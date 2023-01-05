OLIVE HILL Cole Brammer didn’t bother pretending he didn’t hear East Carter’s student section.
With the visiting Raiders up comfortably on West Carter midway through the fourth quarter on Thursday night at John “Hop” Brown Court, East Carter’s backers started chanting, “We want Q!,” a reference to reserve sophomore Quentin Johnson, who’d played in four games this season.
Seated on the Raiders bench, Brammer let slip a grin. A couple minutes later, Johnson took the floor as part of a complete line change.
The game – a 59-35 Raiders whipping of the Comets – had long been decided.
East Carter connected on eight of its first 10 field goals and West Carter converted one of its first nine floor shots, enabling the Raiders to open a 19-2 lead late in the first frame.
Six Raiders cracked the scoring column in the first quarter, from Evan Goodman tallying down low to open the scoring at the 6:56 mark to Gavin Sexton’s corner 3 with 2:13 to go in the first frame.
And nine East Carter players scored in the game. Caleb Layne concluded the Raiders offense with two charity tosses with 1:07 remaining.
Brammer was impressed with the depth East Carter displayed.
“That’s something I’ve been challenging our guys on,” the Raiders coach said. “I’ve told them all for the past couple weeks, I’m really looking for somebody else I can trust. We’ve got a core group of guys, but somebody else is gonna step up for us.
“Credit to our guys. They’ve really practiced hard, and really trying to prove that’s their opportunity.”
Goodman scored 17 points to pace East Carter (7-6, 1-0 62nd District seeding). Blake Hall joined him in double figures with 10 points and missed a double-double by one rebound.
The Raiders built upon their scalding start throughout. East Carter made 64.7% of its field goals (22 of 34), 71.4% of its foul shots (10 for 14) and 50% of its treys (5 of 10).
The Comets, conversely, couldn’t get going after a slow start. As West Carter coach Jeremy Webb noted, Thursday was the significant and sustained action in the Carter County rivalry at the varsity level for every Comet except Brett Dailey.
“So our guys played really tense, really tight early in the game, and you could see it immediately,” Webb said. “And once we missed that first shot – Brett missed a contested layup, and the rim got really small from there on out.”
East Carter keyed its separation on the other side of the ball, its coach said. Brammer specifically mentioned Tate Scott’s effort as “absolutely just exceptional.”
“I was really proud of our effort on the defensive end of the floor,” Brammer said. “I thought defensively we did a great job tonight, and from the tip-off I thought we set the tone.”
Dailey, Jacob Waddell and Kaleb Rayburn each scored seven points to lead West Carter (2-9, 0-2 district seeding). Eight Comets tallied at least one point.
Even as West Carter continued its slowest start since 2012-13, Webb has been impressed with the youthful Comets’ mentality.
“Our guys are gonna play hard,” he said. “We may not make every shot or make every play that we want to make, but we have been giving good effort.”
East Carter’s largest lead was 29, on Ty Scott’s scoop off the glass with 2:51 to play. The Raiders won the rebounding total, 28-18.
The Comets have still won 13 of the last 18 series meetings. They’re scheduled to travel to Grayson for the return engagement with the Raiders on Jan. 27.
E. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Goodman 7-10 1-3 4 17
Hall 3-4 4-4 9 10
Ty Scott 3-5 0-0 2 7
Ta. Scott 2-5 3-3 2 7
Skaggs 1-1 0-2 3 2
Messer 2-2 0-0 1 4
Yoak 1-1 0-0 2 2
Sexton 3-4 0-0 1 8
Adams 0-0 0-0 2 0
Tussey 0-0 0-0 0 0
Layne 0-0 2-2 0 2
Morgan 0-0 0-0 0 0
Johnson 0-0 0-0 1 0
Steele 0-1 0-0 0 0
Menix 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 1
TOTAL 22-34 10-14 28 59
FG Pct.: 64.7. FT Pct.: 71.4. 3-pointers: 5-10 (Goodman 2-3, Sexton 2-3, Ty Scott 1-3, Menix 0-1). PF: 17. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15. Technical foul: Hall.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Dailey 3-10 1-3 0 7
Fuston 1-5 2-2 1 4
Waddell 2-3 3-5 6 7
Webb 2-7 1-2 2 5
Rayburn 3-7 0-0 0 7
Bledsoe 0-0 1-2 0 1
Maddix 1-5 0-0 2 2
Parker 1-4 0-2 1 2
DeHart 0-0 0-0 1 0
Fields 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 5
TOTAL 13-41 8-16 18 35
FG Pct.: 31.7. FT Pct.: 50.0. 3-pointers: 1-10 (Rayburn 1-3, Dailey 0-3, Webb 0-2, Maddix 0-1, Parker 0-1). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
E. CARTER 19 9 18 13 – 59
W. CARTER 4 8 9 14 – 35
Officials: Michael Whisman, Charlie Graham and Kenny Huddleston.
