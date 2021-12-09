RUSSELL The last time it happened, in 1984, Bart Williams was a freshman at Johnson Central.
On Thursday, Williams and the Bath County Wildcats erased 37 years of watching other boys basketball teams celebrate an Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament championship. They escaped Russell's Marvin Meredith Gymnasium with a 48-40 win over Rowan County.
“It means everything to me because, when you put in so much work over the years, sometimes you feel like it doesn't pay off because you don't get the outcome you want,” junior guard Zack Otis said. “Nights like this make all the hard hours worth it.”
Bath County assistant coach Lance Davis draped a net on Williams, but the 17th-year head coach was quick to praise his team.
Three Wildcats were largely responsible for Bath County's (3-1) win: Tyler Buckhanon, who scored 16 points, Otis, who had 14, and Taylan Sorrell, who added 10.
Bath County needed every last tally. Rowan County (2-2) pulled to within 44-40 on Colby Wilburn's bucket with 1:40 left. It also didn't help the Wildcats to miss three of seven free throws over the final 1:33.
Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker talked about rebuilding this year's young Vikings around senior Chase Alderman. Thursday, he discovered this year's team could cope without Alderman, who went down with an undisclosed injury with 5:12 left in the game.
“Chase is fine,” Thacker said. “We wanted to err on the side of caution … no sense taking a chance with him.”
Colby Wilburn led Rowan County with 12 points, and Alderman added 10.
The 6-7 Buckhanon opened the scoring with four points. Rowan County countered with an 8-3 run led by Alderman's four points.
Bath County unfurled its largest streak in the second stanza – a 13-6 run. The highlights: Buckhanon's five-footer with 2:22 left, an Otis 3-pointer on Jordan Wilson's assist a little more than a minute later and Sorrell's runout layup with 57 ticks remaining.
Wilburn, who led the Vikings with 12 points, knocked down two free throws with 1:40 to go. After Dashawn Watson pilfered the inbounds pass, Wilburn made a layup to close the lead to 44-40.
“Hopefully we can build on it,” Williams said. “We're going to see Rowan County three or four more times; every game's going to be like that.”
ROWAN CO. 10 6 7 17 – 40
BATH CO. 11 15 8 14 – 48
Rowan Co. (40) — Ingles 8, Wilburn 12, Hammonds 2, Collins 3, Alderman 10, Watson 5. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Ingles 2, Collins, Watson). FT: 6-9. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
Bath Co. (48) — Sorrell 10, Wilson 6, Buckhanon 16, Otis 14, Grigsby 2. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Otis, Sorrell). FT: 6-14. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.