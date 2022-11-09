Kyle Sniatecki has experienced championship-level success on the soccer field.
The former Lawrence County girls coach and former player at Marshall was an assistant coach on the Thundering Herd men’s team during its run to the school’s first national title in 2020.
His passion for coaching took him in a new direction in 2016. He is a founding member of the Eastern Elite Soccer Academy. It has allowed players in eastern Kentucky and the surrounding Tri-State Area to experience advanced instruction and play on club teams that compete on a national level.
The success the organization has achieved in just seven years caught the attention of the Lexington Sporting Club.
The two clubs announced their new affiliation on Aug. 2. The goal is to give Eastern Elite players access to enhanced facilities, a brighter spotlight on the national scene and training from former professional players and coaches.
“Lexington Sporting reached out to us,” Sniatecki said, “in regard to saying that they want to be involved with what we are doing. They had people that had played against Eastern Elite teams before. They are a large organization, and they want us to be a part of that. It’s obviously exciting.
“It’s a credit to the parents, players and our staff,” he added. “They have really built the brand of Eastern Elite. It’s respected and successful in our local area, but now we are starting to do it across the state and the Tri-State Area. Adding the affiliation and the chance to grow with Lexington Sporting, and being able to use their resources and infrastructure, can provide future opportunities for some of our players.”
Eastern Elite started as an affiliation of FC Kentucky, based in Winchester. That club organization decided to dissolve its affiliate program, leaving Eastern Elite without a home.
They decided to start one of their own with three teams, which has grown into 13. Eastern Elite also incorporates a junior academy for players between 6 and 10 years old, according to its website.
First, in order to grow and develop as soccer players, the academy’s emphasis on the technical foundation of each player is of vital importance at the younger ages while also applying focus on the tactical elements of the game.
The academy provides a pathway for young players to eventually join club teams.
“There have been a lot of people that have put in a lot of work over the years to grow and establish this organization,” Sniatecki said. “It’s excited to see what we started with to where we are now. There has been so much that we have accomplished. We aren’t just that small team out of eastern Kentucky anymore.”
East Carter boys soccer coach Quinn Huddle has played a significant role in the development of Eastern Elite as well. He has been a coach for six seasons and took on an administrative role last year as the director of the boys division.
Developing a player’s potential will always be the academy’s top priority, but that can also lead to club success and provide a winning edge on their school team.
“Kyle and I have worked well together,” Huddle said. “It’s growing every day. We have 13 teams and that is something that we can really be proud about.
“The new affiliation will allow our players the same opportunities as those players at Lexington Sporting Club,” he added. “Whether it’s showcases, big-time tournaments, future facilities or providing a pathway to pro soccer, they will now be here for our players, and they stay and play here within our club and not add any financial or travel stress. Everything can be done here in eastern Kentucky.”
Eastern Elite can already showcase a wealth of achievements on its club resume. Teams are listed with numbers, depending on what year the players were born.
At the end of each season, teams will compete for a state cup in their respective leagues. The 05 girls team won a national title in 2021 against several squads from much larger organizations.
That team, coached by Skye Redmond and Paul Burchett, is reigning two-time state champions and will compete on a national stage again in December.
Eastern Elite has won three state championships and three state runner-up finishes. The club has also won state awards in each of the last three seasons.
Sniatecki won Coach of the Year in 2019. Redmond won in 2021. Prestonsburg’s Anna Burchett won the 2021 Kentucky soccer Player of the Year. Paul Burchett earned Administrator of the Year honors.
Sniatecki said it’s not about awards. Eastern Elite wants to assist its players and help them achieve their soccer goals, whether it’s on the high school, college or pro level.
Tryouts begin in June and seasons start at the beginning of August. The campaign picks back up in the spring and concludes in June.
“It shows the commitment and dedication of our players,” Sniatecki said. “We want to work with middle schools and high schools. We have produced top players from here to Prestonsburg and are committed to making players better all over the Tri-State. We want people to see the benefit of the process. We can now compete with some of the larger markets.”
Eastern Elite caught the attention of Lexington Sporting Club manager Sam Stockley. He has spent 25 years playing and coaching professional soccer in Europe, Canada and the United States.
“After meeting with the Eastern Elite leadership and hearing their vision for their club, we knew they were the right fit for an affiliation,” Stockley said on lexsporting.com. “From the very first conversation, both parties were engaged in how we can make youth soccer in eastern Kentucky better. Eastern Elite has already done an amazing job recruiting and developing players in their area, and this affiliation will only help their efforts.”
Huddle said coaching at Eastern Elite has been a rewarding experience for himself. Watching players grow in the sport they love will always be a top highlight.
The partnership with Lexington Sporting will also give Huddle the opportunity to hone his own skills.
“It’s not only going to impact the kids and the opportunities they have,” Huddle said, “but it will give us plenty of coaching resources and help families learn more about the game. Sam is a great person to start with. He has played in 500 professional games, and he has come into the area with great intentions. He will be a great asset for eastern and central Kentucky.”
The new affiliation has had bi-weekly meetings. Lexington Sporting coaches were to visit Grayson to observe the academy and provide insight. Eastern Elite was to head to Lexington in November to do coaching education.
The ability to work and compete with a higher level of players will only “strengthen our culture and brand,” according to Sniatecki.
Lexington Sporting Club will become the 28th member of the United Soccer League in 2023. Sniatecki added one more benefit of the upcoming partnership. If coaches deem a player is ready for a step up in competition, they can join Lexington SC, which will allow him or her to work with an elite soccer group.
“We will work with the Eastern Elite leadership to make sure those high-performing players have access to our curriculum and methodology,” Stockley said, “and they will be given our training plans to incorporate into their club training.”
For more information about Eastern Elite Soccer Academy, visit its website at beeliteky.com.