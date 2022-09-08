GRAYSON East Carter needed a half to settle in Thursday night when the Raiders welcomed Russell to Bill Ticknor Memorial Soccer Field.
After jumping out to a 2-0 lead on a pair of Ellie Thomas goals, East Carter looked poised to run Russell off the field until the Devils responded with back-to-back goals in less than one minute to even the affair at 2-2 at the break.
But the Raiders needed only three minutes in the second half to snap the tie and grab the lead for good as Thomas connected on her third goal of the night stemming from an Ashlynn Elliott corner kick. It ignited a seven-goal second half and led to a 9-2 thumping.
“Any big game we get into we seem to freak out a little bit,” East Carter coach Tyler Walker said. “I think we did that a little bit toward the end of the first half. I told them to just put our chances away and after we scored a couple (more), we just relaxed and things became a little easier for us.”
Easy, for sure, as East Carter (8-3-1) knocked in goals in the 59th and 60th minutes to open up the largest lead after Olivia Seasor slammed home a goal on a ball that caromed back toward her feet just inside the box.
Elliott added another assist while trying to feed Thomas down the middle only to see the ball through to the back post when Kinsley Rutledge touched it in for a 5-2 lead.
“Her soccer IQ is so high and I think she just plays so calm as a freshman,” Walker said of Elliott. “Most freshmen don’t come into a program and start as a freshman. She knows what is expected of her and the team and she doesn’t shy away from it.”
Thomas ended the night with four goals but Walker credited her play prior to getting the ball for a score regarding why she is so successful in the net.
“The thing that I love that gets her those goals is her effort back on defense,” Walker said. “She will sprint backward 50 yards and steal the ball in nowhere that she should be and it jolts the team up and gets them going as well. They love to get her the ball and get her the goals because she puts so much effort in on defense.”
Russell coach John Perry said the goal out of the break reclaimed the momentum the Devils (4-5-1) had seized before the half and the Raiders never looked back the rest of the way.
“It was a huge momentum swing because we were playing with our backup keeper who doesn’t have a lot of experience,” Perry said. “In my opinion, the two goals that they scored, especially the one from the corner, with our starting keeper in, those don’t happen. It’s a completely different game when we are at 100%, but shoulda, coulda, woulda all day long.”
Perry told his team in the break to expect some changes from the Raiders’ defense, especially around Eva Blanke and Ava Quinn who netted the lone Russell goals in the contest.
“I told my girls at the half, East Carter is well-coached and they are going to come out and make an adjustment because we have done nothing but play through Eva and Ava,” Perry said. “Ava at one time had three defenders around her and I knew they were going to drop at least one and they dropped two and they picked up the physicality in the middle to try and throw (Quinn) off and it worked for the most part.”
Walker said the defensive adjustment on the duo was a compliment to their ability to change the outcome with one swing of the leg after both netted a goal from outside the 18-yard box.
“They are fantastic players and, as you saw in the first half, they are not afraid to hit long shots,” Walker said. “We had to shut down that and be on their back and respect them for that shot. We can’t just take them one-on-one because they are really great players. It takes a team effort to shut down a team like Russell.”
Thomas netted her fourth after beating the Russell keeper near the top of the box for a tap-in at the 69th minute. Elliott showed her range with a long lofting kick from the right corner in the 72nd minute and Karli Boyd closed the scoring in the 87th minute of action. Emersyn Elliott added a goal from the mark after Russell was whistled for a foul inside the box in the 63rd minute of action.
“I told them the momentum was actually in our favor,” Perry said of his halftime message. “I thought that we controlled the first half with possession and good play and then the second half we came out flat. These girls — some are young — but they have to learn to adjust like that. It’s part of the game and you have to expect teams to adjust at the half and stop what’s been working.”