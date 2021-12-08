RUSSELL Bath County and Russell solidified the old adage that basketball is a game of runs.
The Wildcats made the run that counted the most in the fourth quarter to advance to the EKC Tournament finals with a 54-47 win over the host school Tuesday night.
Wildcats senior pivot Tyler Buckhanon scored seven consecutive points in the final stanza to secure the semifinal win.
Bath County coach Bart Williams was proud of his team’s play down the stretch.
"We thought two keys to the game were bringing toughness and handling adversity on the road," he said. "I thought we did both of those things well.”
The two teams traded baskets most of the first quarter until Russell senior Brady Bell broke loose for a breakaway dunk and then added two free throws for a 13-9 Red Devil lead. Bath County countered with a 15-0 run that lasted from the end of the first quarter to midway through the second stanza. A lob to Buckhanon highlighted the run, along with strong play from guards Zack Otis and Jordan Wilson, to give the Wildcats their largest lead of the night at 24-13.
The Red Devils then went on a 7-0 run on a Griffin Downs trey and back-to-back baskets from reserve Bradley Rose. A late 3 by sophomore Taylan Sorrell gave Bath County a 27-20 halftime lead.
The Red Devils came out of intermission ready for another run of their own. The 9-2 spurt started with a 3-ball from Carson Patrick, followed by another dunk by Bell and culminated with a Bell triple and the Devils led 30-29 at the 4:28 mark of the third quarter.
Otis scored five straight points for Bath County for a 34-30 lead, but Russell finished the quarter, 9-2, fueled by buckets from Patrick and another Bell 3.
“At halftime, I challenged the kids," Red Devils coach Derek Cooksey said. "We tried to play more up-tempo. We picked them up in the backcourt. I thought our guys battled and really competed. Rebounding really hurt us down the stretch. We are going to have to clean that up and I think we are capable of doing that.”
Bath County (2-1) got the final run of the game and that proved to be the difference. Buckhanon was dominant in the paint as the Wildcats went on a 16-4 run to take a commanding 52-42 lead with just over a minute left to play. Bell drained another deep 3 to cut the lead to 52-45, but the Devils could draw no closer as they fell to 0-2 on the season.
Williams was pleased with the play of Wilson as a complement to the high-scoring tandem of Otis and Buckhanon.
“Jordan Wilson is the key to our team," Williams said. "When he comes to play, we are a pretty good basketball team. I thought he really came to play tonight. Zack and Tyler will get theirs, but when Jordan is on his game, it makes us all go.”
Buckhanon and Otis each scored a game-high 18 points, with Buckhanon notching a double-double with 10 rebounds. Wilson added 10 points in the win.
Bell led the Red Devils with 17 points, followed by Patrick with 13 and Downs 10.
Cooksey feels his team will benefit from its tough early schedule.
"We have played some good teams here early in the season," he said. "It has been a challenge for our kids. It is early and we aren’t going to hit the panic button. We just have to continue to improve defensively and rebounding, which will result in us winning games this season.”
The Wildcats now will face a familiar foe in the EKC final Thursday night.
“Rowan is Rowan," Williams said. "They are always very well-coached and always very solid defensively. They may not have the offensive weapons that they usually have, but they are a very good basketball team. It will be a great early-season basketball game between two pretty good basketball teams.”
BATH COUNTY 15 12 9 18 54
RUSSELL 13 7. 18 9 47
BATH COUNTY FG-FGA FT-FTA REBS PTS
Sorrell 2-5 0-0 0 4
Wilson 5-9 0-0 2 10
Buckhanon 6-11 6-10 10 18
Otis 7-13 2-2 9 18
Grigsby 1-2 1-2 2 3
Hill 0-0 0-0 0 0
Butcher 0-1 0-0 1 0
TEAM 7
TOTALS 21-41 9-14 31 54
FG% 51.2 FT% 64.3 3PT% 30.0 3-10 (Otis 2-7, Sorrell 1-3) Turnovers: 8.
RUSSELL FG-FGA FT-FTA REBS PTS
Bell 5-11 4-4 3 17
Patrick 6-10 0-2 3 13
Charles 0-2 0-0 0 0
Blum 1-3 0-0 0 2
Downs 4-11 0-0 2 10
McDowell 0-1 0-0 0 0
Abdon 0-1 0-0 0 0
Rimmer 0-2 0-0 4 0
Rose 2-2 0-0 1 4
TEAM 5
TOTALS 18-43 4-6 18 47
FG% 41.9 FT% 66.6 3PT% 31.6 6-19 (Bell 3-7, Downs 2-7, Patrick 1-1, Blum 0-2, McDowell 0-1, Abdon 0-1) Turnovers: 10.
Officials: Ramsey, Kegley, Middleton.