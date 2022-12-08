OLIVE HILL Derek Cooksey has heard the criticism.
Russell’s boys basketball coach has heard the skeptics say the Red Devils are inexperienced.
Thursday, Russell silenced its critics for at least a night. The Red Devils captured the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament title with a 67-58 win over Bath County at West Carter’s John “Hop” Brown Court.
“I’ll be honest, coming into this season people have questioned our inexperience and our youth early on before the season started,” Cooksey said. “We knew it was going to be a challenge getting kids to buy into the system and their role.”
Russell is rejoicing because four Red Devils scored in double figures. Damon Charles and Gavin Carter scored 18 points each, and Noah Quinn and Carson Blum added 11 apiece.
Carter talked about being complementary with Charles.
“For me, I go hard to the glass 24/7,” Carter said. “I try to give (Charles) the ball early, and if he does get a rebound, I’m open.”
Senior Zack Otis led Bath County with 32 points, 24 of them coming in the second half.
“You’ve got to give credit to Russell; they’re coached well,” Otis said. “They did a great job trying to stop me from driving to the paint, and they had big guys down low who made it difficult for me.
Bath County (3-1) opened with a 7-2 run. Otis knocked down one of his six 3-pointers, and Montana Brashear added four.
Quinn, Blum and Carter were mighty by the end of the opening stanza – they each knocked down a 3, part of a 10-3 run over the final three minutes.
“I feel like our defense in the first half was especially good,” Carter said.
Cooksey added: “We wanted to establish, pretty much, physicality. We didn’t want to get pushed around."
It only took Russell (3-1) a little more than three minutes of the second quarter to extend its lead to 28-17. The 16-7 run featured Quinn’s five points, Carter’s six and Charles’ five.
Charles opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run of his own, which seemingly put Russell safely ahead at 51-29.
Except that lead was far from secure.
Otis scored 22 points in the final quarter, including two 3s (with one over Carter), which helped the Wildcats close to within 63-56 with 49 seconds remaining.
“I think I just kind of had a sense of urgency,” Otis said. “I know we need to score quick; I just tried to do that as best I could.”
Blum’s two free throws with 42.5 seconds remaining clinched the win.
BATH CO. 13 11 5 29 – 58
RUSSELL 17 20 8 22 – 67
Bath Co. (58) — Otis 32, Sorrell 5, Brashear 11, Smith 7, Nzungize 3. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Otis 6, Smith. Nzungize). FT: 7-13. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Sorrell.
Russell (67) — Quinn 11, Neel 3, Blum 11, Fleming 3, G. Carter 18, Rimmer 3, Charles 18. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Carter 4, Quinn 3, Blum, Fleming). FT: 18-22. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.