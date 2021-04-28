CARTER CAVES STATE RESORT PARK Basketball teams were happy to be back on the court this season, but for the Eastern Kentucky Conference and commissioner Gary Kidwell, now in his 25th year, Tuesday’s return to Lewis Caveland Lodge for the annual postseason banquet was its equivalent.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, last year’s award ceremonies were canceled, as was the EKC’s football banquet this past fall.
Some of last year’s individual winners (who were eventually honored last season in a variety of ways) collected hardware at this year’s luncheon.
The award was the same for Rowan County’s Mason Moore and Chase Alderman, who respectively won the boys Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors. But for Rowan County’s Haven Ford and West Carter’s Allie Stone, the trophies they accepted were slightly different.
Moore, a senior guard who will suit up for the University of Kentucky’s baseball team nest year, averaged 19.7 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game, with the latter stat ranking 21st in the state. He also converted 54.2% of his field-goal attempts, 38.2% from 3-point range and 73.1% from the free-throw line. It was the third consecutive year Moore has been named as the EKC’s Player of the Year. He was selected to the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series this summer.
“This award is a big deal. We worked hard this season for this award, for everybody on the team, our starters. It was a big deal to all of us,” he said. “My stats went down, but I had to change roles. I was at the point-guard position this year. I had to learn how to do that, learn how to pass the ball more, get people involved, but (the) coaches helped me through that, talking to me the whole season.”
Alderman, a junior forward, averaged 9.1 ppg and 7.9 rpg, converting 52.1%t of his field-goal attempts.
Nineteen girls and 21 boys were named to the respective All-EKC teams. Eleven of the girls and seven of the boys were also chosen First-Team All-EKC last winter.
West Carter’s Tyson Webb was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year, while Rowan County’s Shawn Thacker and West Carter’s Jeremy Webb shared Coach of the Year honors. Chris Perry, who has spent 33 years working with West Carter basketball game management, received the Commissioner’s Award. West Carter’s Gage Leadingham was winner of the Terrence Smith Courage Award.
Ford and Stone swapped their 2019-20 trophies. Ford, last year’s Offensive Player of the Year, took home Player of the Year honors, while Stone, who was named the 2019-20 Player of the Year, was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year. Russell’s Aubrey Hill was the Defensive Player of the Year and Lady Devils coach Mandy Layne was chosen as Coach of the Year. Lewis County’s four-year girls team manager Hunter Switzer received the Commissioner’s Award.
A sophomore guard, Ford ranked sixth statewide in scoring at 23.5 ppg, fourth in free-throw shooting at 87.9% and 28th in rebounding at 10.6 rpg. She also sank 39 3-pointers (33.6%) and 43% of her field-goal attempts.
“It’s an honor to win Player of the Year just coming from a conference that has great players all around,” Ford said. “I feel like I improved in areas I wanted to (and) that I worked on: scoring-wise, assisting, just doing anything I can to help the team out. I’ve still got to work on my shooting, but overall, I feel like I had a good year. I feel like I grew as a player, so I’ve just got to keep striving to go farther and continue to get better.”
Stone, a junior guard, finished 13th in the state in scoring at 21 ppg and second in free throws at 91.1%. She also notched 5.8 rpg and converted 50.8% of her shots and 37.5% on 3s (36-for-96).
Thacker and Jeremy Webb shared Coach of the Year honors.
Thacker’s Vikings finished the year 15-4 and won eight of their last nine games before falling to Ashland in the 16th Region Tournament championship in overtime. Three of Rowan County’s four losses came to teams that advanced to the state semifinals.
“Winning (and) being co-Coach of the Year in the EKC is a great honor,” Thacker said. “Any time that you get thought of in those ranks with your peers, the guys that you compete against, coach against night in and night out is always a great thing. It’s a special honor, but it’s more of a tribute to the kind of kids and players that you have on your team that accomplish great things as well as the assistant coaches that you have with you that help develop the total program”
“I thought that this team really grew and developed from the beginning to the end,” he added. “We wished we had a few more games and a little bit more time to get a few more things straightened out. But I was really proud of how we played and we were just a couple of plays away from maybe winning a regional title, but it wasn’t meant to be.”
Like Thacker, Webb’s Comets nearly upset Ashland in the semifinals of the region tournament. Tomcat guard Colin Porter hit a game-tying shot that sent the contest into overtime and Ashland went on to win 76-69. West Carter ended the season 13-7.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the other coaches to be awarded (Coach of the Year), but like I’ve always said, any time a head coach gets recognition like that he’s got some really good basketball players and he also has some very good assistants,” Webb said. “So I’ve got people around me and around our basketball program (and) that’s what makes that kind of success possible.”
Tyson Webb, coach Webb’s cousin, is a senior guard who ended his final season averaging 15.2 ppg and 3.8 rpg while converting 44.9%of his field-goal attempts, 30.3% of his 3-point attempts and 79.5% of his free throws.
Layne completed her 12th year with the Lady Devils by leading the team to one of its best seasons in school history. Russell went 20-6 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Layne last won the award in 2018-19.
“I’m very blessed to have some really awesome players,” she said. “We kinda started out (the season) rocky. Kaeli (Ross) went down and had an injury. We had real some COVID issues. We were really lucky as the season progressed and really started to gel together at the end. And we were fortunate enough to come out of a really tough region and able to win our first state tournament game since 1976.”
Hill, a senior forward who was recently named to the roster of the Kentucky All-Star team that will face Indiana’s top players in the annual rivalry, capped off the year by averaging 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 55.6% from the field.
With significant differences in how many games were played, the EKC did not hold an in-season tournament this year and no season-long champion was crowned. In addition, only six teams made up the conference alignment, down from seven in 2019-20 and eight in 2018-19.
All-EKC Boys First Team
Bath County: Zack Otis, Jordan Wilson
East Carter: Connor Goodman, Blake Hall, Treven Tussey
Lewis County: Trey Gerike, Logan Liles, Kolby McCann, Bailey Thomas
Rowan County: Chase Alderman, Nathan Goodpaster, Dilan Maxey, Mason Moore, Robert Todd
Russell: Brady Bell, Charlie Jachimczuk
West Carter: Trevor Callihan, Gage Leadingham, Landon Nichols, Hunter Sammons, Tyson Webb
Player of the Year: Mason Moore (Rowan County)
Offensive Player of the Year: Tyson Webb (West Carter)
Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Alderman (Rowan County)
Coaches of the Year: Shawn Thacker (Rowan County) & Jeremy Webb (West Carter)
Commissioner’s Award: Chris Perry (West Carter)
Terrence Smith Courage Award: Gage Leadingham (West Carter)
All-EKC Girls First Team
Bath County: Ashtyn Barrett, Kirsten Vice
East Carter: Alyssa Stickler
Lewis County: Cheyenne D’Souza, Liv Campbell, Alanna Puente, Sarah Paige Weddington
Rowan County: Katie Chandler, Haven Ford, Hailey Rose
Russell: Jenna Adkins, Aubrey Hill, Bella Quinn, Kaeli Ross, Shaelyn Steele
West Carter: Kylie Gilliam, Kara Jordan, Beth Middleton, Allie Stone
Player of the Year: Haven Ford (Rowan County)
Offensive Player of the Year: Allie Stone (West Carter)
Defensive Player of the Year: Aubrey Hill (Russell)
Coaches of the Year: Mandy Layne (Russell)
Commissioner’s Award: Hunter Switzer (Lewis County)
John “Hop” Brown Courage Award: No Selection