to say we win that game if we convert all of those opportunities, but we were right there.”
Russell will play in the EKC Tournament championship Thursday night at 8.
RUSSELL 15 7 13 20 -- 55
W. CARTER 7 15 6 15 – 43
Russell (55) — Quinn 13, Neel 7, Blum 13, Pennington, Gilbert, Fleming, G. Carter, Z. Carter, Charles 22. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Quinn 3, Blum 3). FT: 15-18. Fouls: 17.
West Carter (43) — Dailey 6, Carter, Maddix 9, Fuston 8, Parker 5, Waddell 8, Bledsoe, Webb 7. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Maddix, Parker, Webb). FT: 8-11. Fouls: 17.