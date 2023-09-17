CANNONSBURG Autumn Egleston and Seth Hamm have two different approaches to running cross-country races. Egleston, a Rowan County senior, is very methodical and measured. Hamm, a Dawson-Bryant freshman, is more loose and carefree. Both strategies paid off as each won their event at Saturday’s 49th annual Boyd County Invitational on the 5K course at the old Boyd County High School.
Egleston plots out her race plan with her parents and coaches in advance and already has everything set by the time she reaches the course on race day.
“The night before, me and my dad (Jeremy) got together and we kinda set a race plan in place,” Egleston said. “My real goal for today was to break the course record and I kinda set out to do that plan.”
“So, we had a mile, two-mile ready, and just that last mile to gut it out” she added. “My mile where he wanted (me) out was a 5:40 to a 5:50, and then in the 2-mile, he wanted a 12:10 to a 12:20. I hit about 5:40 on my first mile and I hit about a 12:06 on my second mile, and then (I tried) to gut it out that last mile.“
That strategy played out with one exception. She fell short of the course record of 18:23.87, which was set last year by Winfield’s Ava Ethridge.
Still, Egleston dropped nearly 34 seconds from the race last fall when she was second in 18:59.92. On Saturday, she finished in 18:36.03, more than one minute in front of Dawson-Braynt’s Laure Hamm, the runner-up who clocked in at 19:36.50.
“The clock on the first mile was a little fast and it said I ran a 5:30,” Egleston said. “(So) I kinda got scared because I thought I went out too fast. But, I think I did pretty good. My pacing was great. I felt amazing, and especially on the day of Homecoming, it’s been a great day; a great race.”
In complete contrast, Seth Hamm, who according to his coaches was the Ohio state middle school champion last year, just went out and ran.
His race plan?
“The strategy was to just have a good race,” he said. “(I wanted to) just have a smooth race, hopefully. I did pretty well, so that was good.”
Hamm finished at 16:18.78, which was about 17 seconds ahead of Mason County’s Dashawn Overly (16:35.73).
“It’s a good course. I got out relaxed (in) like 5:10 the first mile and then I got to the front by mile two and kinda just maintained that,” Hamm said.
There was one issue he had to overcome.
“I actually fell on a turn at about two and a half (miles) and then tried to get up from that,” he said. “My feet went out underneath me, (but) I got up pretty quick. It was hard to find my groove, but I finished out pretty well.”
There also was a difference in when the two champions took control of their race. Egleston had to set her own pace, while Hamm was able to gradually move his way to the front.
“Before the race even started, my coaches came up to me and (said) there’s not going to be a Gator (a vehicle that leads the runners through the course),” Egleston said. ‘You’re going to have to be the Gator, Autumn. I want you to go out and just lead. … You know how to race this course. Go out and lead it.”
That is what she did. She burst off the starting line and immediately took control.
“So, going out as hard as I can that first 100 meters to be able to lead and being able to lead the entire race was pretty great and a lot of fun,” she said.
Joining Egleston and Laura Hamm on the medal stand were Boyd County’s Sami Govey, who was third in 20:09.78; followed by Ignite Athletics’ Abigail Heffernan (20:33.87); Rowan County’s Ariah Egleston (20:42.77); Boyd County’s Olivia Phillips (21:05.94); Boyd County’s Georgia Wilson (21:14.18); Mason County’s Kolby Galloway (21:26.82); Ignite Athletics’ Grace Heffernan (21:29.58) and Ignite Athletics’ Bre Fisher (21:41.32).
In addition to Egleston’s victory, Rowan County came out on top of the variety girls’ team competition, just edging out Ignite Athletics, a home school organization based out of Hurricane, W.Va. The Lady Vikings scored 47 points to Ignite Athletics’ 50. Boyd County was third with 63 points, followed by Russell (84) and Ashland (128).
“We’ve got a lot of depth this year. We’ve got six seniors on our team this year. I’ve got four that are in the top five and then I’ve got a seventh-grade girl that was in the top four today. I’ve got one coming off injury. It was her first race coming back today. She was in our top seven,” Rowan County coach Micheal Short said. “That depth kind of showed itself today because our seventh-graders really proved themselves to be needed this season … and I think that was a big plus.”
Mason County dominated the varsity boys’ field with five of the top 10 runners, easily out-distancing runner-up East Carter. The Royals finished with 25 points. East Carter tallied 107, with Boyd County (110), Russell (132) and Rowan County (167) rounding out the top five.
Boyd County’s Mason Newsome placed third on the boys’ side. He recorded a 16:48.32. Boyd County’s Ayden Riddle was fourth in 16:55.68, followed by Mason County’s Peyton Ullery (17:02.34), Mason County’s Bryant Curtis (17:12.53), Ignite Athletics’ Asher Stevens (17:22.06), Mason County’s Alex Brannon (17:31.88), Mason County’s Nicholas Schiltz (17:41.39) and Ashland’s Troy Barnett (17:41.95).
“Overall, our goal today was to kind of push ourselves. This is kind of one of the best boys’ teams in 50 years for Mason County,” first-year head coach Jonathan Calhoun said. “So, we had a really good solid pack time. It was a minute and six. Actually, our goal for them for this race was supposed to be under 50 seconds, but we got pretty close to that today. My top three guys really wanted to push each other at the very start. I think … we had all five pretty much there in the first mile. So it was really nice to see that top little pack there because that is what we need for going toward postseason.”
For complete races results, visit ky.milesplit.com.